ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan, WY

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

JCHC CEO on Sheridan Ortho, Meeting With VA, Construction Financing

Johnson County Healthcare Center CEO Luke Senden updated the hospital board on the status of Sheridan Orthopedic and their ability to treat patients in Buffalo. Senden also reported that he will have a meeting this month with the Sheridan VA to talk about growing services in Buffalo and to discuss issues that have come up with some patients in the past.
BUFFALO, WY
Outsider.com

Overabundance of Turkeys in Major Wyoming Hub Causing Big Problems

Residents in Buffalo, Wyoming have about had it with turkeys. An overabundance of these gobbling wild animals is bringing chaos throughout the Wyoming hub. This means well-tended gardens are destroyed by these ravenous visitors, pooped-on porches, sidewalks, and cars. Commuting times have even gotten longer as residents spend time waiting for gaggles of turkeys to cross otherwise empty intersections.
BUFFALO, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy