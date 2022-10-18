ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers WR Randall Cobb (ankle) expected to miss 2-4 weeks

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb is expected to miss 2-4 weeks with the ankle injury he suffered against the New York Jets on Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The injury, which was initially believed to be a fracture, is described as an ankle “sprain.”

Cobb, 32, was carted from the sideline to the locker room during the second half of the Packers’ loss to the Jets. He appeared emotional during the exit, likely in fear of another season lost to injury.

The timeline of 2-4 weeks makes injured reserve a possibility, but if the Packers think Cobb can return anytime before four weeks, he’ll likely remain on the 53-man roster.

The Packers play the Washington Commanders, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys over the next four weeks.

“Yeah, it’s not going to be a one-week deal or anything like that, he’s going to miss some time, but he definitely avoided a serious injury,” coach Matt LaFleur said Monday.

Cobb has 18 catches on 26 targets for 257 yards through the first six weeks of the 2022 season.

With Cobb out and Christian Watson still recovering from a hamstring injury, the Packers may need to make a move at receiver. Sammy Watkins could come off injured reserve as soon as this week.

