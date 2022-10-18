ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 7 game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Vdmo_0idZx1VI00

The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 7 schedule.

Which team will get the victory?

NFL Week 7 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS.

The Titans are a 2.5-point favorite in the game.

For subscribers:NFL Week 7 picks, predictions: Who wins each game on NFL Week 7 schedule?

The Arizona Republic: Titans 24, Colts 20

Jeremy Cluff writes: "The winner of this game gets a leg up in the division race, which could be a very interesting one. We'll take the home team in a close one."

Bookies.com: Take the Colts on the moneyline vs. Titans

Bill Speros writes:" The Titans beat the Colts in Week 4. Indy will need a win here to keep pace with Tennessee. The Titans are coming off a bye. The Colts delivered their best overall performance of the season without Jonathan Taylor in the lineup. Expect him to play this week. With a running game upon which to fall back on, Matt Ryan won't have to throw the ball 58 times like he did in Week 5. But he amassed 389 yards in the air and threw for 3 TDs."

NFL Week 7 odds:

ESPN: Titans have a 51.3% chance to win the Week 7 game

The site's Football Power Index gives the Colts a 48% chance to get the victory.

Draft Kings: Go with the Colts with the points vs. Titans

It writes: "The Colts are expecting at least one of their two starting running backs to return for this matchup against the Titans, and they were able to keep it close last time. If Ryan can keep his yardage numbers high, the Colts should be able to at least cover this spread if not win outright."

How to watch:NFL Week 7 schedule, television information

Sports Betting Dime: Colts 12.9, Titans 11.4

The site's formula predicts the Colts will win the Week 7 NFL game.

Fan Duel: Bet Titans on moneyline vs. Colts

Isaiah De Los Santos writes: "Tennessee, meanwhile, appears to be rounding into form after a slow start. The Titans own a three-game winning streak and will enter Week 7 even fresher after a bye. One of those wins came against these same Colts, as Derrick Henry ran rampant (season-high 114 yards, 1 TD) to lead his team to victory."

NFL power rankings:New York Giants, New York Jets make statements with big wins

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Why Cowboys' Jerry Jones said 'don't f— with me' to Patriots' Robert Kraft at NFL owners meeting

There was some unexpected drama at the NFL owners' meeting on Tuesday, and it stemmed from a vote on Roger Goodell's contract status. As ESPN's Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. report, the NFL's 32 owners held a vote to determine whether the league's compensation committee would be able to negotiate a new contract with Goodell. The NFL's commissioner had previously signed a five-year extension in 2017 that runs through 2024.
Athlon Sports

Major NFL Trade Rumors Are Swirling This Wednesday

A major NFL trade rumor is swirling this Wednesday afternoon, and it involves the Green Bay Packers.  The storied NFC North franchise is in desperate need of a No. 1 option at the wide receiver position.  ESPN's Jeremy Fowler suggests Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Athlon Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady.  Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week.  In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
The Spun

Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Has Wide Receiver Trade Suggestion For Packers

The Green Bay Packers have a serious need for wide receiver depth. On Wednesday, Fox Sports analyst Colin Cowherd suggested a trade that would help the Packers fill this need midway through the 2022 season. Cowherd made the argument that the Packers should go after Pittsburgh Steelers pass catcher Chase...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Ravens Get Concerning News At Practice On Wednesday

The Baltimore Ravens may be without tight end Mark Andrews this week. According to multiple reports, the two-time Pro Bowler was not participating in Wednesday's practice. Andrews, 27, is having yet another stellar season with the Ravens. This past weekend, he hauled in seven passes for 106 yards and a touchdown.
BALTIMORE, MD
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy