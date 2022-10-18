ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Roommates' argument ends with stabbing

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 3 days ago
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Michael Randolph and his roommate, Timothy Cooper, argued late Monday until it escalated into a stabbing, according to Lafayette police.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Holloway Street about 11:10 p.m. and found Cooper, 59, sitting in the hallway of the apartment complex with a stab wound to his chest, according to police.

Randolph, 62, was still inside the apartment where police said the attack happened.

Randolph had been allowing Cooper to stay at his apartment, police said, and the two men began arguing Monday night.

Randolph stabbed Cooper during the argument, police said.

Cooper was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Police booked Randolph into the Tippecanoe County Jail on suspicion of aggravated battery. He remained incarcerated late Tuesday morning in lieu of a $15,000 bond, according to online jail records.

