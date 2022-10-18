Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBCMontana
Woman killed in Polson crash identified
MISSOULA, MT — The Lake County Sheriff's Office has identified the person killed in a head-on collision north of Polson on Thursday. The driver killed in the accident was identified as 62-year-old Colleen Kelley of Polson. There is no new information on the person hospitalized with injuries. The Lake...
montanarightnow.com
Person hit by bullet at Kalispell home receiving medical care, has charges pending
The following is a press release from the Kalispell Police Department:. "On 10/18/2022 at approximately 9:20 am, The male involved in this case was located in the East North section of town and is receiving needed medical care. This is an ongoing investigation and charges are pending. It is believed that the incident was targeted and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Kalispell Police would like to thank the public for their assistance."
Whitefish Pilot
Prosecutors say man stole van, drove drunk until collision in Whitefish
A motorist driving an allegedly stolen construction van in the wrong lane of U.S. 93 before crashing into a camper in Whitefish late last month remains behind bars with bail set at $75,000. Benjamin Edward Brant, 43, faces felony counts of criminal endangerment, theft, criminal mischief and driving under the...
NBCMontana
Highway 93 reopened north of Polson after fatal crash
MISSOULA, Mont. — A head-on collision north of Polson Thursday evening left one person dead and one person hospitalized with injuries. The call came in around 7:18 p.m. at mile marker 65 on Highway 93. That's near the intersection of Flathead View Drive. Sheriff Don Bell confirms one person...
Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend
Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
New home considered for Kalispell's ImagineIf library
KALISPELL, MONT. — The ImagineIf Libraries Board of Trustees is calling a special meeting Thursday to discuss the possibility of relocating ImagineIf’s Kalispell library branch. The new location would be in the Gateway West Mall, where the library would see up to a 12,000-square-foot increase in space. The...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
NBCMontana
Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area closed due to injured grizzly bear
MISSOULA, MT — The CSKT Wildlife Management Program temporarily closed the Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area one mile east of Charlo due to human safety. Officials sent out an alert that an injured grizzly bear was in the area around 1:51 p.m. Authorities are handling the situation and remind the public that they need time to safely resolve the problem.
NBCMontana
ImagineIF library board turns down new facility proposal
KALISPELL, Mont — In a 5-0 vote the board for Kalispell’s ImagineIF Library voted to decline a proposal from the county commissioners on a new facility. Kalispell’s ImagineIF Library held a special meeting Thursday morning to discuss a proposal from the county commissioners on a new facility.
NBCMontana
Forest Service prescribed burn to take place near Whitefish Mountain Resort
MISSOULA, MT — The USDA Forest Service announced the Tally Lake Ranger District will conduct a prescribed burn directly adjacent to the Whitefish Mountain Resort on Thursday, if air quality conditions allow. The Forest Service says smoke from the prescribed burn will be highly visible in the Flathead Valley.
Comments / 0