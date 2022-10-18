ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
RadarOnline

Newsmax Cuts Ties With Far-Right Reporter Lara Logan After She Claims World Leaders 'Dine On Blood Of Children'

Newsmax has severed ties with far-right conspiracy theorist Lara Logan on their network after she claimed the world's elite "dine on the blood of children." Logan, who's a former CBS news correspondent and regularly appeared on Fox Nation after her departure, will no longer be welcomed on the network after making the shocking allegations, RadarOnline.com can report.As this outlet reported, Logan spouted off her conspiracy theory during an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on Wednesday. Not only did she make accusations about the most powerful people's bizarre eating habits, but she also claimed that "the open border is Satan’s way...
SFGate

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops appeared Thursday to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson, in a region which Russian President Vladimir Putin has illegally annexed and subjected to martial law. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US to face Vietnam, Netherlands at women's soccer World Cup

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — (AP) — The defending champion U.S. team will face Netherlands in the group stage of next year’s soccer World Cup, setting up an early rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. The Four-time champion United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam,...
KRMG

Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier

ROME — (AP) — Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first far-right premier. Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nation’s premier.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

EXPLAINER: Is Meloni a far-right firebrand or moderate?

MILAN — (AP) — As Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy’s first female premier, the world is watching closely to see whether she will emerge as a firebrand leader of a far-right party with neo-fascist roots or the more moderate right-wing politician who succeeded in capturing 26% of the vote.
SFGate

Can noncitizens vote in US elections?

Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections, including races for president, vice president, Senate or House of Representatives. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation. When people...
