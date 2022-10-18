Taller than Emily Londot? Get into Ohio State women's volleyball vs. Illinois for free

Ohio State women's volleyball team may have a taller crowd than normal Wednesday night at the Covelli Center.

Ahead of the No. 6 Buckeyes' Big Ten matchup against Illinois at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the team released a promotion that anyone taller than junior opposite hitter Emily Londot, who stands at 6-foot-3, can get in for free.

Londot is tied with redshirt senior outside hitter Mia Grunze, senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales as being the tallest player on the team at 6-foot-3.

Londot has been a mainstay for Ohio State's offense, leading the team with 217 kills and 247.5 points. , averaging 3.74 kills per set. She is also second on the team with 145 digs, averaging 2.5 per set.

They are points Ohio State has needed as of late. The Buckeyes have won six straight games in Big Ten play, winning 18 of the last 23 sets played including each of the last six against Minnesota and Rutgers.

Ohio State currently sits in third place in the Big Ten with an 11-5 overall record and a,7-1 record in conference play.

The Buckeyes sit behind Wisconsin, which has also won seven of eight games in conference play, but have an overall record of 13-3, and Nebraska who has won 16 of its 17 games played and is undefeated in the Big Ten conference.