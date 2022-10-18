Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Little Rock police make arrest in 2021 Green Mountain Dr. deadly shooting
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a 2021 homicide that happened on Green Mountain Drive.
KATV
Deputies identify victim of Friday's McAlmont Park shooting
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County deputies have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting incident that left one North Little Rock man dead. 18-year-old Kirk Kirkwood was identified as the victim who was shot to death at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161.
KATV
1 in critical condition following Friday shooting near Arkansas State Police headquarters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is in critical condition following a Friday night shooting near state police headquarters in Little Rock. According to the Little Rock police, one person was shot around 6 p.m. in the 8200 block of Geyer Springs Road. "One victim was taken to an...
Little Rock police investigation shooting on Geyer Springs Road
Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Friday evening.
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office seeking to identify North Little Rock robbery suspect
Authorities with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify a person seen in surveillance footage during a robbery at a gas station.
Two injured in I-430 shooting Friday night
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were injured by gunfire on Interstate 430 South Friday night.
KATV
1 dead following Friday night shooting at a community park in North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person is dead following a Friday night shooting at a community park in North Little Rock. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, one male died after being shot at the GT Ashley McAlmont Community Park off Arkansas Highway 161. There was no word...
Little Rock police investigating a Thursday morning homicide
Little Rock police are investigating after a homicide happened Thursday morning in Little Rock.
Police: Man suspected in deadly Little Rock West 12th Street shooting surrenders to detectives
Little Rock police said Tuesday that a man suspected in a deadly shooting from last week surrendered to detectives.
arkadelphian.com
Man charged for holding woman against will before she jumped from SUV and died
An Arkadelphia man has been charged in connection with the March 2022 death of a woman who apparently jumped from his vehicle and to her death. Prosecutors this week filed felony charges against Alvin Hill, 67, for his alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Erin Williams, who on the afternoon of March 26 jumped from Hill’s moving SUV and onto state Highway 8, less than a mile north of Palmetto Road. She was then struck by a pickup truck towing a camper, and died at the scene.
KATV
Conway police looking for wanted suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
Police: Man dead after shooting in Little Rock
Little Rock police are investigating Wednesday morning after a deadly shooting in Little Rock.
Little Rock police investigate overnight homicide on Leander Drive
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the 1400 block of Leander Drive. Officers arrived on scene around 11:40 p.m. where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby hospital and later died as...
North Little Rock police searching for woman appearing to steal package
North Little Rock police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who many may call a porch pirate.
KATV
In a span of 6 hours, 3 bodies were found in vehicles in Pine Bluff; 1 crack pipe located
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Within a span of six hours on Monday morning, Pine Bluff police located three people dead inside of vehicles. According to incident reports obtained Thursday, two of the deceased were found parked outside of the Jefferson Regional Medical Center emergency room entrance and another was discovered in a Popeyes parking lot.
KATV
Multiple juveniles arrested, dozens ejected from the Arkansas State Fair on $2 day
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Multiple people were arrested at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds on Monday police told KATV. Arkansas State Police confirmed nine were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for starting or engaging in physical fights. Another 50 people were ejected from the state fair. ASP spokesman, Bill...
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
Police searching for missing Little Rock man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has requested the help of the public in ocating a missing man who was last seen on October 14. 35-year-old Cordney Stewart was last seen in Little Rock. He is described as being about 5'10" and weighing about 250 pounds.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: October 18, 2022
500 block of N. Lowe St., second-degree terroristic threatening. 500 block of W. 2nd St., first-degree criminal mischief. A resident reported that a group of four to five juveniles was beating her apartment door. They broke the door frame and busted some of the drywall around the door. Other residents reported the group beating on their doors.
Jacksonville police investigating shooting on S. James Street
JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on South James Street on Sunday night. According to police, the incident happened on the 1000 block of South James Street, but there's currently no information on the victim, any potential suspects, or motives behind the shooting.
Comments / 0