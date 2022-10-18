Amarillo area business news and developments for the week of Oct. 16, 2022

Sprouse Shrader Smith announces new associate attorneys

Sprouse Shrader Smith is proud to announce the addition of two new associate attorneys, Piper Hampton and Kelsey Matchen.

Hampton received her Bachelors of Science in Business Administration in Business Economics from the University of Arkansas in 2019. She then went on to the University of Oklahoma College of Law to complete her J.D. Piper’s primary legal focus is on oil and gas title examination as well as corporate transactions.

Matchen joins the firm in the Wealth Planning and Probate section where he assists clients with wills, trusts, probating estates, tax planning, and real estate matters. He received his B.A. in Philosophy from Texas Tech University and his J.D. from Texas Tech University School of Law.

To find more about these new additions, visit www.SprouseLaw.com.

Physicians Surgical Hospitals ranked as Best Places to Work in Healthcare

Modern Healthcare has announced rankings for health care organizations recognized as Best Places to Work in Healthcare, with Physicians Surgical Hospitals ranked among the top in the country for the ninth year.

“Being named as the 49th Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a huge honor and achievement,” Bryan S. Bateman, CEO of Physicians Surgical Hospitals, said. “We truly believe that we are successful because we have been able to attract and retain some of the best healthcare professionals this region has to offer, and we plan to continue to serve the people of the Texas Panhandle with kindness and dignity for many more years to come.”

Physicians Surgical Hospitals joins five other entities from Ardent Health Services, the hospital’s parent company based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Modern Healthcare’s rankings are based on a confidential employee survey and in-depth questionnaire assessing overall satisfaction, work-life balance, communication, policies and practices, work environment and culture.

Physicians Surgical Hospitals, L.L.C. is a BSA and physician-owned award-winning surgical facility. The comprehensive healthcare organization is comprised of two surgical hospitals, Panhandle Surgical Hospital and Quail Creek Surgical Hospital, a physical therapy center, Quail Creek Physical Therapy and an imaging center, Advanced Imaging Center of Amarillo. For more information, visit physurg.com..

FirstBank Southwest ranked among Best Companies to Work for in Texas

AMARILLO – FirstBank Southwest (FBSW) has been ranked No. 18 among the Best Companies to Work for in Texas under the “Medium Employers” level, a survey and awards program recognizing the top workplace cultures. Rankings were announced at the Best Companies Gala, a celebration presented by the Texas Association of Business (TAB) and their sponsors.

Andy Marshall, President and CEO of FirstBank Southwest stated, “We are extremely proud to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Texas. ‘Faith. Family. Bank.’ is more than some type of motto to us. It is our guide to how we live our working lives. Our team relentlessly pursues excellence in all that we do, fully confident that the FBSW Family is always there with support and love.”

The Best Companies to Work for in Texas program was open to all public and privately held organizations, both for profit and nonprofit. To be eligible for consideration, companies must have a facility in Texas and have at least 15 employees in the state. Employer rankings are determined based on employee feedback and employer assessments. The complete list of winners can be found at TxBiz.org. For more about FBSW, visit www.fbsw.com.

Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market returns for 42nd year

Thousands of shoppers are expected at the 42nd Annual Christmas Roundup: A Holiday Market, to be held Nov. 4-6 at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex in the North and South Exhibit Halls, located at 401 S. Buchanan St.

Shopping hours are Friday, Nov. 4 from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Ticket cost is $10 for a weekend pass, and children 12 and younger get in free. This year, more 135 merchants will set up pop-up shops in over 200 booths in the North and South Exhibit Halls to allow people to get a head start on their holiday shopping. This celebration of the season will be a weekend filled with shopping, cocktails, entertainment, door prizes and a silent auction.

The Amarillo Museum of Art (AMoA) Alliance, is the exclusive presenter and beneficiary of Christmas Roundup. The proceeds from Christmas Roundup help fund the many educational programs that AMoA offers the community.

For more information on merchants and the schedule, visit Christmas Roundup Amarillo on Facebook, ChristmasRoundupAmarillo on Instagram or visit www.amoa-alliance.com or https://www.amoa.org/2022-christmas-round-up.

City of Amarillo wins financial Triple Crown from GFOA

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has the named the City of Amarillo as a 2020 Triple Crown Winner.

GFOA's Triple Crown designation recognizes governments receiving GFOA's Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting or Canadian Award for Financial Reporting, Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award and Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for a fiscal year.

City of Amarillo is one of just 317 governments that received the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2020.

The Triple Crown designation represents a significant achievement. To qualify, each entity must meet the high standards of all three separate award programs. Each award program recognizes governments that produce reports which communicate their financial stories in a transparent manner and meet applicable standards.

To learn more about GFOA's Awards Programs, visit www.gfoa.org/awards .

Veterans win when you 'Help A Hero' with a text or haircut at local Sport Clips

GEORGETOWN – Sport Clips Haircuts has kicked off its annual drive to raise $1.7 million by Nov. 12 in support of the VFW’s “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program.

Sport Clips clients, team members, and franchisees are teaming up to raise money via text and in stores over the next five weeks, and participating Sport Clips stores will donate $2 from every hair care service provided on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, to the program. Many participating Sport Clips locations will also offer free Veterans Day haircuts for those with military I.D., according to a news release.

At the heart of the Help A Hero campaign is Sport Clips Founder and Chairman Gordon Logan, an Air Force veteran who flew C-130s in Southeast Asia. “Because G.I. Bill funds don’t always go the distance, we started the Help A Hero Scholarship program with the Veterans of Foreign Wars in 2013 to help out when veterans need to go back to school in order to pursue civilian careers. Our clients and product partners have made the program a ‘win’ for veterans by helping us donate more than $11.4 million to the program to date and funding 2,400 scholarships," Logan says.

This year Sport Clips is making it easy to donate to Help A Hero at the check-out kiosk following a haircut or even easier by texting “HERO” to 71777. These scholarships range up to $5,000 per semester and help cover the cost of tuition and fees for military and service members with the rank of E-5 and below. Help A Hero scholarships are awarded to qualified veterans across all branches of the military by sending the funds directly to the college or technical school of their choice. To apply and learn how these scholarships are impacting the lives of veterans, visit SportClips.com/Hero.

Dunkin’ Rewards rolls out nationwide

AMARILLO – There’s a new way to run with Dunkin’. Oct. 10, the brand rolled out its improved loyalty program nationwide: Dunkin’ Rewards, formerly DD Perks. Dunkin’ Rewards is driven and designed around member feedback. The revamped program introduces more food and beverage rewards, increased flexibility on when and how guests choose to use their points, and an all-new Boosted Status, a special loyalty tier for Dunkin’s most dedicated fans.

With the new program, Dunkin’ Rewards members will earn points faster, receiving 10 points for every $1 spent compared to 5 points with DD Perks. Plus, rewards start at just 150 points instead of 200 points, meaning members can redeem a reward after spending $15.

For the first time, free food is on the menu: Members can redeem points for donuts, hash browns, bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and more, or choose to stack their points and redeem multiple items in a single transaction. And Dunkin’ Rewards points won’t expire as long as members remain active by making one or more qualifying Dunkin’ purchase every six months. And to roll out the program, Dunkin' Donuts will have promotions throughout the month of October.

Members can join Dunkin’ Rewards today by simply downloading the Dunkin’ app and registering to join, or by enrolling online at dunkinrewards.com. To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.

Limited-time items return to DQ restaurants in Texas

BEDFORD, Texas – Two fan favorites are back and better than ever: Cheesy Steak Fingers infused with cream pepper jack cheese and the Cheesy Dude sandwich. Fans better get them early as they are only available through the end of October at participating DQ restaurants in Texas.

Crisp and tender cheesy steak fingers are the stars of The Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket served with crispy fries, Texas toast and ranch dressing or classic creamy gravy.

Both are offered for a limited time via drive-thru windows, pick-up and take-out, as well as delivery and online ordering, where available. Fans can keep up with all the innovative ways to quench their cravings with “The Best Treats & Eats in Texas” in the DQ Texas mobile app.

DQ restaurants in Texas are celebrating 75 years in the Lone Star state. Fans can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ restaurants in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary.