Universal Orlando announces dates for ‘International Flavors of Carnaval’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Universal Orlando Resort has announced the dates for its International Flavors of Carnaval event.
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will take place Feb 4. through April 16.Universal Orlando Resort announces holiday celebrations
The parkwide celebration will transform Universal with cuisine inspired by Carnival celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond, as well as a lively parade with vibrant floats and beads.
On select nights, guests can cap off their festivities with live concerts.
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida.
More information, including concert lineups and dates, the selection of food and beverages and the parade theme will be revealed soon. More information can be found online .
