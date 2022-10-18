Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland gets new center marking birthplace of Black Panther Party
The Black Panther Party's roots in Oakland is getting highlighted this weekend with two events. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama tells us one event is at the Oakland Museum of California on Friday and another event will be at the new Dr. Huey Newton Center for Research and Action near City Hall this Saturday.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow crackdown could lead to tougher penalties in San Francisco
San Francisco Supervisor Matt Dorsey proposed a series of strategies aimed at deterring stunt driving. It comes following a disproportional number of sideshows playing out in District 6, with close proximity to the Bay Bridge.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland puts new focus on Black Panther Party history with two weekend events
OAKLAND, Calif. - Just around the corner from City Hall, Fredrika Newton wants to show people another side of Oakland's history. "Many of the neighborhoods don't look like they did during the era of the Black Panther Party," said Newton. The Black Panther Party's logo is now painted across a...
KTVU FOX 2
Huge fireworks display catches Bay Area off guard
Many in the Bay Area were puzzled by loud thunder-like noises Wednesday night. Turns out, it was a film production crew on Treasure Island putting on a firework show. And officials said, it could happen again Thursday night.
KTVU FOX 2
Taco Bell will start adding electric vehicle chargers to its locations
LOS ANGELES - A Taco Bell location in San Francisco announced on Thursday it will be the first in the franchise to offer an ultra-fast charging station for electric vehicles. The restaurant chain says its partnering with ChargeNet Stations to open solar-powered charging stations at 100 Taco Bell locations in California next year.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA walks out of debate after protesters disrupt event
SAN FRANCISCO - Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate Thursday night after protesters disrupted the forum. The debate was held at San Francisco State University were Jenkins faced off against Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki, all candidates vying to be elected the city's next district attorney.
KTVU FOX 2
High-end athletic wear company temporarily closes doors in San Francisco over repeated break-ins
A high-end active wear company has closed its doors in San Francisco, saying it has been repeatedly targeted by organized shoplifters. The head of the company called San Francisco "a city of chaos."
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors in exclusive enclave of Atherton react to bizarre backyard discovery
Residents in Atherton reacted Friday to the bizarre discovery from one-day earlier of a Mercedes buried in a home's backyard. Some were shocked that this would happen in this exclusive enclave.
KTVU FOX 2
Historic Bay Area Map up for Auction
The first map to ever depict the San Francisco Bay Area is headed to auction. KTVU's Heather Holmes and Alex Savidge speak with Catherine WIlliamson with Bonham's auction house about the document's significance and how much it may sell for.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland restaurant workers dressed as Power Rangers kick into action to stop alleged assault
OAKLAND, Calif. - "It's Morphin' time!" Power Rangers was undoubtedly one of the best live-action superhero series in the 90s. The squad was in true form Friday as they took down an alleged assailant at an Oakland Ramen shop. At the newly-opened Noka Ramen shop located at 90 Franklin Street...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hotel construction workers say they haven't been paid in months
SAN FRANCISCO - Construction workers at one San Francisco hotel say they've worked without pay for months. The Beacon Grand Hotel, formerly the Sir Francis Drake Hotel, is once again open and welcoming guests after closing their doors last year and undergoing a major remodel. Now, some of those who...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose State football players, students gather for vigil after freshman is hit and killed by bus
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Dozens of students and coaches marched from the San Jose State campus to a vigil at 10th and Reed streets Friday evening, to light candles and share memories of 18-year-old freshman Camdan McWright. McWright was killed at the intersection Friday morning as he was riding an...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's Flavor Brigade burglarized again after weeks of reconstruction
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland ice cream shop was burglarized again this week after just reopening following a devastating break-in. In a video posted on social media, thieves are caught on camera at Flavor Brigade in the Dimond District late Tuesday night. The shop had just reopened after a brazen burglary in July when it was almost completely destroyed.
KTVU FOX 2
Newsom offers $50K in cold case killing of Hayward teen
HAYWARD, Calif. - Five years after the killing of a Hayward High School student gunned down while riding his bike, the case remains unsolved. California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he's offering a $50,000 reward or information leading to an arrest and conviction in the murder of 16-year-old Lamar Murphy.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA candidates face off at forum
SAN FRANCISCO - Four candidates for San Francisco's district attorney faced hundreds of people at a debate Tuesday sponsored by the League of Women Voters and University of San Francisco. Former California Supreme Court Justice Ming Chin, who retired in 2020 moderated the forum, posing questions that had been submitted...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA investigator sues former boss Chesa Boudin for retaliation, defamation
SAN FRANCISCO - An investigator in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office -- who previously testified she was told to remove exculpatory evidence in a police abuse case – is suing her former boss Chesa Boudin and other attorneys, claiming she was told to commit misconduct in another case.
KTVU FOX 2
Windy weather leads to advisory and fire weather watch in parts of Bay Area
The wind is picking up in the Bay Area this weekend, starting with some acceleration Saturday as the cool down continues. There are wind advisories along the coast on Saturday and further inland, a fire weather watch for Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
Record heat seen in parts of Bay Area
There was record heat in parts of the Bay Area on Wednesday. Our meteorologist tells us where records were broken or tied with 90-degree temperatures.
KTVU FOX 2
Gas stoves in California leak cancer-causing chemicals, study finds
OAKLAND, Calif. - A new study found that gas stoves in California houses are leaking the cancer-causing chemical, benzene; moderate levels were found in Bay Area homes. The study, conducted by PSE Healthy Energy, screened for more than 70 different compounds. Benzene was found the most, though some levels were higher than others.
KTVU FOX 2
The Great Shake Out
Thursday marks the day for International Shakeout Day. In honor of the event, Jessica Feil of OFD's Emergency Management Services explains the City of Oakland will host the "Great Oakland Shakeout", an event to teach preparedness in case of an earthquake.
