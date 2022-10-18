ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Pritzker, Bailey square off in final debate before election

By Jenna Barnes, Andy Koval, Tahman Bradley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AhvQS_0idZvbV100

CHICAGO — Illinois governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey squared off Tuesday in the final televised debate ahead of next month’s election.

The debate, which was moderated by WGN News anchors Micah Materre and Tahman Bradley, focused on the economy, crime and more.

It followed a contentious first debate earlier this month at Illinois State University. A new poll released Monday showed the incumbent Pritzker is leading Bailey by 22 points.

Latest Governors Poll has Pritzker leading Bailey by 22 points

After initial introductions on how they would connect with voters who are resistant to them, the gloves started to come off.

Pritzker began by calling Bailey a “Trump extremist” at the end of his first question, then Bailey was asked about his previous comment this summer calling Chicago a “hell hole.”

“I have a new name — ‘Pritzkerville’,” Bailey said. “Every one of Pritzker’s extreme policies are destroying the city.”

Questions continued on for Pritzker and Bailey regarding Chicago. At around the 10-minute mark, Pritzker asked if there can no longer be interruptions. During the first debate at Illinois State University, both candidates repeatedly interrupted each other.

What you need to know for early voting & vote by mail

When asked how to crack down on crime, Bailey said, “We first need to get out southern border under control.”

Pritzker claimed his administration has been investing to counter gangs and other issues.

“I’m the first governor to find the gang crime witness protection program,” Pritzker said. “If you want to reduce crime, you got to solve crimes. All the things we have invested in the last four years do exactly that.”

When discussing the controversial SAFE-T Act , Pritzker once again signaled that he supports amending it.

Moving on to abortion laws, Bailey stated that he couldn’t do anything about them and called it a “fool’s errand” due to longtime Democratic control of the state.

“We are a haven for women,” Pritzker said. “I think we need to expand the provision of those health services if they come to our state.”

Gov. Pritzker was asked if he still is satisfied with DCFS following a series of WGN Investigates’ reports and he said firing director “wouldn’t solve anything” due to several directors over the last 20 years.

“No I’ve never going to be satisfied, we have vulnerable children in our state and we need to make sure we are taking care of them,” Pritzker said. “But it’s not a light switch.”

Bailey fired back due to Smith being held in contempt of court.

“Marc Smith being held in contempt of court multiple times, that’s disastrous, that’s wrong,” Bailey said.

Bailey and Pritzker said that he opposes the Bears potentially using state tax dollars for a new stadium in Arlington Heights.

To close, both were asked to say something nice about their opponent. Bailey commented that Pritzker “looks awesome” in his suits and Pritzker said he admired that Bailey married his high school sweetheart.

Early voting is already underway in Illinois and the election is set for Nov. 8.

Watch the full replay of the debate in the video player below

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Attorney General Todd Rokita calls EPA policy unlawful

INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita on Thursday filed a brief asking a U.S. court of appeals to invalidate a waiver granted under a provision of the Clean Air Act that gives California more power than all other states to set emissions standards for vehicles. The press release says the Environmental Protection Agency’s treatment […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Family hopeful for Lofton’s Law passage in 2023

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A Henderson family is pushing to criminalize hazing in Kentucky after the tragic death of their son in October 2021. Lofton Hazelwood was a freshman at the University of Kentucky when alleged hazing claimed his life. Now the Hazelwood family, along with State Senator Robby Mills, are taking action through a […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Data shows high Indiana eviction rates before, during pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS – New research shows Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates nationwide both before and during the pandemic. The data was collected by the Eviction Research Network, which is based at the University of California at Berkeley. Despite the roughly year-long national eviction moratorium, evictions in Indiana didn’t drop as much as they […]
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois reports incident involving protected health information

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Illinois officials report an incident has occurred within the State of Illinois Application for Benefits Eligibility (ABE) system’s Provider Portal. Officials say on August 22, there was an issue embedded within ABE’s Provider Portal. Upon investigation, officials found that people who applied to become Provider Portal users potentially could see certain customer […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Beshear wants to boost workforce by improving health

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear announced a new initiative to help boost workforce participation by improving health coverage in the critical areas of dental, vision and hearing. “Our strong economy and workforce should benefit all our Kentucky families, and that is why my administration is working to reach those who have left the workforce […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Gov. Beshear helps dedicate homes to tornado survivors

HARTFORD, Ky. (WEHT) – Ten months after the deadly western Kentucky tornado, families in Ohio County are seeing a return to normalcy following a dedication ceremony Thursday. Three homes were dedicated to families impacted by the December 10 tornado, with members from the Ohio County Habitat for Humanity, Ohio County Long Term Disaster Recovery Team, […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Hungry? New study finds the top rated fast food chains in each state

(WEHT) – A new study from SavingSpot has analyzed restaurant ratings and created a system to calculate the top- and bottom-rated fast-food chains in each state and region. According to their data, Chick-fil-A is the top-rated fast food chain in most states and major cities. This includes both Indiana and Kentucky. In Illinois, the top-rated […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Blayne Sisson wins week #9 Home Team Friday MVP

MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – Mt. Carmel quarterback Blayne Sisson dominated in week 9 of the high school football season and claimed the Home Team Friday MVP title. Sisson threw for 305 passing yards and four touchdowns, but also rushed 151 yards and ran in five more touchdowns. And it doesn’t stop on offense. He […]
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy