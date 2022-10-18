'Trending in the right direction:' West Holmes report card numbers move upward

MILLERSBURG − Six years of steady improvement was the gist of a report about the 2021-22 State Report Card for the West Holmes curriculum coordinator.

Brian Baughman compared the performance index (a weighted average) for the district to the 10 most similar districts by size and demographics from across the state.

"This is the difference between what our score is, and what our average is compared to the 10 most similar districts," he said at Monday's West Holmes board meeting. "The first year I started tracking this (2015-16) we were below the average. Every year we have gotten higher. This past year our performance index was a good 4 points higher than the average of similar districts, so we're definitely trending in the right direction."

The Ohio School Report Cards include performance information provided by schools and districts, including academic, financial and opportunity to learn data. Some of the data is combined into six components that receive star ratings to indicate the level of performance. Three stars means they are meeting state expectations, which Baughman says is the goal for everyone, to get those tree stars.

The categories include achievement, which West Holmes received a 4-star rating; graduation; gap closing; college, career, workforce and military readiness; progress; and early literacy.

Achievement represents whether student performance on state tests met established thresholds and how well students performed on tests overall. West Holmes scored an 81.6% to earn the four stars.

Graduation measures the four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate (89 %) and the five-year adjusted cohort graduation rate (93.3%). West Holmes received three stars.

Gap closing measures the reduction in educational gaps for student subgroups. West Holmes received three stars, hitting 30.8 % of its annual percentage goals.

College, career, workforce and military readiness did not have a star rating, but looks at how well-prepared students are for future opportunities training in technical fields and preparing for work or college. The district score showed 29.8% of students are ready, according to the report.

Progress looks closely at the growth all students are making based on past performances. West Holmes received two stars there.

Early literacy looks at how successful schools are at improving reading for at-risk students in grades K-3. West Holmes received two stars. Third grade reading proficiency was at 69.5%, but has a 100% promotion rate to fourth grade.

"We have identified the areas that have been holding us back, and that is primarily our math scores," Baughman said. "We have our first math team meeting this week. This is usually something we have done very well in, so prior to the pandemic, we never scored below a 'B' in Progress."

Personnel action taken on coaches, other staff

In personnel action, Sean Hoxworth was hired as second shift custodian, effective Oct. 3. The resignation of teacher Abigail Clark, effective Sept. 22, and bus driver Marcia Lorentz, effective Oct. 5, were approved. The retirement of high school teacher James Park, effective May 26, also was approved. Brianna Rickley was approved for home instruction.

Supplemental constracts were issued to the following coaches:

Boys basketball, varsity head coach, Seth Martin; varsity assistant coach, Brayden Chaney; JV coach, Tennille Cline; middle school head coach, Toby Yoder; middle school assistant coach, Ron Hay.

Girls basketball varsity head Coach, Lindsy Snyder; varsity assistant coach, Nathaniel Wade; JV coach, Cody Starr; varsity volunteers, Adam Garver and Laurel Palitto; middle school head coach, Dave McMillen; middle school assistant coach, Evan Aurand.

Wrestling varsity head coach, Scott Vaughn; varsity assistant coach, Andy Toye; JV coach, Logan Stanley; varsity volunteers, Caleb Cox, Brad McCluggage, Corbin Miller, Colt Cox; middle school head coach, Justin Wilcox; middle school assistant coach (1/2 contract), Justin Ross, assistant coach (1/2 contract), Steve Goans.

Cheerleading varsity head coach, Raven Wilcox; varsity assistant coach, Beth Lemon; middle school head coach, Jamie Aufrance; middle school assistant coach, Tiffany Conner.

Bowling varsity head coach, Chris Young; volunteer coach, Zach Medley.

The school board meetings for the remained of the school year are: Nov. 21, Lakeville; Dec. 19, Millersburg; Jan. 9, the high school for the annual organizational meeting; Feb. 20, Killbuck; March 20, Nashville; April 17, middle school; and May 15, the high school.