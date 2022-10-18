Read full article on original website
GSU police arrest two following car break-ins and theft
Two individuals have been arrested after a wallet, backpack and laptop were stolen out of a car in the university parking lot. Amaan Malik Jones, 18, of Licolntown, and Dontavon Da’Shaun Norman, 18, of Statesboro, have both been charged with one count each of entering auto and theft by taking (articles from vehicle).
wtoc.com
1 dead, 1 injured after domestic dispute at Hinesville residence
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital following a domestic dispute in Hinesville’s Summerwind Condos on Brett Drive. Hinesville Police say the shooting happened late Thursday night. They say a man and a woman were both shot. The man died from his...
Police search for person of interest in check fraud case
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to check fraud. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) urges anyone with information to call 912-651-4717, Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, or submit a tip online.
wtoc.com
Day 4 of searching the landfill for the remains of the missing Chatham Co. toddler
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For a fourth straight day, investigators say they were tirelessly searching a landfill for the body of a missing Chatham County toddler, 20-month-old Quinton Simon. The Chatham County Police Department said the landfill search team has now gone through literal tons of trash. Crews will...
WTGS
Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run on I-516, SPD investigating
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department responded to a fatal hit-and-run on I-516 on Monday night that resulted in the death of a pedestrian. Around 10:20 p.m., officers responded to I-516 northbound at Ogeechee Road to discover an injured woman in the roadway. Officers said her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.
live5news.com
Deadly crash involving moped under investigation in Beaufort County
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person has died following a crash between a moped and an SUV in Beaufort. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the two vehicles collided while going south on Trask Parkway around 6 a.m. Thursday. The driver of the moped was taken to the Beaufort...
wtoc.com
Documents shed light on Leilani Simon’s recent legal troubles
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department insists 22-year-old Leilani Simon remains the only suspect in the investigation into her toddler’s death. The mother of three reported her 1-year-old son, Quinton Simon, missing on Oct. 5. Our investigates team told you about the Leilani’s criminal history...
Why hasn’t anyone been arrested in connection to the disappearance of Quinton Simon?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It has now been more than two weeks since Quinton Simon was last seen. The 20-month-old toddler is the center of a massive search effort that now focuses on a Chatham County landfill. Only the WSAV Investigative Unit has the photo of the toddler’s mom out drinking at a beach bar […]
WJCL
Police: 17-year-old suspect charged in deadly Bluffton shooting
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Bluffton say a 17-year-old suspect is behind bars charged with murder. According to the Bluffton Police Department, officers responded to 191 Buck Island Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. There they found 57-year-old Mark Tony Haynes, suffering from three gunshot...
wtoc.com
One person dead after possible accidental shooting in Ridgeland
JASPER COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Officials in Jasper County are investigating a possible accidental shooting between two brothers that has left one person dead. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting incident off Lady Banks Drive in Ridgeland on Oct. 16. Officials say the...
claxtonenterprise.com
Additional arrest made in check forgery scam; others wanted
Last week, The Claxton Enterprise reported on a months long investigation conducted by multiple agencies, which yielded 27 warrants for illegal activity involving check cashing forgeries that occurred in Evans County. As of Wednesday, October 19, a total of 22 suspects had been apprehended by or voluntarily surrendered to ECSO...
WJCL
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals search for wanted fugitive; nearby road closed
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Update 3:09 p.m.: The fugitive has been captured. Initial report: Authorities in Jasper County are helping search for a missing fugitive. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, they are assisting the U.S. Marshals Service with the apprehension of a...
WTGS
Jasper County deputies, U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive wanted for Glennville homicide
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshals arrested a man on Thursday who was wanted for murder in a Tattnall County homicide investigation. Jamie Christopher Ellis, 22, was taken into custody in Ridgeland, South Carolina, after deputies found him at a...
wtoc.com
Police called to disturbances involving Quinton Simon’s family on Tybee Island
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marked two weeks since Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother Leilani Simon. Police have not arrested Leilani Simon, but police say she is the prime suspect in the case. Police on Tybee Island have been called to incidents involving Quinton’s family members....
US Marshals arrest Tattnall County homicide suspect
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect on Thursday who’s wanted in connection to a homicide. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) said Jamie Ellis, 22, was wanted for a homicide in Tattnall County and by the Georgia Department of Probation and Parole for a parole violation. JCSO also charged Ellis with […]
WJCL
EXCLUSIVE: Police ask commissioners for $250K to offset expenses from Quinton Simon search
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — On Friday, Chatham County’s Board of Commissioners approved the reallocation of $250,000 from the school zone camera fund to police to support an "active long-term investigation." WJCL pressed police to find out what that was. We have learned exclusively that those funds are going...
Quinton Simon’s family seen at Georgia bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Wednesday, day two of that search started at sunrise with agents who are specially trained to look for evidence among the trash. Wednesday […]
WJCL
Police called out -- twice -- after hecklers find Quinton Simon's family at Tybee Island motel
On Tuesday, police and the FBI officially began sifting through a landfill in hopes of finding the remains of missing Savannah toddler Quinton Simon. That same day, according to witnesses, the child's mother -- the prime suspect in his disappearance and death -- and grandmother were seen getting drunk just a few miles away on Tybee Island.
WJCL
Beaufort Police arrest school district administrator as part of online predator investigation
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A Beaufort County School District administrator is facing charges after police say he sent sexual messages on social media to people he believed to be minors. They were really undercover officers. According to the Beaufort Police Department, Daniel Fallon, 41, was...
wtoc.com
Harsher charges proposed for drug distributors as drug overdoses increase in Chatham Co.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 60 people have died this year from overdosing on drugs in Chatham County, surpassing overdose deaths in 2021. Counter Narcotics Team Director Michael Sarhatt gave a report to Chatham County commissioners on drug overdose deaths. He says most recent numbers from the Medical...
