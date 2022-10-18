ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'My kids' got no filter': Colts quarterback Matt Ryan discusses his sons, roughing the passer

By Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Who are Matt Ryan's biggest critics?

Some days, it's his 4½-year-old sons, Marshall and John.

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback joined the "Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday morning and discussed adjusting to a new team, roughing-the-passer calls and Tom Brady's speed.

The 37-year-old is learning his kids are becoming more aware of dad's work every day.

"My kids' got no filter. They'll humble you pretty good," Ryan said. "They know what's going on, and they understand wins and losses. They're like, 'Dad, you didn't throw any touchdowns. What's up with that?'

"I'm like, 'It's harder than it looks.'"

Family view:'A week that felt like a month': Sarah Ryan discusses emotions of Matt Ryan's trade to Colts

Matt Ryan on adjusting to a new team

"I think it's probably a little harder than you think it's going to be. I thought, having gone through coaching transitions, it would help; I think, to a certain extent, that it did.

"It feels a lot like being a rookie again. You're learning a new offense, you're getting used to new coaches. For the first time in 14 years, I'm learning a completely new roster."

And learning the names of other personnel around the team headquarters. Patrick asked Ryan to respond to a team employee whose name he hasn't learned upon congratulating him on a win.

"Thanks, man! How you doing?"

Matt Ryan on roughing-the-passer

Hits on Ryan have drawn roughing calls 29 times over the past five seasons, the most in the NFL, Patrick said.

"I'm not sure that's a good thing because that means you're getting hit," Ryan said, who went on to discuss how he "sells" calls to officials.

Ryan said he won't pull a soccer-style flop, noting last weekend's hit, in which Jacksonville's Travon Walker pushed up on Ryan's facemask.

"Anytime you're hit around the head, I turn around and look and let (the officials) know," Ryan said. "But it's up to them to call it."

There has been a lot of controversy in recent weeks regarding hits to quarterbacks, including Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady and Buffalo's Josh Allen.

Ryan said hits above the shoulders and below the knees are easier to make, but those involving takedowns are more difficult for referees. He said using a review component similar to targeting in college football might help.

"I don't think you want to step back to where you're getting that full-force landing," he said. "It's not the impact the guy hits you with that hurts you most, it's the ground."

He recalled his welcome-to-the-NFL moment as a rookie in 2004, when Carolina's Julius Peppers hit him across chin, drawing a roughing call.

"Ho, man. This is going to be a different thing. Buckle up," he recalled thinking.

Ryan has been sacked 21 times this season, but he wasn't last weekend. He has 471 in regular-season sacks over his 15-year career, the 10th-most since 1970.

Matt Ryan vs. Tom Brady in the 40-yard dash

"I think he's one of three of four (active NFL players) I can beat in a foot race. I feel pretty confident in that one."

