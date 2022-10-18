ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland gets new center marking birthplace of Black Panther Party

The Black Panther Party's roots in Oakland is getting highlighted this weekend with two events. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama tells us one event is at the Oakland Museum of California on Friday and another event will be at the new Dr. Huey Newton Center for Research and Action near City Hall this Saturday.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard

Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
KTVU FOX 2

Taco Bell will start adding electric vehicle chargers to its locations

LOS ANGELES - A Taco Bell location in San Francisco announced on Thursday it will be the first in the franchise to offer an ultra-fast charging station for electric vehicles. The restaurant chain says its partnering with ChargeNet Stations to open solar-powered charging stations at 100 Taco Bell locations in California next year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA walks out of debate after protesters disrupt event

SAN FRANCISCO - Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate Thursday night after protesters disrupted the forum. The debate was held at San Francisco State University were Jenkins faced off against Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki, all candidates vying to be elected the city's next district attorney.
KTVU FOX 2

Historic Bay Area Map up for Auction

The first map to ever depict the San Francisco Bay Area is headed to auction. KTVU's Heather Holmes and Alex Savidge speak with Catherine WIlliamson with Bonham's auction house about the document's significance and how much it may sell for.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's Flavor Brigade burglarized again after weeks of reconstruction

OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland ice cream shop was burglarized again this week after just reopening following a devastating break-in. In a video posted on social media, thieves are caught on camera at Flavor Brigade in the Dimond District late Tuesday night. The shop had just reopened after a brazen burglary in July when it was almost completely destroyed.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom offers $50K in cold case killing of Hayward teen

HAYWARD, Calif. - Five years after the killing of a Hayward High School student gunned down while riding his bike, the case remains unsolved. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he's offering a $50,000 reward or information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of 16-year-old Lamar Murphy.
HAYWARD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA candidates face off at forum

SAN FRANCISCO - Four candidates for San Francisco's district attorney faced hundreds of people at a debate Tuesday sponsored by the League of Women Voters and University of San Francisco. Former California Supreme Court Justice Ming Chin, who retired in 2020 moderated the forum, posing questions that had been submitted...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Record heat seen in parts of Bay Area

There was record heat in parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday. Our meteorologist tells us where records were broken or tied with 90-degree temperatures.
KTVU FOX 2

Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds

OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

The Great Shake Out

Thursday marks the day for International Shakeout Day. In honor of the event, Jessica Feil of OFD's Emergency Management Services explains the City of Oakland will host the "Great Oakland Shakeout", an event to teach preparedness in case of an earthquake.
