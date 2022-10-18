ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka police are in a staffing crisis, a union official says. The police chief disagrees.

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04gR0T_0idZxNq100

Topeka's police chief and an office-holder with the local Fraternal Order of Police voice starkly contrasting views about whether Topeka has as many sworn police officers as it needs.

"We are operating fine, and we will continue to do so," Police Chief Brian Wheeles said at a news conference last week.

But Matt Blassingame, a Topeka Police Department officer who serves as the FOP's chief steward here, disagreed.

"TPD is currently experiencing a staffing crisis," he said.

The FOP represents Topeka police officers with the rank of sergeant and below in collective bargaining.

Having officers on suspension stretches resources 'even thinner'

The Topeka Police Department is budgeted to employ as many as 299 sworn officers of all ranks, said Gretchen Spiker, the city's communications director.

Thirty-eight of those positions are vacant and 261 are filled, she said.

The department is consequently "nearly 40 officers short of our budgeted manpower," Blassingame told The Capital-Journal.

He stressed that an additional 14 Topeka police officers are on paid administrative leave as the Kansas Bureau of Investigation examines their involvement in recent shooting incidents.

Nine of those took part part in a Sept. 29 gun battle in which law enforcement officers shot and wounded a fleeing homicide suspect near S. Kansas and 6th Avenue, and five took part in the fatal shooting of a man they said charged them with a knife Oct. 13 after attempting a carjacking outside the Kwik Shop at 4500 S.W. Topeka Blvd.

"Having 14 more officers off the street due to these critical incidents does stretch our resources even thinner," Blassingame said.

'Many TPD officers have stepped up' to work overtime

Having police work overtime is one step the department has taken to deal with the decreased number of available officers.

"TPD prepares for situations such as this, and wants to assure the community that public safety is, and continues to be the priority of the agency," Spiker said. "Many TPD officers have stepped up to help by adjusting their schedules, or by working extra hours."

The department's field operations (patrol) bureau has an authorized strength of 178 sworn officers, with 28 of those jobs being vacant, meaning 150 sworn officers are serving in that bureau, Spiker said.

"With that said, all of the sworn personnel at TPD have the ability and training to answer calls for police service, which is the primary function of patrol," she said.

Topeka police leave some officers' jobs temporarily unfilled

The Topeka Police Department came close to filling all its budgeted positions in 2013, when — for a time — 298 of its authorized 300 sworn officers' jobs were staffed, according to Capital-Journal archives.

But the department rarely, if ever, reaches its authorized strength.

One reason is because the city has historically asked its departments to help balance the city budget by achieving some "vacancy credit" savings realized from having jobs vacant so departments don't to pay their salary and benefits costs.

"Vacancy credits are used during the budget process to lower the overall expense of the budget due to anticipated vacant positions," Spiker said. "The amount budgeted is based off of historical levels."

The practice of using vacancy credits is common in government and private sectors, she said.

The city was budgeted this year to achieve $817,071 in vacancy credit savings for 2022, the mayor and council heard July 26 from Stephen Wade, who was then the city's administrative and financial services director and is now city manager.

The city is currently on pace by the end of this year to realize that amount plus an additional $2,964,600 in personnel savings for a total of $3,781,671 in personnel savings, Spiker said.

'Doing a great job,' Topeka police chief says

Though Blassingame and Wheeles don't see eye-to-eye about the adequacy of the police department's current staffing, they agree about the quality of the performance of its officers.

"The troops are doing a great job," Wheeles said.

Blassingame said: "Despite these challenges, the men and woman of the Topeka Police Department continue to step forward and diligently protect and serve our community. The FOP is appreciative of all our law enforcement officers who dedicate themselves to make our community a safer place to live and work."

Tim Hrenchir can be reached at 785-213-5934 or threnchir@gannett.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office reports 16 arrests in national warrant sweep

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was one of 64 law enforcement agencies across the nation to crack down on family violence this week. The Sheriff’s Office says it participated in the Clackamas County National Family Violence Apprehension Sweep Wednesday, making 16 arrests on 32 attempts for service. Deputies served 14 misdemeanor warrants for crimes related to family violence; along with six other misdemeanor warrants, a felony warrant, and a handful of protection orders.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Multiple burglaries reported for businesses in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious activity following a recent uptick in burglaries. The department put out a warning encouraging businesses and the community to be alert and to report suspicious activity. 27 News reached out to the TPD to find out more and […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka woman behind bars after vehicle rammed, shots fired in Central Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after she allegedly rammed into a vehicle in Central Topeka and fired several rounds during a domestic-related incident. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 19, officers arrested Tristin Marquina Martinez, 30, of Topeka after a domestic-related incident took place in several parts of the Capital City.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Woman sentenced to 26 years for February Topeka home invasion

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman has been sentenced to a little over 26 years behind bars for a Topeka home invasion. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office said Lindsay Nichole Self was one of three suspects in a home invasion and robbery on February 1, 2022. The Shawnee...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Police arrest woman Thursday morning at residence near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka police arrested a woman Thursday morning at a residence just west of downtown as part of a narcotics investigation, authorities said. Officers responded around 9 a.m. to a residence in the 200 block of S.W. Tyler. Police cars blocked both ends of the 200 block...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Woman sentenced in Topeka home invasion, robbery

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County District Attorney has sentenced a Topeka woman after a home invasion and robbery back in February, 2022. Lindsey Self was found guilty of two counts of aggravated robbery, kidnapping, aggravated burglary and three counts of aggravated assault, totaling in seven felonies. She was one of three suspects in the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee County sheriff looks for solutions after Ford cancels vehicle order

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office may have to wait for their new police cruisers. The agency’s order for 2022 Ford Interceptors was cancelled. A sheriff spokeswoman says the Ford Motor Company has cancelled multiple orders for police cruisers across the country. Abigail Christian, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer, told 27 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Woman arrested for drugs near Downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served Thursday led to the arrest of a Topeka woman for multiple different charges. Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 block of SW Tyler St in relation to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine and cocaine.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Nearly $2.4 million awarded to Kansas law enforcement to prevent crime

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost $2.4 million has been awarded to law enforcement agencies around the Sunflower State to help prevent crime. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, nearly $2.4 million has been awarded to 27 law enforcement agencies in the Sunflower State to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime and support victims.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Heights Fire, MTAA warn of large controlled burn at Topeka airport

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Residents should not be alarmed if they see a large fire near the Topeka Regional Airport as it is the result of a controlled burn. The Shawnee Heights Fire Department has warned residents that it will conduct a large controlled and permitted burn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Topeka Regional Airport on S. Topeka Blvd.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Formal charges filed in Osage County aggravated incest case

A court appearance has been scheduled in the case of an Osage County man accused of aggravated sexual abuse. Lonnie Reavis, age 58 of Osage City, has been charged with three counts of aggravated incest. Details are sparse and KVOE News is not divulging certain details due to the nature of the case.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Ottawa woman arrested after stabbing sister

OTTAWA, Kan. (KCTV) - An 18-year-old girl in Ottawa was arrested Friday morning after allegedly stabbing her 25-year-old sister Thursday night. Officers with the Ottawa Police Department were dispatched to Advent Health Ottawa Thursday night at 10 p.m. to investigate after a 25-year-old woman arrived at the hospital with stab wounds.
OTTAWA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD investigating stabbing in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack in Manhattan. Just after 4:30p.m. Tuesday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 400 block of Leavenworth Street in Manhattan. A 34-year-old man reported a known 45-year-old man stabbed him on an unspecified date. Additional details on the...
MANHATTAN, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
807K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy