Coldwater, MI

MLive

Lone candidate now in the running for a State House seat covering Jackson

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Only one candidate is still in the running to fill the state House of Representatives District 46 seat after her opponent ended his campaign. Republican Kathy Schmaltz is seeking the seat in the Nov. 8 general election. The 46th District covers the city of Jackson and reaches east into parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties, including Chelsea.
wlen.com

City of Adrian Gives Update on Riverview Terrace and the Adrian Inn

Adrian, MI – Adrian City Administrator, Greg Elliott, gave an update on the Riverview Terrace Situation and the Adrian Inn projects to the Commissioners at their pre meeting study session Monday night. He talked about the lease agreement the City has with Housing Help of Lenawee and Share the...
wkar.org

Healthcare professionals demand Sparrow halts downsizing of specialists

Hundreds of healthcare professionals in Lansing have signed a petition demanding Sparrow Health System halt a reduction in staff. Workers say it would displace more than a third of a specialty department. Sparrow’s planned reduction on Oct. 23 would affect its IV Specialty Department. The team has 11 nurses who...
WILX-TV

Parma Township community members unhappy with planned gravel pit

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A number of people in Jackson County are trying to stop a gravel pit from opening in their community. A company wants to open a shop on the north side of Parma Township. Neighbors are worried about dust and the local water supply. The township told News 10 there will be a public hearing on the proposal but it has not been scheduled yet.
hillsdalecollegian.com

Hillsdale students should not celebrate Halloween

The beauty of a Midwestern fall is at its peak in October: the flaming colors of the autumn leaves, the crisp air, and the clear sapphire skies are a perfect celebration of the season. Yet one of the most popular days in October is Halloween. While many think of Halloween...
WILX-TV

New Chief of Medical Officer announced for Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Henry Ford Health announced the appointment of Tim Peterson, M.D., MBA, FACEP, as Henry Ford Allegiance Medical Group’s new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). “Dr. Peterson is a highly qualified healthcare leader with a background in integrated health system administration and practice. He has extensive experience...
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Closing In On One Last Daylight Saving Time?

You may have already noticed that it is already getting dark earlier. We won't see the sun past 8 pm until spring. Get ready Lansing, in a couple of weeks were are about to fall back. Daylight saving time is coming to an end for 2022. After next year, it could become a permanent thing in Michigan.
westbendnews.net

Accident At US 127 Overpass & US 24

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at, 3:19 pm a three vehicle accident occurred on the north bound side of the US 127 & US 24 overpass. Involved were a dump truck loaded with stone traveling north bound when it struck a large paneled truck. The impact of the accident also involved an automobile that was pushed up against the guardrail on US 127. The drivers of the automobile and paneled truck were transported to area hospitals, by Paulding EMS, their conditions are unknown. The driver of the dump truck refused treatment.
wlen.com

Faster Horses Announces 2023 Festival Dates

Brooklyn, MI – The Faster Horses Music Festival has announced dates for the 10th annual event, in 2023. A news release by Faster Horses to WLEN News said that the festival will take place at Michigan International Speedway on July 14th, 15th, and 16th. Lineup, campsite renewal, pre-sale, and...
wtvbam.com

Quincy man injured in Hillsdale County crash

ALLEN TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Quincy man was injured Tuesday afternoon when he was involved in a two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 in Hillsdale County’s Allen Township. The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department says 46-year-old Paul Albert Adair Blossom of Hillsdale was traveling east near Hog Creek Road when he was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by 81-year-old David Carlton Booher of Quincy.
WILX-TV

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office warn residents of familiar phone scam

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents and businesses of a phone scam. According to authorities, someone is impersonating law enforcement and calling people. The scammer is using Cpt. Andy Daenzer’s name and is requesting payment to remove a warrant or some other similar story.
