Louisiana State

mississippicir.org

Black Americans seven times more likely to be wrongfully convicted

Eddie Lee Howard Jr. and Sherwood Brown each spent 26 years on Mississippi’s death row for murders they did not commit — only to walk free last year. They are far from alone. They are two of 23 Black Mississippians who have been exonerated in recent decades. Four other exonerees were white.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager

The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress.Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., now 58, has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.Mississippi's most recent execution was in November.According to documents the attorney general filed Tuesday with the state Supreme Court, Loden kidnapped Leesa Marie Gray, who was stranded on the side of a road in northern Mississippi's Itawamba County. Court records...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Salon

Federal judge in Louisiana re-locates juvenile inmates to Angola Prison

The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit

Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
LOUISIANA STATE

