How Lady Vols writer Cora Hall voted in the SEC, AP Top 25 Preseason polls

Just like the leaves turning colors in the fall, preseason polls signal that the best time of year is approaching: college basketball season.

Along with my Associated Press Top 25 voting responsibilities for women's basketball, I also voted in the SEC Media preseason poll – both of which release on Tuesday. I'll keep you all updated on how I voted in the AP Top 25 this season with a weekly column, where I'll defend my choices if necessary and highlight any news across women's basketball.

I'll go over my SEC votes first.

Preseason All-SEC

Jordan Horston

Horston was a First Team All-SEC selection last season, and for good reason. She led Tennessee in scoring (16.2) and rebounding (9.4) and has has been fully cleared from her season-ending elbow injury since May. Horston looks ready to pick up right where she left off to lead a talent-laden Lady Vols team in her senior year.

Brittany Davis

Davis led Alabama with 17.7 points and seven rebounds per game last season – and her scoring average against SEC opponents was even higher at 18.7. Davis will be a key piece in blending last season's success with the talented additions of Sarah Ashlee Barker and Loyal McQueen out of the transfer portal.

Rickea Jackson

If Jackson hadn't entered the transfer portal in January, she would have been a first team All-SEC selection. She averaged 20.3 points and 6.8 rebounds in 15 games for Mississippi State, and will be a big piece of Tennessee's offense this season. Her scoring production may go down a bit with the amount of talent on the Lady Vols' roster, but her impact on the team won't be any less valuable.

Aliyah Boston

Boston is also my pick for SEC Player of the Year. With the season she had in 2021-22, the award is hers to lose and I expect Boston to be even better as a senior. She will once again be a dominant centerpiece for the Gamecocks as they defend their national title.

Kamilla Cardoso

There aren't too many centers to pick from and I toyed with voting for Jessika Carter, who did not play for Mississippi State last season. But Cardoso showed flashes of her potential last season and I expect her to take a step into a bigger role. If she does, South Carolina may be completely unstoppable.

SEC order of finish

South Carolina LSU Florida Ole Miss Kentucky Georgia Texas A&M Alabama Arkansas Mississippi State Auburn Missouri Vanderbilt

South Carolina is the team to beat once again and I think the game between the Gamecocks and Tennessee in February will be the deciding game in the SEC regular-season title. LSU has the players to challenge both, but I don't see the Tigers beating UT and South Carolina.

Florida recently announced the loss of graduate guard Zippy Broughton, who was a big reason why I voted for the Gators to finish fourth. Ole Miss, Kentucky, Georgia and Texas A&M will all look a lot different this season, but I feel confident they'll finish middle of the pack.

Alabama, Mississippi State and Auburn are all teams to keep an eye on and I could see all of those teams taking steps this season and finishing better than where I put them here.

AP preseason All-Americans

Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, Ashley Joens, Aliyah Boston, Elizabeth Kitley

No, I didn't try to pick one player from each Power Five conference, but it's kind of fitting given the talent across the country. Boston is a clear favorite to repeat as POTY and Kitley will find success with transfer guard Ashley Owusu at Virginia Tech. Clark, Jones and Joens all look primed to lead their teams to conference championships and deep postseason runs.

AP Preseason Top 25

South Carolina Stanford Texas Iowa Notre Dame UConn Louisville NC State Indiana Iowa State Virginia Tech North Carolina LSU Baylor Ohio State Maryland Oklahoma Arizona Oregon Michigan Nebraska Creighton Utah Princeton

There's more roster turnover than ever with the transfer portal, and preseason polls are always a lot of guessing. I expect things to shift around quite a bit the first few weeks of the season, but I am fairly confident in my top 5 – especially South Carolina and Stanford. Some of the most interesting teams to watch in the beginning of the season for me will be Texas, Tennessee, Notre Dame, UConn, Virginia Tech, Baylor, Maryland and Arizona.

The season begins Nov. 7 – let's have some fun.