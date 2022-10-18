House Democrat Eric Swalwell’s Ad Features Woman Arrested at Gunpoint for Abortion: ‘Elections Have Consequences’ (Video)

Read full article on original website
George Conway Says Trump Will Run for President to Protect Himself Against Legal Woes: ‘He’s a Desperate Man’ (Video)
Former President Donald Trump’s decision to invite investigators back into his Mar-a-Lago estate is a befuddling one – and it’s a sign of desperation, according to George Conway. “He’s a desperate man, and he’s getting more and more desperate, and I think we’re going to see that...
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Trevor Noah Says It’s ‘Grossly Negligent’ for Democrats to Financially Back Republicans They Think Will Be Easier to Beat (Video)
Trevor Noah does not think Democrats should be helping their Republican opponents in any way with these midterms. In fact, he thinks it’s “grossly negligent” to do so — especially in the form of monetary contributions — if the only reason for that support is making their own campaign easier.
Former CBS News Reporter Lara Logan Goes Full Q-Anon: ‘Global Cabal’ of the UN Will ‘Dine on the Blood of Children’ (Video)
She has the conspiracy theory rhetoric down pat in a Newsmax interview
‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Marco Rubio Over ‘Sophomoric,’ ‘Shrill’ and ‘Sweaty’ Senate Debate: ‘Like a Frustrated Little Boy’ (Video)
"I just don't know that he ever recovered from Donald Trump in 2016 beating him," Joe Scarborough says
Danny Masterson Defense Attorney Keeps Clashing With Accuser, Judge Steps In: ‘Bring Down Your Tone’
The witness known as JB was excused after three days of graphic, emotional testimony
Newsmax Bans Lara Logan, Condemns Ex-Reporter’s Remarks ‘In the Strongest Terms’ After Her ‘Reprehensible’ Q-Anon Rant
We have no plans to interview her again," the right-leaning network said on Thursday
If Trump runs in 2024, it's likely he'll choose Marjorie Taylor Greene as running mate
Former President Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene during the LIV golf invitational series on July 30, 2022 in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A New York Times reporter confirmed rumors that Donald Trump is considering Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) as his running mate, should...
Herschel Walker Responds to Fake Police Badge Backlash By Ordering 1,000 Duplicates for Upcoming Fundraiser
The former football star and Republican Senate candidate plans to hand out the fake badges in a show of support for law enforcement
Don Lemon Defends CNN Boss Chris Licht From ‘Unfair’ Criticisms: ‘People Should Give Him a Chance’
The CNN host who will shift to a morning show says dealing with politics in primetime has "gotten old"
Paul Haggis Accuser Testifies: ‘Agitated’ Filmmaker ‘Slobbered’ In Aggressive, Unwanted Kiss Before Attack
Haleigh Breest took the stand in the first live testimony against the "Crash" filmmaker since allegations surfaced in 2017
Steve Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months in Jail for Defying Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena
The former Trump White House adviser will also pay $6,500 in fines
Donald Trump Issued Subpoena to Testify Before Jan. 6 Committee
The order was issued just hours after Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison for defying the Special Committee
Trevor Noah Mocks Liz Truss for Resigning as PM After Only 44 Days: ‘Boris Johnson Had COVID Parties That Were Longer’ (Video)
"Right now, Britain's parliament sounds more chaotic than a family reunion at Herschel Walker's house," Noah joked
CNN Slammed for Hiring NRA-Approved ‘Gun Nut’ Stephen Gutowski as Firearms Reporter: ‘Paychecks for the Price of Innocent Lives’
Gutowski founded The Reload, a news organization focused on firearms policy
