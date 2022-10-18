ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Live catfish cover North Carolina highway after truck flips over, officials say

By Moira Ritter
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 3 days ago

An overturned tractor trailer carrying live catfish caused a big spill on Interstate 95, North Carolina officials say.

The truck crashed heading north on I-95 around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, a North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson told McClatchy News. When it flipped, the truck spilled tons of live catfish and 150 gallons of diesel fuel along the highway near exit 65, about 20 miles northeast of Fayetteville.

A total of 22,000 pounds of fish covered the highway, WDTV reported.

Authorities shut down a portion of the highway after the crash, causing a miles-long line, the transportation department spokesperson said. The left lane reopened around 6:30 a.m., and the second lane reopened around 8 a.m.

The shoulder of the highway remains closed as officials continue to clean up the fish and spilled oil. A towing company contracted by the department is responsible for cleaning up the spill, according to the spokesperson.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the spill and is investigating the cause of the crash, the spokesperson said.

The highway patrol did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The truck driver was checked by medical responders at the scene but was not taken to the hospital, according to WDTV.

Massive mud spill sends cars crashing on Florida interstate and 8 to hospital, cops say

‘Saucy situation’ with semi leaves alfredo coating a Tennessee interstate, photos show

Thousands of spilled tomatoes shut down key California highway, police say

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Man Turns Down Huge Sum After Winning The Lottery

A North Carolina man is making headlines not only for his huge recent lottery win but also because of the way he is choosing to receive his prize. Christopher Johnson of Wake County, North Carolina spent two dollars on a quick pick online ticket in the Lucky for Life game. The great news is he won!! That means Christopher literally could take home $25,000 a year for life. That allows him to make future plans that he possibly didn’t have the option to make before the win.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

1 killed after car hits train in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — One person was killed Tuesday morning after a car crashed into an Amtrak train on Railroad Street at East Main Street in the Rowland community of Robeson County, according to Lt. Steven Collins with the Rowland Police Department. Collins said they’re not able to...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Fugitive from Myrtle Beach arrested in New York

RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County, New York on Thursday, according to a press release from State Police. Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York Thursday, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
nsjonline.com

Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video

RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
14K+
Followers
691
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy