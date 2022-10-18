Clarion-Limestone Lions Boys Soccer team defeats Redbank Bulldogs, Bingham Spectacular in Goal

Read full article on original website
clarionsportszone.com
Clarion Bobcats Down Karns City Gremlins In KSAC Volleyball Match, On Senior Night
(Note: A separate article on Senior Night festivities will be posted.) The Clarion Area Bobcats hosted the Karns City Gremlins in a KSAC Volleyball match, on Senior Night, on Tuesday, October 18th and came away with a straight set (25-21, 25-13, 25-10) victory. The four seniors all had solid contributions...
clarionsportszone.com
C-L Lions Boys Soccer Team Finishes Regular Season At 14-2 As Verdill Has Monster Game Against DCC with Five Goals and Three Assists
Photos courtesy of Kristen Geiger – Above: Bailee Verdill. The Clarion-Limestone Lions Boys Soccer Team hosted DuBois Central Catholic, for their final regular season game of the season, at the Clarion-Limestone Field, on Wednesday, October 19th. Bailee Verdill scored the Lions’ first three goals in the game and DCC...
First Snow Of The Season Leads To Delays In Pennsylvania
The first snow of fall 2022 has fallen in Pennsylvania. People in Grove City, Slippery Rock, and Portersville woke up to snow, although the latter only had it on the grass. The Slippery Rock School District was delayed for two hours due to the snow. A Freeze Warning is in...
Pittsburgh preparing for winter after first snow of season hits region
PITTSBURGH — We’ve seen it year after year, roads still covered in snow hours after the storm has passed. “Two or three days before we get the streets cleared,” said Paul Sweitzer. Sweitzer lives in Brookline and isn’t sure the right answer to getting his road plowed,...
wtaj.com
Weather Minute for Tuesday October 18, 2022
Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset Counties until 9:00 AM this morning. This could end the growing season for the year. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to bring them inside if you can.
wccsradio.com
IUP STUDENT, INDIANA COUNTY NATIVE, SELECTED FOR MERIT-BASED SCHOLARSHIP
An Indiana County native was selected for a merit-based scholarship, officials at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced today. Maura Buggey, a Speech-Language Pathology major at IUP, was selected for the 2022 Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc.’s scholarship for students in the university’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services department.
Butler police locate missing woman
BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Derby
Derby will make your day! He is ready to find his perfect match after arriving at the shelter through our Humane Investigations Department. He gets along with other cats but takes some time getting to know new people. Derby is looking for a home with a feline sibling, either by going home with an Animal Friends cat or meeting one already in your household.
Huntington adding a new Pittsburgh branch, closing Beaver County site
ROCHESTER, Pa. — One of the biggest banks operating in Pittsburgh is adding a South Hills Village branch in March, continuing strategic expansion in and around the city. But Huntington National Bank also will be closing its Rochester office, amid a batch of branch consolidation spanning five states, which will mark its third Beaver County closure in roughly a year.
School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman
BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
Thursday will start off with low temperatures, winter chill moves out midday
PITTSBURGH — Wind chills in the 20s will have you doing a double-take early Thursday, so dust off the winter coats, hats and gloves. Low temperatures will bottom out near or below freezing, bringing an end to the growing season for most of the area. The storm system that...
Local volunteer firefighter killed in crash on Parkway East
PITTSBURGH — A Presto volunteer firefighter was killed in a crash on Parkway East on Wednesday morning. Sources tell Channel 11 Fire Lt. Terry Tackett died in the crash. The department tells us they are shaken up and hurting by his sudden passing. 11 News spoke with a former...
1 killed in Westmoreland County crash
A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
Semi driver pronounced dead after Wednesday morning crash in Crawford Co.
A crash in Crawford County involving a tractor-trailer turned deadly. The accident happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 89 and Route 77 just north of Spartansburg. According to State Police, a semi driven by Richard Darges, 61, of Pittsburgh, overturned onto its driver’s side. That crash happened as the northbound truck […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: Fruit sale, craft shows, stuffed pork chop dinner
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
beavercountyradio.com
Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp
(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Man Cited by Pa State Police After One Vehicle Accident in Wayne Twp.
(Wayne Township, Lawrence County. Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle have charged a 22-year-old Ellwood City Man with not driving properly on roadways laned for traffic after a one vehicle accident occurred in Wayne Twp., Lawrence County. Troopers said via release that Dylan Haynes was traveling north on Oswald...
Slippery road, speed cause of rollover crash in Mercer County
An 18-year-old man walked away from a rollover crash in Mercer County on Wednesday.
Thousands of power outages reported in the Valley
Power is beginning to be restored in Mercer and Trumbull counties following an outage Wednesday.
