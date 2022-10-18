Read full article on original website
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
wach.com
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
WIS-TV
Investigators ask community for help to identify man in surveillance near Ridge View High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying a man they believe has information about a shooting. RCSD said on Sept. 29 they were called to the neighborhoods near Ridge View High School on reports of a shooting at around 12:30 p.m. Investigators found gunfire had been exchanged in the pool area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No property was reported damaged or people reported injured.
coladaily.com
Irmo Police Department makes arrest in ATM robbery
The Irmo Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an ATM robbery that took place Aug. 19 at the First Citizens Bank on Lake Murray Blvd. According to the police department, officials in Harris County, Texas took 28-year-old Deveon Gibbs into custody yesterday afternoon. Gibbs was identified and tied to the robbery with the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Forensics Lab.
WIS-TV
Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case
Escaped South Carolina inmate left behind verbal hit list
Lil Quan the CEO convicted on federal gun charge from Sumter incident
SUMTER, S.C. — Federal authorities have announced a multi-year sentence on federal charges for a rapper from Sumter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina, 26-year-old Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, also known as "Lil Quan the CEO" has been sentenced to six years in federal prison and previously pleading guilty to a felony count of possession of a firearm and ammunition.
WMBF
Gov. McMaster issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites ‘revolving door’ repeat offenders
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club
Search underway for Sumter man accused of opening fire into car, ramming it
Richland County student charged with bringing knife to school on Thursday
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man rammed car, fired shots
WIS-TV
Multiple departments respond in midnight Orangeburg house fire
WIS-TV
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
FOX Carolina
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
Staffer injured in incident at DJJ Facility in Columbia
Psychiatric Times
The Babcock Building
“Things change. People come and go. You quietly remain…”. The Babcock Building of the SC State Psychiatric Hospital was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981 and closed in the early 1990s. William S. Hall Psychiatric Institute and several other buildings remained active on the campus in Columbia, SC while I was in residency and fellowship from 2009 - 2014. I did rotations on this campus, took many walks around the campus, and always felt most drawn to the Babcock Building and its iconic cupula. I left Columbia in 2018 and was heartbroken to hear that the Babcock Building had been damaged by fire in September 2020. I was so afraid the building would be destroyed; however, the building was bought and is being renovated. I was fortunate enough to take a tour of the building this past February, and I wrote this poem after being deeply moved by my visit.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Department searching for burglary suspect
WYFF4.com
Stolen loaded gun caught by metal detector at South Carolina school, officials say
