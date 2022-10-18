Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford talks election, what he would do if re-elected
Adam Stockford is no stranger to local politics. The former Hillsdale City Council member wants to keep his seat as mayor for a second term.
Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
wlen.com
City of Adrian Gives Update on Riverview Terrace and the Adrian Inn
Adrian, MI – Adrian City Administrator, Greg Elliott, gave an update on the Riverview Terrace Situation and the Adrian Inn projects to the Commissioners at their pre meeting study session Monday night. He talked about the lease agreement the City has with Housing Help of Lenawee and Share the...
wlen.com
How a Determined Adrian Mother made the All-Inclusive Playground at Alexander Come to Life
Adrian, MI – WLEN News recently talked to the mother responsible for coordinating the fundraising effort for the all-inclusive playground at Alexander Elementary School in Adrian. Natasha Abbott spoke about her time working at the school, and the origins of the idea for the playground. It’s all about her...
wkar.org
Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists
Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
WILX-TV
Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit
PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
hillsdalecollegian.com
Hillsdale students should not celebrate Halloween
The beauty of a Midwestern fall is at its peak in October: the flaming colors of the autumn leaves, the crisp air, and the clear sapphire skies are a perfect celebration of the season. Yet one of the most popular days in October is Halloween. While many think of Halloween...
wtvbam.com
Asama plans to invest $19 million to expand Coldwater facility, hire 32 additional workers
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Asama Coldwater Manufacturing, Incorporated and the Branch County Economic Growth Alliance announced on Wednesday Asama will be investing $19 million to add 39,000 square feet to its existing facility at 180 Asama Parkway and to purchase machining and paint equipment. The company says the expansion...
WILX-TV
New Chief of Medical Officer announced for Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). “Dr. Peterson is a highly qualified healthcare leader with a background in integrated health system administration and practice. He has extensive experience...
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
wlen.com
Adrian Police Department Investigation Leads to Arrest of Former Youth Soccer Coach
Adrian, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that a former youth soccer coach with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) has been arrested in Texas, and charged with a total of 18 counts involving criminal sexual conduct. 34-year-old Andrew Olnhausen has been charged as follows:. Four counts...
michiganradio.org
Suspension bridge through the tree tops could attract more visitors to an MSU hidden gem
There’s a hidden gem of nature in Michigan and people drive right past it without realizing what it is. Hidden Lake Gardens is in Lenawee County about ten miles west of the small town of Tecumseh. The director of the gardens says this place has been around as far back as 1926, but not that many people are aware of it.
Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?
You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
Woman killed in head-on crash on U.S. 131 in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – A 39-year-old Three Rivers woman was killed Wednesday, Oct. 19, in a head-on crash on U.S. 131 at Dickinson Road. The victim’s name has not been released. A witness pulled the other driver out of his burning pickup truck, state police said. The...
westbendnews.net
Accident At US 127 Overpass & US 24
Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at, 3:19 pm a three vehicle accident occurred on the north bound side of the US 127 & US 24 overpass. Involved were a dump truck loaded with stone traveling north bound when it struck a large paneled truck. The impact of the accident also involved an automobile that was pushed up against the guardrail on US 127. The drivers of the automobile and paneled truck were transported to area hospitals, by Paulding EMS, their conditions are unknown. The driver of the dump truck refused treatment.
wtvbam.com
Burch Road property owner charged with obstructing police over building demolition
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Two obstructing police officer charges have been filed against a man who was told by Branch County Sheriff’s Deputies to stay away from a structure on his Burch Road property last Thursday that was being torn down according to an order from Coldwater Township.
wlen.com
Faster Horses Announces 2023 Festival Dates
Brooklyn, MI – The Faster Horses Music Festival has announced dates for the 10th annual event, in 2023. A news release by Faster Horses to WLEN News said that the festival will take place at Michigan International Speedway on July 14th, 15th, and 16th. Lineup, campsite renewal, pre-sale, and...
wtvbam.com
Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash
ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
WILX-TV
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of familiar phone scam
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and businesses of a phone scam. According to authorities, someone is impersonating law enforcement and calling people. The scammer is using Cpt. Andy Daenzer’s name and is requesting payment to remove a warrant or some other similar story.
Lansing auto group opens new Cadillac dealership, shows off all-electric car
It has got all the bells and whistles and then some, and a local Lansing dealership is letting customers get up close and personal with it for the very first time.
Comments / 0