Athlete of the Week poll: Catch up with winners from September!

Each week, the Palm Beach Post compiles the best performances of area athletes in all sports, from volleyball to cross-country, and allows readers to vote for their Athlete of the Week.

Weather delays, whether they lasted three hours or three days, fogged up the forecast of when athletes would be recognized, but the Post’s winners are clear.

Meet your Athlete of the Week winners for the month of September below – and stay tuned for our next AOTW roundup featuring Boca Raton High’s Emma O’Day and Alex Heard.

Jashon Benjamin, Pahokee

Class: Senior

Sport: Football, running back

Nominated performance: Senior rushed 20 times for 217 yards, 2 touchdowns in 36-31 win over Benjamin on Sept. 2

On what makes him AOTW material: “I’ve shown everyone I’m the No. 1. No. 1 running back in the county. I do this.”

Jaylyn Price, Dwyer

Sport: Cross-country

Nominated performance: Personal-best 17:05.20 to take third at Palm Beach Central Invitational on Sept. 10

On his journey to becoming AOTW: “I just found out I liked track when I started running last year and I really want to pursue it, so I thought cross country will really help me get better in track. My team really pushed me for it since I've never ever done this before so I'm really pacing with them and staying with them and saying I’m strong with the team really helped.”

On preparing for the postseason: “It’s been exciting because I never went to like something as big as this since last year when I went to regionals for track, so with state I’m really trying to see how it feels. And with the team it’s awesome. We're all good friends, so it's always exciting to push each other to really get to the top of states and stuff like that.”

Emma O'Day, Boca Raton

Class: Senior

Sport: Cross Country:

Nominated performance: Ran a then-personal best 18:34.06 to win Class 4A race at 40th Annual Spanish River Invitational on Sept. 17

Jacob Cosby-Mosley, Benjamin

Class: Junior

Sport: Football, ATH

Nominated performance: 226 passing yards, 5 touchdowns in 49-30 win over Jensen Beach on Sept. 22

On playing quarterback and safety in his AOTW-winning breakout season: “Coach [Eric] Kresser and I had a conversation and I feel like it'd be best for not only myself, but for our team to do both and just do our best to be athletes.”

On his hopes for Benjamin’s back half of the season: ”Just getting better as a team and getting more together, playing more together and having everybody in the correct mental state and knowing what's going on every play.”

Emilee Smarr is the high school sports reporter for The Palm Beach Post. She can be reached at esmarr@gannett.com.