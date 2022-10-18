Read full article on original website
Managing the 13-lined ground squirrel
This past spring, I found myself at a friend’s house enjoying some barbecue on the back deck. He remarked on the issue they had with ground squirrels, burrowing all over their yard and landscape beds. Later in the year, a phone call came into the office of a landscaper confounded at what was happening to the trees and shrubs of a client’s yard. With an address that sounded familiar, I headed over to see if we could unravel this mystery.
Memorial to be erected at Greene County Almshouse cemetery
CARROLLTON – Though the Greene County Almshouse is only a skeleton of a building, its former occupants have not been forgotten by county residents who want to do something to remember those who are buried on the grounds. Greene County Board Chairman Mark Strang said a group of Greene...
Gov. Whitmer vetoes proposed change in deer hunting reporting law
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed a bill on Friday that would remove the ability of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to put mandatory deer hunting reporting in place. Before the start of the fall 2022 deer season, the MDNR announced that hunters must report their harvest online within 72...
Staunton man dies in three-vehicle crash
WEST ALTON — A Staunton man died Tuesday in a three-vehicle crash. About 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, a truck being driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles, Missouri, was going north on U.S. 67 when it collided with a pickup truck being driven by George Redenius, 82, of Staunton. The impact of the collision caused Redenius' truck to collide with a vehicle being driven by Jordan Bryant, 26, of Alton, according to police.
Last-minute decision pays off with $733k win
A last-minute decision when running errands paid off for one Michigan person when they won the Fantasy 5 jackpot. The 62-year-old Kalamazoo man, who chose to remain anonymous, said he plays regular numbers when the jackpot entices him, according to a Michigan Lottery press release. “I like to play Fantasy...
Virginia directs 60,000 voters to wrong polling place for midterms
RICHMOND - State elections officials directed more than 30,000 Northern Virginia voters to the wrong polling place in mailers sent ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, an error they acknowledged Friday and blamed on the private printing company that produced the notices. Those mistakes follow even more error-riddled effort...
State prisoner killed after attack in cell in SE Michigan
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A state prisoner in southeastern Michigan apparently was attacked and killed, authorities said. The death occurred Tuesday at the prison in Macomb County's Lenox Township. The man was discovered when authorities went to the cell to investigate a different incident, a stabbing in another...
Three weeks after Ian, hard-hit Floridians are still searching for lost pets
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - As the water from Hurricane Ian's storm surge rose, Joseph Salvaggio climbed into his attic and huddled with his two cats. They stayed there for 20 hours, Mittens and Zoey keeping their owner warm as he waited for someone to rescue them. "We were trapped...
Florida's jobless rate drops to lowest level since 2006
TALLLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida’s unemployment rate dropped to 2.5% last month, the second lowest rate in the state’s recorded history and the lowest rate since October 2006, officials announced Friday. Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement that Florida also had the second fastest Gross Domestic...
St. Clair County workers can get disaster unemployment
The Illinois Department of Employment Security announced that Disaster Unemployment Assistance is now available to individuals in St. Clair County impacted by flooding in July. It was declared a major disaster by President Joe Biden Oct. 14. To file a benefits claim, individuals should:. Contact the Illinois Department of Employment...
Oregon lawmakers hear bullying charge against gov candidate
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A former legislator told an Oregon House committee Wednesday that he was bullied by then-House Speaker Tina Kotek, the Democratic candidate for governor, to the point that he suffers from PTSD. The hearing, held remotely via video, was emotional, with another former legislator testifying that...
Hispanic voters could be 'key' in competitive Vega-Spanberger race
She started her story like she always did: beginning with her parents in El Salvador, fleeing civil war in the 1980s to come to the United States and rebuild their lives. The story is familiar to anyone who has heard Yesli Vega, the Republican challenging Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), rock a room full of enthusiastic supporters, and that night she told it to dozens of Latinos who had come out for a Hispanic get-out-the-vote rally.
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, parents arrested
CONCOW, Calif. (AP) — The parents of a toddler who was poisoned by ingesting fentanyl in Northern California were arrested on child endangerment charges, authorities said. The parents of the child took their son to a fire station in the town of Concow Monday and told firefighters they feared he had ingested an unknown substance while in someone else’s care, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Tuesday.
