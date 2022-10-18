Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Besides Superior, What is the Deepest Lake in Minnesota?
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but do you know which one of those lakes is the deepest in the entire state?. When it comes to lakes, it's tough to beat us here in Minnesota, right? And while our famous state slogan says there are 10,000 lakes in this land, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) points out that there are actually 11,842 lakes here in the North Star State. (I'm not sure why we don't update that slogan; maybe it's because the slogan 'Land of 11,842 Lakes' isn't as catchy.)
Sold! Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, The Historic Lake Superior Home Listed For $1.1 Million
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's what hit the market this summer. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot more, even more rare is that it was built by Duluth's legendary Congdon family.
These Two Central Minnesota Trailer Parks Were Part Of A $25M Purchase
It's a move that has mostly been under the radar but a recent $25 million dollar purchase conducted has seen 7 Minnesota trailer parks change ownership, with two of them being right here in Central Minnesota with trailer parks in St. Cloud and Albany being part of the deal. According...
New Piglet’s Grill & Cantina in Superior, Wisconsin Announces Opening Date
Earlier this year, Bucktale's Cantina announced they would be moving from their location near Pattison Park, just south of Superior, into a new location on Tower Avenue in Superior. It was also discovered that they would not be keeping both locations open, so the big question was what would take...
Downtown Duluth Business Closing Permanently This Week
Sad news for fans of Elevate Wellness. The store's owner just announced that they will be closing for good this month. While this is a sad blow for the downtown Duluth area, there have been some great additions there as of late. Earlier this year, a brand new coffee shop opened. It's called Dream Cloud Coffee Roasters.
You’ll Never Guess Who Crashed A Minnesota Wedding Over The Weekend
I found myself in St. Paul over the weekend djing a wedding at the St. Paul College Club on Summit Avenue. A surprising "celebrity" guest crashed the ceremony. Seeing all the different venues throughout the area. Getting to try all the different foods throughout the area. I've been djing for...
Bundle Up! Minnesota, Wisconsin In For A Frigid La Nina Winter According To National Weather Service
The National Weather Service dropped their 2022-2023 winter outlook, in which they expect the impacts of a weak to moderate La Niña to influence at least a portion of winter weather across the country. The La Niña conditions (the name for a period of cooler conditions in the Pacific Ocean) is expected to wane through the later parts of winter but could have impacts through the early and middle parts of the season ahead.
What Happened To The ‘Lake Superior’ Tugboat That Was Sinking Into Duluth’s Harbor?
Back in March of this year, the 'Lake Superior' Tugboat made waves all over when it was sinking into the Duluth Harbor. Whatever happened to it?. The picture of the sinking tugboat went viral and it was the talk of the town. The tug also had quite the life according to for sale post. It was built in 1943 by Tampa Marine Corp. as the Major Emil H. Block (LT-18) for the U.S. Army. The tug was then transferred to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1950 and renamed Lake Superior. Around 1995 the tug was retired from service and acquired by the Duluth Entertainment & Convention Center of Duluth, Minnesota where it was used as a floating museum starting in 1996. In 2007 the tug was sold to Billington Contracting of Duluth, but it has remained inactive and was enjoying retirement in Duluth.
Minnesota Ski Resort Is First To Open In North America For 2022-2023 Season
Much of the state has already seen some snowfall already this fall, and temperatures have been falling fast, so who's ready to hit the slopes?. One Minnesota ski resort has managed to make enough snow over the last couple of days, that today at noon they turned the lifts on marking the start of the 2022/2023 ski and snowboard season.
Minnesota Rescue Dog Now Featured on Thousands of Busch Dog Brew Cans
A Minnesota rescue dog is now featured on thousands of Busch cans around the country thanks to her goofy smile! Busch is back with their Dog Brew (a dog-safe beverage) and also a new flavor. With this new flavor, the company decided they wanted to feature a rescue dog, and that's where Kira comes in.
Duluth Fire Department Asks Residents to Stop Bringing Sharps to Fire Stations
The Duluth Fire Department posted a reminder to Northland residents Monday regarding the disposal of sharps, which is the medical term for devices with sharp points or edges that can puncture or cut skin. Needles would be a very common example. Apparently, members of the community have been dropping off...
WDIO-TV
High-risk predatory offender moving to Duluth’s Endion neighborhood
A level 3 sex offender is moving to the Duluth Endion neighborhood. As of October 19, Willie Vaughn-Bey will be living on the 1700 block of East Superior Street. Vaughn-Bey has a history of sexual contact with known and unknown female teenagers and adults. Contact includes sexual touching and penetration. The now 60-year-old used forced to gain compliance.
KIMT
Multiple construction sites hit by thieves in southeastern Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Construction sites continue to be targeted by thieves in southeastern Minnesota. Two more thefts were reported, one coming at a site in the 400 block of N. Broadway Ave. and another in the 2000 block of County Rd. 6 SW. The N. Broadway theft had $2000...
Twin Cities Journalist Digs Into Duluth’s Opioid Crisis
I stumbled on a YouTube video where a regional journalist investigated Duluth's opioid problem. Liz Collin is a contributor to Alpha News. They describe themselves as a group of journalists that "bring you the local, state, and national news the mainstream media refuses to report. It's no secret that Duluth...
Here Are The Most Common Items Found In A Northland Trick-Or-Treat Bag
It's almost time for ghosts, goblins, Spider-Man, and zombies to invade the streets of the Northland. What do these little monsters want? Generally speaking, candy! It's always tough to gauge what kind of candy to buy and how much to get, but you hope that whatever you hand out, it makes the kiddos happy.
Someone Stole Part Of ‘Bruce’ The Mascot At The Duluth Black Woods Restaurant
You've no doubt seen him. Maybe you've taken a picture with him. Perhaps the kids "interacted" with him. And - he has a name, in case you didn't know. We're talking about Bruce - the beloved mascot statue that greets you in the front doorway at the Black Woods Grill and Bar. While I'm not exactly sure how long Bruce has been a part of the Black Woods family (I'm guessing since it opened, if I remember correctly), he has definitely become an iconic figure at the restaurant establishment.
Check Out Minnesota’s Tallest Escalator [VIDEO]
When you've just about exhausted Minnesota's options for "must-see" attractions, you need to head to the Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport and take a gander at the state's tallest escalator. It's really an amazing sight and experience making that almost 120-foot climb on this mechanical wonder. It sure would kind of...
Similac Ready-To-Feed Liquid Formula Recall, Minnesota + Wisconsin Details
Parents of young infants will want to be aware of a voluntary recall that affects certain brands, specific types, and qualifying lot codes of baby formula. Abbott - the manufacturer of the baby formula involved has issued the recall on the products that were processed at their Columbus, Ohio plant and distributed across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Panama, Dominican Republic, and Columbia. The recall includes retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Is This Halloween Display Too Disturbing? Someone Left A Note At A Wisconsin Business To Take It Down
October is a spooky month, with many people getting into the spirit of things. I've noticed a ton of really great Halloween decorations around town lately. The super-tall grim reaper has been seen in a lot of places. There's even a werewolf guy that is scaring the pants of people in front yards. I've seen scary clown decorations, blood and gore, and all sorts of gruesome things. Sometimes decorations may go too far, but in this case, I could not believe someone was upset about this particular display.
B105
Duluth, MN
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1