Hopkins County Stew 2022
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, a vendor market, and more at Buford Park.
In My Closet Serves Women of Hopkins County
In My Closet is a project of the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation which started in 2016 under the leadership of the then Executive Director of the Foundation Meredith Caddell. The Closet is a calm room filled with free wigs, hats, and prosthetics, etc. to help women undergoing breast cancer treatment and/or a mastectomy to get items they need locally in Sulphur Springs.
NTCC Receives $25,000
The Mount Pleasant Economic Development Corporation (MPEDC) recently presented Northeast Texas Community College with a check for $25,000. It is a repeated initiative between MPEDC and NTCC. The funds, like before, are being used to provide scholarships to assist residents of Mount Pleasant and Titus County with tuition for NTCC’s Professional Driving Academy. Pictured at the check presentation is (from left): Dr. Kevin Rose, NTCC Senior Vice President for Student Success; Dr. Jonathan McCullough, NTCC Executive Vice President for Advancement; Jimmy Smith, NTCC Coordinator of Continuing Education; Nathan Tafoya, Executive Director of the MPEDC; and Mike Jones, Northeast Texas Area Manager for Ancora. According to Smith, the demand for trained CDL drivers is exceptionally high in this area.
PJC Announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, November 3-5, and a significant weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, November 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alums and friends by the College. The Paris native Dr. J....
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Titus County Fire Department?
(L-R) Henry Chappell, III, P-5, Sherri Spruill, P2, Ed Thacher, City Manager, Tracy Craig, Mayor, Tim Dale, Mayor Pro-Tem, Jerry Walker, P1, Galen Adams, P3. Monday, Titus County Commissioner’s court decided to go into the Fire Department business with a 3-0 vote, with Jimmy Parker and Judge Bryan Lee abstaining. Titus has been paying the City of Mt Pleasant for fire protection, and according to Judge Lee, that price tag will increase as Mt Pleasant grows. Tuesday night, Mt Pleasant’s City Councilman Tim Dale made a motion, and Henry Chappell seconded an extension to Sep 30, 2023, for Titus County’s interlocal agreement for fire services with Mt Pleasant’s Fire Department. The vote was in unanimous favor of the motion.
Local Jetski Racer Compete At The World Finals
It has been quite a season for Andrew Vo, a 13-year-old junior jetski racer from Sulphur Springs, who recently relocated from Southern California. This year Andrew finished the Jettribe Mid America series with an impressive first overall in the Junior 13-15 lites two-stroke class and a second in the four-stroke class.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 21)
Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.
Mt Pleasant Mourns the Loss of Fire Department Captain Robby Bragg
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Captain Robby Bragg, who was a valued member of our own MPFD family for 28 years. Captain Bragg succumbed last night to injuries sustained in a tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area. Captain Bragg was dedicated...
2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Warrants For Crimes Against Children
Two Sulphur Springs men have been arrested on warrants for sex crimes against children, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of an active warrant for Justin Jerome Tyler’s arrest. They located the 31-year-old at his California Street address at 3 a.m. and took him into custody. Tyler was booked into the county jail at 3:39 a.m. Oct. 19, 2022, on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, Deputies Bobby Osornio and Josh Davis, and Sgt. Scott Davis noted in arrest reports. Bond was recommended at $250,000. The offense is alleged in arrest reports to have occurred on Aug. 16, 2022.
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
New Upshur County district clerk brings inherited problems under control
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas district clerk, new to the job, is seeing light at the end of the tunnel after coming in to fix an office that was in disarray. Working on her day off, interim Upshur County District Clerk Nicole Hernandez says she has to. “I...
Former friend testifies in Taylor Parker trial
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – “She would do anything to make it the truth when it was not.”. That was the assessment a former friend of Taylor Parker offered the jury Wednesday as testimony continued in the penalty phase of Parker’s capital murder and kidnapping trial in Bowie County.
Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Assaulting Mother
Hopkins County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an RV on Hwy 19 south of Sulphur Springs. A man had allegedly assaulted his mother and thrown her out of the RV. Deputies removed the man and arrested 52-year-old Trenis Newman Turner for Assault of an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony.
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
76 Arrested Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Oct 10 – 17
Whatever reason there might be for things to be slow the week before were sure made up for last week in Bowie County, Texas. One bright spot, the weekend wasn't bad at all. There were 24 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 52 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the Bowie County Sheriff's Office. This is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Titus County Bookings
Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
Rockwall police request help identifying theft suspect
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 20, 2022) Detectives with the Rockwall Police Department are requesting your help to identify a suspect who committed a theft of a wallet from a local gym and used the victim’s credit cards without consent. Suspect vehicle is possibly a white sedan. Rockwall County Crime Stoppers...
Both drivers killed in 2-vehicle crash near Canton
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Both drivers were killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred just outside Canton in Van Zandt County. According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after Noon on Wednesday, Ricky Daniel, 42, of Canton, was traveling westbound on State Highway 64. At the same time, Thelbert Thompson, 89, of Canton, was traveling eastbound on the same road when Daniel apparently drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck Thompson’s vehicle head-on.
