Sparks fly in state school superintendent candidate debate in clashes over past governance

Georgia's GOP overhauled the state's election laws in 2021 – and critics argue the target was Black voter turnout, not election fraud
In the rash of election reform laws enacted after former President Donald Trump’s false claims of fraud during the 2020 presidential election, few were tougher than SB 202 – the Election Integrity Act – passed in 2021 in Georgia, a state long known for its history of suppressing the Black vote, especially in response to growth in Black political influence. Media attention focused on SB 202’s shortened runoff periods from nine to four weeks, limits on who can turn in absentee ballots and a partial ban on offering food or water while waiting in line to vote. But other...
Here’s what happened at the Georgia Secretary of State debate
Georgia’s secretary of state candidates each sought to portray themselves Tuesday as the best protectors of democracy and elections – past, present, and future – during a debate in Atlanta. The three candidates emphasized their strong support for free and fair elections but disagreed over details. “I’ve...
AJC-UGA poll gauges Latino voting outlook in Georgia elections
A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be vital to both...
Political Rewind: Trump knew Ga. fraud claims were false; Warnock eviction story; 2nd District race
Kevin Riley, @ajceditor, editor, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Stephen Fowler, @stphnfwlr, political reporter, GPB News. Tia Mitchell, @ajconwashington, Washington correspondent, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown. 1. A federal court in California found evidence that former President Donald Trump knew his claims of election fraud in Georgia were unfounded. U.S. District Judge...
Hispanic, Latin Georgians split down the middle on party lines, new poll shows
ATLANTA — A new poll from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the University of Georgia shows that Georgia’s Hispanic and Latin communities are evenly split on Republican and Democratic candidates. The Georgia Association of Latino Elected Officials, GALEO, told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot they believe the communities will be...
Georgia Government 101: What does Georgia’s Secretary of State Do?
The last time Georgians elected a Secretary of State, the position may not have been at the forefront of most resident’s minds. That all changed after the 2020 election. Not only do most voters know exactly what the Secretary of State’s office does, the race has become a major one in state politics.
Split voters in Georgia weigh supporting Kemp for governor and Warnock for senate
Georgia voters weigh a split vote this November, as a "tense" election environment continues. NBC News correspondents Blayne Alexander and Ellison Barber sit down with Chuck Todd to discuss what voters are feeling in the state's governor and senate races. Oct. 19, 2022.
Warnock campaign look to appeal to Hispanic, Latino voters in close race with Walker
ATLANTA — A big Hollywood star came to Atlanta Wednesday night to inspire Hispanic and Latino voters to head to the polls. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the force behind Broadway’s Hamilton and Disney’s Encanto, is the latest big name to visit Georgia with less than three weeks until election day.
GA election officials investigating after suspected fake ballot discovered at early voting location
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — State election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. A full-scale investigation is now underway about who created it and why. Channel 2 Reporter Mark Winne spoke to state elections director Blake Evans, who...
Political analyst believes Abrams' debate performance didn't help push her forward
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Georgia governor candidates squared off in their first debate Monday, but polls still show incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp ahead. Rick Klein, ABC News political director, says the biggest challenge his opponent, Democrat Stacey Abrams, is facing is that this is a rematch between her and Kemp.
Thousands Show Up To Georgia Polls Breaking Records For Early Voting
The midterm elections has inspired Georgians to get out in vote. On Oct. 17, early voting began in the state leading to record turnouts. Over 134,000 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting, smashing previous records. On Tuesday, more voters let their voices be heard pushing the two-day voting total to 268,000. Over 40 percent of early voters came from the metro Atlanta area.
Record-setting midterms early voting even exceeding presidential early voting
ATLANTA — After eclipsing the 2018 midterm elections turnout on the first day of early voting this week, Georgians surpassed the turnout ahead of the 2020 presidential election on the second day of early voting. More than 134,000 voters cast early ballots across the Peach State on Tuesday, Georgia...
Late changes to election laws mean Montana voters were sent inaccurate information
Montanans are able to register to vote on Election Day until 8 p.m., and IDs that don't include an address will be acceptable at the polls. But an informational pamphlet for voters from the secretary of state says otherwise. The inaccurate pamphlet sent to all registered voters in the state...
Georgians set first day early voting turnout record in biggest test yet of 2021 election overhaul
On Monday, thousands of Georgia voters descended upon early voting sites like the Smyrna Community Center on a record-setting first day of early voting in the high-stakes midterm election looming on Nov. 8. Across Georgia, some voters waited in long lines and the state’s voter registration system crashed multiple times,...
More than 100,000 Georgians cast ballots on first day of early voting, smashing record
ATLANTA — Early voting kicked off in Georgia on Monday with the general election only 22 days away. Polls opened at 7 a.m. in many locations across Georgia for early voting, which runs until Friday, Nov. 4. In addition, there are two mandatory days of Saturday voting on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.
Office of Senator Raphael Warnock, Georgia business leaders visit boats facilities
Last month Kristin Fulford, Director of Outreach in the office of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA), along with local city councilman Rodrick Smith and South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Berrien Campus Administrator Richard Huth, visited the Chaparral and Robalo Boats facilities in Nashville, Georgia. Led by Mike Fafard, Senior VP...
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Brad Raffensperger: 'I'm going to buck my own party if I have to'
With early voting underway, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger tells Meet the Press Now that he remains committed to ensuring free and fair elections in the state of Georgia, even if it means going against his party. “I’m going to stand for the rule of law, and I’m going...
Brian Kemp continues leading Stacey Abrams | U.S. Senate race tied in new Landmark poll
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Three weeks before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections are held, a new Landmark Communications shows Gov. Brian Kemp leading in his reelection bid over Democrat Stacey Abrams and the state’s U.S. senate race virtually tied. The poll was among 500 likely...
Town hall for Herschel Walker
A Georgia race being closely watched by voters across the country is for US Senate. Republican Challenger Herschel Walker is taking on incumbent Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock. A town hall was held for Walker hosted by FOX News' Sean Hannity in Cobb County.
