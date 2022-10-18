ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bethlehem, PA

Clarion-Limestone Lions Boys Soccer team defeats Redbank Bulldogs, Bingham Spectacular in Goal

By Clarion Sports Zone
clarionsportszone.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clarionsportszone.com

C-L Lions Boys Soccer Team Finishes Regular Season At 14-2 As Verdill Has Monster Game Against DCC with Five Goals and Three Assists

Photos courtesy of Kristen Geiger – Above: Bailee Verdill. The Clarion-Limestone Lions Boys Soccer Team hosted DuBois Central Catholic, for their final regular season game of the season, at the Clarion-Limestone Field, on Wednesday, October 19th. Bailee Verdill scored the Lions’ first three goals in the game and DCC...
CLARION, PA
wtaj.com

Weather Minute for Tuesday October 18, 2022

Temperatures this morning will be in the lower to mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for Cameron, Clearfield, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset Counties until 9:00 AM this morning. This could end the growing season for the year. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to bring them inside if you can.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP STUDENT, INDIANA COUNTY NATIVE, SELECTED FOR MERIT-BASED SCHOLARSHIP

An Indiana County native was selected for a merit-based scholarship, officials at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania announced today. Maura Buggey, a Speech-Language Pathology major at IUP, was selected for the 2022 Quota of Indiana, Pa. Inc.’s scholarship for students in the university’s Department of Communication Disorders, Special Education, and Disability Services department.
INDIANA, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Butler police locate missing woman

BUTLER, Pa. — UPDATE: Police have located Mary Ann Thompson, the Butler woman who was missing since Monday evening. A 911 dispatcher confirmed around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday that Thompson had just been located in the city of Butler. Her condition was not released. ____________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. Police are looking...
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Derby

Derby will make your day! He is ready to find his perfect match after arriving at the shelter through our Humane Investigations Department. He gets along with other cats but takes some time getting to know new people. Derby is looking for a home with a feline sibling, either by going home with an Animal Friends cat or meeting one already in your household.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School district in Butler on lockdown as threat investigated

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Knoch School District is operating under a modified lockdown Wednesday, with no visitors allowed in any of their four schools. The district is working with state and school police to determine if a threat is credible, according to a release from the district. There is an increased police presence on campus. An announcement about after-school activities is to be made during the day.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WKBN

Dave Matthews to perform at rally for John Fetterman

BRADDOCK, Pa. (WHTM) — U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews will be performing at a “get out the vote” rally in Pittsburgh on Oct. 26. According to the press release, the rally and the performance will be free for all attendees. It will take place at Stage AE on the North […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

1 killed in Westmoreland County crash

A Greensburg woman died at an Allegheny County hospital after being involved in a crash Wednesday in Hempfield. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Patricia Blake, 71. The incident was reported at the intersection of Route 66 and Business Route 66 at 5:40 p.m. Hempfield Fire Chief Anthony Kovacic said two vehicles collided and firefighters extricated a passenger. It was unclear if anyone else was injured.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland happenings: Fruit sale, craft shows, stuffed pork chop dinner

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Driver Hits Abandoned Vehicle Parked on Shoulder of I-376 in Hopewell Twp

(Hopewell Township, Beaver County, Pa.) Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident along Interstate 376 Eastbound in the area of Gringo-Clinton Road at about 5:00 PM last Thursday, October 13, 2022. Upon arriving and investigating it was learned that...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy