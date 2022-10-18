ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Taller than Emily Londot? Get into Ohio State women's volleyball vs. Illinois for free

By Colin Gay, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WTgF6_0idZtHyB00

Ohio State women's volleyball team may have a taller crowd than normal Wednesday night at the Covelli Center.

Ahead of the No. 6 Buckeyes' Big Ten matchup against Illinois at 6 p.m. Wednesday, the team released a promotion that anyone taller than junior opposite hitter Emily Londot, who stands at 6-foot-3, can get in for free.

Londot is tied with redshirt senior outside hitter Mia Grunze, senior outside hitter Gabby Gonzales as being the tallest player on the team at 6-foot-3.

Londot has been a mainstay for Ohio State's offense, leading the team with 217 kills and 247.5 points. , averaging 3.74 kills per set. She is also second on the team with 145 digs, averaging 2.5 per set.

They are points Ohio State has needed as of late. The Buckeyes have won six straight games in Big Ten play, winning 18 of the last 23 sets played including each of the last six against Minnesota and Rutgers.

Ohio State has high expectations:Ohio State women's volleyball's 'tired of nice,' no longer satisfied with Sweet 16 finishes

What will Iowa bring to Columbus?What's next for Ohio State football? An early glance at the Iowa Hawkeyes

Ohio State currently sits in third place in the Big Ten with an 11-5 overall record and a,7-1 record in conference play.

The Buckeyes sit behind Wisconsin, which has also won seven of eight games in conference play, but have an overall record of 13-3, and Nebraska who has won 16 of its 17 games played and is undefeated in the Big Ten conference.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

Michigan’s Big Ten Championship odds, FPI metrics compared to Ohio State

All of Michigan Football’s biggest goals are still attainable. The No. 4 Wolverines (7-0) can still win the Big Ten Championship and make a run at a National Championship. However, their path to championships won’t be easy. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan currently has the second-best odds of...
COLUMBUS, OH
msuspartans.com

No. 6 Michigan State Blanks No. 17 Ohio State, Wins Outright Big Ten Championship

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 2022 Michigan State women's soccer team cemented its place in history Thursday night, as the No. 6 Spartans captured a 1-0 win over No. 17 Ohio State at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium that finalized MSU's Big Ten Championship. Following Northwestern's loss to Iowa around an hour later, the Spartans seized control of the outright league title and top seed in the 2022 Big Ten Conference Tournament.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State lands a commitment from Class of 2024 offensive lineman

Ohio State has landed a commitment from 4-star offensive lineman Ian Moore. The Class of 2024 standouts decided on the Buckeyes over Wisconsin and Iowa, among others on Thursday. Moore is Ohio State’s 2nd Class of 2024 commitment behind the No. 1 player in the country, Dylan Raiola. Moore...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Luke Lachey Excited to Return to His Hometown As Father Prepares to Call His Son’s Game at Ohio State This Weekend

Growing up in Columbus, Luke Lachey went to just about every Ohio State home game from the time he was seven years old. Lachey’s father, Jim, was an All-American guard for the Buckeyes who is now the color commentator for Ohio State’s radio broadcasts. Raised in a house full of Buckeye fans, the younger Lachey has fond memories of throwing a football around before and after games at the Shoe on Saturday afternoons.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Had Big Return At Practice Wednesday

Ohio State will hope to welcome back a potentially significant contributor for the stretch run. Cornerback Jordan Hancock has yet to play this season after injuring his leg in training camp. While it's still uncertain when he'll make his 2022 debut, the sophomore is working his way back. Griffin Strom...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

High school football highlights for Week 10

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The final week of the regular season has arrived for high school football as several teams compete for a league title and try to improve their seeding for the playoffs. Below is a look at nine games that were featured on Football Friday Nite at 11:15 p.m. on NBC4. Gahanna at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
daytonlocal.com

Local marching band win big in competition at OSU

CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How Columbus’ homicide rate compares to other US cities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus has made it onto a list of cities with the highest increase in killings, but it actually pales in comparison to others on there. WalletHub compiled data from the U.S. Census Bureau alongside local crime statistics, which showed 50 U.S. cities’ homicide rate per 100,000 residents for the third quarter […]
COLUMBUS, OH
High School Football PRO

Columbus, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The St. Charles Preparatory School football team will have a game with St. Francis DeSales High School - Columbus on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest.  Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Columbus, OH

Columbus is the seat of Franklin County and the capital city of Ohio. It’s one of the most populated cities in the United States, thanks mainly to its bustling local economy. The city has a long and rich history during ancient and contemporary times. This is why Columbus is...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Pizza In Columbus

Pizza has had a long journey. In fact, the word pizza first appeared in local lexicons in 997 in Gaeta and other regions of central and southern Italy. So how did a dish that evolved in Naples, Italy from the Foccacia of Ancient Rome become the most beloved food in the world?
COLUMBUS, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Ohio Road Trip Getaway- 1.5 hrs from Cincinnati and Columbus

Highland County is located around 1.5 hours from Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio and offers outdoor adventures and more for a day trip or weekend getaway. I’m sharing more about fun things to do on your Ohio road trip around Highland County. Thanks again to Visit Highland County for hosting...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fox in the Snow to open in Dublin next year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Fox in the Snow is going to Dublin. The popular local coffee shop and bakery will open a location at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin next year. Fox in the Snow officially announced the addition on Facebook, though the Dublin Architectural Review Board had approved the plans for […]
DUBLIN, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

12K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy