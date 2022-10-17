Read full article on original website
sheridan.edu
Visual and performing arts showcase and new art exhibition opening Oct. 27 at Sheridan College
Sheridan College faculty and students will be showcasing the Visual and Performing Arts programs at the Whitney Center for the Arts on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 3-4 p.m. The public is welcome to participate in tours of Kinnison Hall, various art galleries, and art studios. The box office will also be open to purchase tickets to WCA events.
Sheridan Media
JCHC CEO on Sheridan Ortho, Meeting With VA, Construction Financing
Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden updated the hospital board on the status of Sheridan Orthopedic and their ability to treat patients in Buffalo. Senden also reported that he will have a meeting this month with the Sheridan VA to talk about growing services in Buffalo and to discuss issues that have come up with some patients in the past.
Overabundance of Turkeys in Major Wyoming Hub Causing Big Problems
Residents in Buffalo, Wyoming have about had it with turkeys. An overabundance of these gobbling wild animals is bringing chaos throughout the Wyoming hub. This means well-tended gardens are destroyed by these ravenous visitors, pooped-on porches, sidewalks, and cars. Commuting times have even gotten longer as residents spend time waiting for gaggles of turkeys to cross otherwise empty intersections.
Lawsuit: Sheridan VA Hospital Covered Up Cause of Patient’s Death
The representative of a deceased patient at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Sheridan claims the hospital covered up the circumstances of the death. His estate seeks up to $11 million in damages, according to a civil lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday. Navy veteran John Behles died on...
