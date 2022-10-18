'I wouldn't want to play us': Carroll football eyes another tournament run

FLORA - The culture within Carroll’s varsity football program has been years in the making and after winning a sectional championship last season for the first time since 2003, the Cougars want opponents to know they’re not done yet.

Carroll has put together a 2022 season in which a last second field goal miss against No. 10 in Class A Sheridan (8-1) halted it from an unblemished regular season and a Hoosier Heartland Conference championship.

After that 19-18 loss against the Blackhawks last Friday, Carroll head coach Blake Betzner is confident his team will bounce back in time for the postseason in all the right ways, heading to North White for the opening round of the Class A, Sectional 43 tournament.

“I wouldn’t want to play us,” Betzner said. “You never want a loss, but it’s going to refocus us because they haven’t felt this yet. They haven’t felt this loss. They don’t know what it’s like to wake up on Saturday and not be victorious since last year. This is a good realization that if you don’t play well one game, it’s over.”

While Carroll (8-1) wouldn’t categorize last season’s regional loss to North Judson as not playing well, going into this season, the Cougars' focus was on developing their team for the bigger, more physical opponents they expected to see during the tournament.

“We had 30, 40 guys every morning, three days a week lifting weights. They did that," Betzner said. "It was really amazing the time and effort they put into it. But yeah, we didn’t get beat up physically on Friday. … We physically dealt with Sheridan and a year ago, we did not."

The improvement in strength amongst the team has paid no greater dividends than in the Cougars’ defense as they hold teams to 10 points a game on average, which puts them 17th in the state in defensive average.

For linebacker Grady Lytle, the defensive prowess amongst the Cougars begins with the work they put in Monday through Thursday.

“I think it starts with preparation each week. (Blake) Betzner puts us in the best situation to go out and win games on the defensive side of the ball. …" Lytle said. "I think what’s special about this team is everyone knows their role and knows they might not have 10 tackles a game, but if they do their job, we’re going to be good."

Offensively, the No. 5 ranked team in Class A isn’t a pushover either.

The Cougars average 41 poi.2nts while winning games this season by an average margin of 31 points.

Whether it be putting points on the board or stacking up takeaways, Lytle believes it all started with last year’s sectional run and now they’ve gotten a taste for championship success, the Cougars are hungry for more.

“It’s built a winning culture,” Lytle said. “Freshman and sophomore year, we were not a very good team at all and then come junior year, we started dominating teams and we win sectionals. It was a good feeling and I think coming into this year, just knowing what it’s like to win, we want to win more. We’re all hungry.”