ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Athlete of the Week poll: Catch up with winners from September!

By Emilee Smarr, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQTFl_0idZxQEy00

Each week, the Palm Beach Post compiles the best performances of area athletes in all sports, from volleyball to cross-country, and allows readers to vote for their Athlete of the Week.

Weather delays, whether they lasted three hours or three days, fogged up the forecast of when athletes would be recognized, but the Post’s winners are clear.

Latest poll:Cast your vote on last week's top local performances!

Recent:Pahokee defense shuts down Naples-First Baptist Academy in Muck all-nighter

Free:Check out our weekly high school sports newsletter!

Meet your Athlete of the Week winners for the month of September below – and stay tuned for our next AOTW roundup featuring Boca Raton High’s Emma O’Day and Alex Heard.

Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee

Class: Senior

Sport: Football, running back

Nominated performance: Senior rushed 20 times for 217 yards, 2 touchdowns in 36-31 win over Benjamin on Sept. 2

On what makes him AOTW material: “I’ve shown everyone I’m the No. 1. No. 1 running back in the county. I do this.”

Jaylyn Price, Dwyer

Sport: Cross-country

Nominated performance: Personal-best 17:05.20 to take third at Palm Beach Central Invitational on Sept. 10

On his journey to becoming AOTW: “I just found out I liked track when I started running last year and I really want to pursue it, so I thought cross country will really help me get better in track. My team really pushed me for it since I've never ever done this before so I'm really pacing with them and staying with them and saying I’m strong with the team really helped.”

On preparing for the postseason: “It’s been exciting because I never went to like something as big as this since last year when I went to regionals for track, so with state I’m really trying to see how it feels. And with the team it’s awesome. We're all good friends, so it's always exciting to push each other to really get to the top of states and stuff like that.”

Emma O'Day, Boca Raton

Class: Senior

Sport: Cross Country:

Nominated performance: Ran a then-personal best 18:34.06 to win Class 4A race at 40th Annual Spanish River Invitational on Sept. 17

Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Benjamin

Class: Junior

Sport: Football, ATH

Nominated performance: 226 passing yards, 5 touchdowns in 49-30 win over Jensen Beach on Sept. 22

On playing quarterback and safety in his AOTW-winning breakout season: “Coach [Eric] Kresser and I had a conversation and I feel like it'd be best for not only myself, but for our team to do both and just do our best to be athletes.”

On his hopes for Benjamin’s back half of the season: ”Just getting better as a team and getting more together, playing more together and having everybody in the correct mental state and knowing what's going on every play.”

Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. She can be reached at esmarr@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Palm Beach Daily News

3 takeaways from King's Academy volleyball's district tournament win over Oxbridge

WEST PALM BEACH – King’s Academy volleyball punched its ticket to the district finals with Tuesday night, four-set win against Oxbridge, defeating the No. 3 seed 25-23, 23-25, 25-17. 25-12. The Lions and ThunderWolves battled hard for the first two sets, with the visitors equalizing the Lions’ first-set victory behind crushing blocks at the net.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Election season is in full-swing, Jupiter welcomes a new restaurant

It's Thursday again, and that means it's time for this week's news roundup of what's going on around Jupiter. It's election season! We've been putting together election previews for a few weeks at The Post. If you feel insecure or unsure about voting and the process of voting, we have plenty of stories to help you navigate that. There is a general election roundup here, with links to stories about each race. We want those who plan to vote to show up to voting sites confident and informed!
JUPITER, FL
munaluchi

Darius & Richelle’s Springtime Garden Inspired Wedding in Miami

Darius and Richelle’s outdoor garden wedding and reception definitely had us taking notes with its stylish mix of beautiful botanicals and ultra-modern glam. With eye-popping gold accents, gorgeous greenery, and delicate florals taking center stage, Richelle and Darius’ I Do’s were certainly meant to convey the lively springtime feel of Miami. The creative genius of floral designer Angel Rodriguez of Rodri Studio gave the couple memories of a lifetime with designer florals that delicately captured the beauty of their neutral wedding color story.
MIAMI, FL
Axios

4 places to grab lunch under $10 in Miami

POV: You're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch. Well, we've got you covered. Our colleague Maxwell Millington rounded up a list of tasty lunch options for $10 or less in Miami. La Sandwicherie. What's on the menu: Aside from sandwiches, La Sandwicherie serves salads, croissants,...
MIAMI, FL
theraidervoice.com

A New Nuclear Era: Is Miami Prepared?

South Florida is a tropical paradise. With its sunny beaches and marshy swamplands, it is home to more than 9 million people. Additionally, this region of Florida hosts up to 25 million tourists annually. But behind these figures lies a strategic asset to the United States. South Florida is home to countless military bases which makes Miami a critical target in the case of a nuclear exchange. However, Miami lacks the critical infrastructure to protect its population.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
Talk Media

TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023

The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
SUNRISE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy