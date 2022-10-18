Live catfish cover North Carolina highway after truck flips over, officials say

An overturned tractor trailer carrying live catfish caused a big spill on Interstate 95, North Carolina officials say.

The truck crashed heading north on I-95 around 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, a North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson told McClatchy News. When it flipped, the truck spilled tons of live catfish and 150 gallons of diesel fuel along the highway near exit 65, about 20 miles northeast of Fayetteville.

A total of 22,000 pounds of fish covered the highway, WDTV reported.

Authorities shut down a portion of the highway after the crash, causing a miles-long line, the transportation department spokesperson said. The left lane reopened around 6:30 a.m., and the second lane reopened around 8 a.m.

The shoulder of the highway remains closed as officials continue to clean up the fish and spilled oil. A towing company contracted by the department is responsible for cleaning up the spill, according to the spokesperson.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol also responded to the spill and is investigating the cause of the crash, the spokesperson said.

The highway patrol did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

The truck driver was checked by medical responders at the scene but was not taken to the hospital, according to WDTV.

