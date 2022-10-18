Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Was Not Happy About Bray Wyatt Involving His Daughter In Their WWE Feud
Roman Reigns and Bray Wyatt feuded back in 2015, and their rivalry quickly became a fan favorite. That being said, The Tribal Chief wasn’t happy with Wyatt involving in daughter in their feud. Reigns was inches away from grabbing the briefcase and a guaranteed championship opportunity at Money in...
Tristen Nash, Son of WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, Dead at 26
WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash’s son, Tristen, died at the age of 26 this week. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful broke the news by posting a statement to Twitter. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” the post read.
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Has One Condition For NWO Reunion In WWE
On the October 10 edition of "WWE Raw," fans were treated to a celebration for the 25th anniversary of one of WWE's most iconic factions, D-Generation X. DX members Shawn Michaels, Triple H, X-Pac, and Road Dogg came out to close the show, running through their assortment of in-ring introductions and notable catchphrases. However, as exciting as this reunion was for nostalgic fans, the absence of the late Chyna and AEW's red-hot "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn was notable; both received nods in the process.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Crown Jewel Card Adds Major Match For Brock Lesnar
For years, wrestling fans have been clamoring for a Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match, and while the dream bout finally took place at the WWE Royal Rumble back in January this year, fans will be treated to Lashley vs. Lesnar II at the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel premium live event on November 5.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
PWMania
Kevin Nash Does Not Believe Triple H Will Be Inducted Into the WWE Hall of Fame on His Own
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Kliq This,” Kevin Nash discussed a wide variety of topics. The D-Generation X stablemates of Triple H were honored with an induction into the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Triple H. However, Nash is under the impression that Triple H will not be inducted on his own because, now that he is in charge, Nash thinks he has no intention of putting himself forward for the honor.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Had Another Confrontation After AEW Dynamite This Week
AEW Dynamite ended in unexpected fashion this week, as Hangman Page was unable to finish the main event match, and the Cincinnati crowd got a bit more out of Jon Moxley before the night was finished. PW Insider reports that Jon Moxley stuck around a bit after the show ended....
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Reacts to WWE NXT Return with Smoking Hot Photoshoot Drop
Mandy Rose returned to NXT tonight and immediately went after Alba Fyre. The NXT Women’s Champion said it be fire versus fire at Halloween Havoc this Saturday. Mandy Rose stopped by for a new photoshoot as well. Mandy Rose took to Twitter after NXT and posted two snaps for...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Already Making Plans For Elias’ Character Change
Following a long hiatus since August 2021, Elias return during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, as Elias came back as his younger brother Ezekiel Things went awry right after that. Eventually, Ezekiel was written off WWE television after Triple H took over as he did not like the...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Bringing Back Bray Wyatt’s Fiend Character
Bray Wyatt was definitely one of the most creative wrestlers in all of WWE, regardless of him being in the company or not. However, he was never used properly at all. The Fiend was arguably his most creative character and truly showed just how imaginative Bray Wyatt would be. Unfortunately, his gimmick was never booked well in WWE until his release last year.
Yardbarker
Road Dogg: Triple H and Shawn Michaels not happy that Billy Gunn wasn't allowed at DX reunion on WWE Raw
On the latest "Oh, You Didn't Know"podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Road Dogg talked about Billy Gunn not being able to attend the DX 25th Anniversary celebration on RAW:. "It broke my heart and I believe it broke his too," Road Dogg said. "In all actuality, Hunter was not happy about it either. Shawn and X-Pac weren't either. We kind of wanted the band, all that we could get back together, and then definitely Chyna is there in spirit. So, that didn't happen."
ringsidenews.com
Solo Sikoa Wants To Face Old Family Friend On WWE Main Roster
Solo Sikoa made a lot of noise after his WWE main roster debut at Clash at the Castle, and he’s just getting started. Now he gets to look at the roster and think about all the possibilities ahead of him. While speaking to Peter Rosenberg on “Cheap Heat,” Solo...
8 WWE performers Bret Hart wishes he wrestled before retirement
Bret “The Hitman” Hart is only 65 years old. Though it’s been more than a decade since the WWE Hall of Famer stepped foot in a wrestling ring ready to rumble, wrestling a tag match alongside John Cena versus Alberto Del Rio and Ricardo Rodriguez on a 2011 episode of RAW, there are a number of performers who have wrestled much deeper into their 60s than the once and forever leader of the Hart Foundation, with his one-time WWF opponent Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat having just booked a match at 69, and his long-time WWF frenemy Ric Flair having wrestled his “final match” in a one-night-only recreation of the old Jim Crockett Promotions. Sure, he suffered a series of concussions around the turn of the century that effectively ended his career right then and there, starting his now-infamous feud with Goldberg in the process, but medicine has come a long way since 2001 – if Flair can wrestle a match with his laundry list of former issues, why couldn’t Hart?
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Champion Appearing On Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Oklahoma City, OK and it will continue the build for the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Fightful Select is reporting that former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield is set to appear on Raw tonight. JBL appeared on WWE programming last month during an episode of SmackDown when Baron Corbin got into his limo.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Fires Ace Steel Over All Out Brawl
Ace Steel was involved in the backstage brawl after the AEW media scrum. He was CM Punk’s trainer years ago, and he found himself fighting on Punk’s side against The Elite. Now, Steel is no longer with the company. It was thought that Steel was released from AEW....
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Irate Over Recent WWE Tweet
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and he continues to be a solid star even now. Rollins performs any role he is given to perfection and continues to hone his craft even now. During this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, Rollins came out to...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Blasted For Trying To Get Mustafa Ali Over
Mustafa Ali had a lot of potential following his main roster debut in 2019. Unfortunately, none of it was realized as he was involved in numerous failed and forgettable angles. Ali was engaged in a feud with Austin Theory for the WWE United States Championship. Unfortunately, he was not able...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Breaks Out Iconic Title Celebration During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has been a part of several iconic events in WWE history. Many fans will also remember a few of those moments forever. That being said, he broke out one of his iconic celebrations to remind fans of another unforgettable moment that he was a part of. One of...
