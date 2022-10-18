Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?

The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

The Arizona Republic: Titans 24, Colts 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The winner of this game gets a leg up in the division race, which could be a very interesting one. We'll take the home team in a close one."

Bookies.com: Take the Colts on the moneyline vs. Titans

Bill Speros writes:" The Titans beat the Colts in Week 4. Indy will need a win here to keep pace with Tennessee. The Titans are coming off a bye. The Colts delivered their best overall performance of the season without Jonathan Taylor in the lineup. Expect him to play this week. With a running game upon which to fall back on, Matt Ryan won't have to throw the ball 58 times like he did in Week 5. But he amassed 389 yards in the air and threw for 3 TDs."

NFL Week 7 odds:

ESPN: Titans have a 51.3% chance to win the Week 7 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Colts a 48% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings: Go with the Colts with the points vs. Titans

It writes: "The Colts are expecting at least one of their two starting running backs to return for this matchup against the Titans, and they were able to keep it close last time. If Ryan can keep his yardage numbers high, the Colts should be able to at least cover this spread if not win outright."

Sports Betting Dime: Colts 12.9, Titans 11.4

The site's formula predicts the Colts will win the Week 7 NFL game.

Fan Duel: Bet Titans on moneyline vs. Colts

Isaiah De Los Santos writes: "Tennessee, meanwhile, appears to be rounding into form after a slow start. The Titans own a three-game winning streak and will enter Week 7 even fresher after a bye. One of those wins came against these same Colts, as Derrick Henry ran rampant (season-high 114 yards, 1 TD) to lead his team to victory."

