PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
Yankees need these three fixes or else it’s goodbye ALCS | Klapisch
HOUSTON – The Yankees better hope their Game 1 loss to the Houston Astros in the ALCS was a one-night, Murphy’s Law outlier. Everything that could go wrong did. And every one of manager Aaron Boone’s decisions that could backfire went south, as well. The Yankees have...
Astros’ pitcher will miss start against Yankees after being struck by champagne bottle during celebration
Talk about a freak accident, albeit a fairly significant one for the Houston Astros pitching rotation. Starting pitcher Lance McCullers is dealing with a cut to his elbow that was suffered during the Astros’ American League Division Series celebration. After McCullers tossed six scoreless frames in the series-clinching win against the Seattle Mariners, he was struck by a champagne bottle that left his pitching elbow swollen.
FanDuel promo code 2022: Bet $5 and get $150 in free bets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. FanDuel is ready for the 2022-23 NBA season by offering you a chance to get $150 in free bets from just a $5 wager. There is no FanDuel promo code 2022 required to unlock the bonus. You only need to register an account with FanDuel as a new customer before depositing $10 and wagering $5 on any NBA bet type.
