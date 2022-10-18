Read full article on original website
JPMorgan picks Deutsche Bank’s Sheppard for UK investment banking
LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan has hired one of Deutsche Bank’s most senior dealmakers, Richard Sheppard, to strengthen its UK investment banking business and help British companies navigate the challenges caused by market turmoil and rising energy costs. Sheppard will join the Wall Street bank in November as co-head...
UK watchdog fines Barclays $55 million for fees paid in 2008 fundraising
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would fine Barclays 50 million pounds ($55 million) for its failure to disclose fees paid to Qatari entities during its financial crisis-era fundraising. The fine dates back to the height of the 2008-9 crisis, when Barclays scrambled to raise funds...
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
U.S. SEC says Mattel agrees to pay $3.5 million to settle charges relating to financial misstatements
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said Mattel Inc has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle charges relating to financial misstatements in 2017, the agency said on Friday. The SEC is initiating litigation against Joshua Abrahams, a former audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to...
Boris Johnson pulls out of Tory leadership contest- The Times political editor
(Reuters) – Boris Johnson has pulled out of the Tory leadership contest, The Times political editor tweeted on Sunday. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)
Brazilian court allows Paper Excellence to conclude acquisition of Eldorado
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Pulp maker Paper Excellence has obtained a court decision allowing completion of its deal to acquire Brazilian company Eldorado Brasil Celulose from J&F Investimentos, according to documents seen by Reuters. Judge J.B. Franco de Godoi, at an appeals court, voided a previous court injunction that...
Santander offers to buy 4% it doesn’t own in Mexican unit prior to delisting
MADRID (Reuters) – Santander said on Friday it would launch a tender offer for the 4% of shares in its Mexican unit it doesn’t own, a step prior to its delisting. The euro zone’s second-biggest bank by market value intends to carry out the offer at the latest during the first quarter of next year, Santander said in a regulatory filing.
UK minister Kemi Badenoch backs Rishi Sunak to be next PM
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s trade minister Kemi Badenoch on Saturday backed former finance minister Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, ruling herself out of a leadership race she had considered entering. “Rishi Sunak is the man for the job,” Badenoch said in an article for the...
UK’s Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak to meet, the Sunday Times reports
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the two main potential candidates in the contest to become Britain’s next prime minister, will meet, the Sunday Times reported. Johnson is a former prime minister, and Sunak a former finance minister who served under him. Neither has formally declared...
Walmart-backed PhonePe in talks to raise funds at $12 billion valuation- Moneycontrol
BENGALURU (Reuters) – Indian digital payments firm PhonePe is in talks to raise funds in a round led by General Atlantic at a valuation of $12 billion, financial news website Moneycontrol reported on Friday, citing people aware of the matter. U.S. private equity group General Atlantic is likely to...
China property stocks rise after easing of share financing rules
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s property shares jumped on Friday after state media said authorities will ease share financing rules for certain real estate-related firms, fuelling hopes of more measures to aid the struggling sector. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will allow certain companies with small property interests...
EU shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on regimes like China, says Finnish PM
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union shouldn’t be building strategic, critical dependency on authoritarian regimes such as China, Finnish prime minister said as she arrived for the second day of an EU summit in Brussels. “That doesn’t mean there can be any economic relations with China but it...
Boris Johnson flies back to Britain to attempt rapid comeback
LONDON (Reuters) – Boris Johnson is flying back to Britain as he considers an audacious attempt to win a second term as prime minister only weeks after he was forced to step down, with some colleagues warning his comeback could create more political chaos. The potential candidates to replace...
Oil near flat as inflation concerns contend with potential quarantine easing in China
(Reuters) – Oil prices were near flat on Friday, as market participants weighed concerns about steep inflation with optimism that China could see energy demand tick up. Brent crude futures lost 5 cents to trade at $92.33 a barrel by 00:02 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 7 cents to trade at $84.58 a barrel.
Hungary extends loan rate cap scheme to small businesses as recession looms
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary will expand its existing cap on mortgage rates from mid-November to include variable-rate loans to small- and medium-sized businesses in a bid to avoid recession, Minister for Economic Development Marton Nagy said on Saturday. With inflation topping 20% in September and still rising, and the economy slowing,...
BHP chief executive cautiously optimistic about China’s economic growth
LONDON (Reuters) – BHP Group’s Chief Executive Mike Henry said on Friday he was “cautiously optimistic” about the economic outlook for China, despite uncertainty. “There is uncertainty in China – albeit, our view is that China is still going to provide a bit of stability or underpinning to global economic growth over the next 12 months,” the head of the world’s largest listed mining company said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. “We have decided to pull out of the Energy Charter Treaty,” said Macron...
Take Five: Westminster woes, Tokyo on yen watch
(Reuters) – The breathtaking pace of political events in Britain is keeping traders on their toes, while Japan is back on intervention watch. The European Central Bank is expected to deliver another bumper interest rate hike, and earnings season is ramping up with corporates in the United States and Europe facing very different cross currents.
EU to back climate compensation talks at U.N. summit – document
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will support discussion of financial compensation for vulnerable nations bearing the brunt of climate change at next month’s U.N. climate summit, a draft document showed, a potential breakthrough for countries pushing for such talks. The EU and United States, the world’s third...
Google, Netflix under scrutiny in South Korea over network fees
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s parliament saw heated debate on Friday over proposed legislation to make global content providers such as Netflix and Alphabet’s Google pay South Korean network fees. The deliberations mirror attempts in Europe by some countries that want the European Commission to come up...
