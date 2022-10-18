ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

KATV

Deputies identify victim of Friday's McAlmont Park shooting

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was identified as the victim who was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
arkadelphian.com

Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died

An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KATV

Conway police looking for wanted suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Police searching for missing Little Rock man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in ocating a missing man who was last seen on October 14. 35-year-old Cordney Stewart was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 18, 2022

500 block of N. Lowe St., second-degree terroristic threatening. 500 block of W. 2nd St., first-degree criminal mischief. A resident reported that a group of four to five juveniles was beating her apartment door. They broke the door frame and busted some of the drywall around the door. Other residents reported the group beating on their doors.
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
JACKSONVILLE, AR

