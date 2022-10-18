Read full article on original website
Related
4th stimulus check update 2022 – Millions in line for up to $1,050 over next four months – see exact dates to get paid
MILLIONS of payments have already started going out to Californians for up to $1,050. Checks started going out on October 7 and will continue to get delivered through January. Residents that received state relief payments last year via direct deposit should receive the money by October 25 at the latest.
mississippicir.org
Black Americans seven times more likely to be wrongfully convicted
Eddie Lee Howard Jr. and Sherwood Brown each spent 26 years on Mississippi’s death row for murders they did not commit — only to walk free last year. They are far from alone. They are two of 23 Black Mississippians who have been exonerated in recent decades. Four other exonerees were white.
NOLaToya.org: Cantrell will be recalled
The co-director of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell is confident their campaign to raise 150,000 signatures will be successful.
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress.Thomas Edwin Loden Jr., now 58, has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.Mississippi's most recent execution was in November.According to documents the attorney general filed Tuesday with the state Supreme Court, Loden kidnapped Leesa Marie Gray, who was stranded on the side of a road in northern Mississippi's Itawamba County. Court records...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
Federal judge in Louisiana re-locates juvenile inmates to Angola Prison
The entrance of Angola Prison, Louisiana. The Louisiana State Penitentiary, also known as Angola, and nicknamed the "Alcatraz of the South" and "The Farm" is a maximum-security prison farm in Louisiana operated by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections. (Giles Clarke/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common...
Shreveport School Lands on List of Top Performing in State
ACT scores in Louisiana are down for the 5th consecutive year and the same holds true in the Shreveport area. The highest performing schools locally are Caddo Magnet with a 26.8, 5th highest in the state and Byrd with a 21. The lowest performing schools are Woodlawn with a 14 and BTW with a 14.1.
NOLA.com
Ruling could result in trials against oil majors over Louisiana wetlands damage
A federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday ordered a nine-year-old lawsuit filed against oil and gas companies over damage to Louisiana's wetlands to be returned to state court for trial, potentially clearing the way for at least 41 similar suits -- alleging billions of dollars in damages -- to also move forward.
SFGate
‘We Are Human Beings’: Alabama Prisoners Strike to Protest Abusive Conditions, Excessive Sentencing
Swift Justice, an inmate at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama, went to prison at the age of 17. Today, he’s 47, with 20 more years to go on a half-century prison term he got before he was an adult. “In Alabama, it’s lock ‘em up and throw...
Federal judge dismisses challenge by 6 states to student loan forgiveness plan
ST. LOUIS — A federal judge on Thursday dismissed a challenge by six states to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program. The decision by U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis came an hour after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett rejected a request in Wisconsin to block the plan.
NOLA.com
Charlie Melancon: Natural gas booms in Louisiana, if U.S. rules will let us develop it
Despite the political headwinds from Washington against fossil fuels in recent months, natural gas has proven to be remarkably resilient. American businesses still produce more oil and natural gas than any other country in the world, and just this year, America became the top exporter of liquefied natural gas. This...
KTBS
U.S. Appeals Court sends Louisiana coastal erosion cases back to state courts
(The Center Square) – A three-judge panel at the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said this week that coastal erosion lawsuits filed by Louisiana coastal parishes against oil companies need to be decided in state, not federal courts. The order in the case, Parish of...
Louisiana begins moving child inmates to notorious Angola prison’s former death row unit
Eight incarcerated young people have been moved from troubled detention facilities across Louisiana to a former death row unit on the grounds of Louisiana State Penitentiary, the “first phase” of the state’s “youth transfer” process to the notorious prison known as Angola, among other facilities.The West Feliciana Center for Youth at Angola – the site of a former plantation fuelled by slave labour that is now among the largest maximum security prisons in the US – stands near the gates to the sprawling prison complex.Four children from the Acadiana Center for Youth at St Martinville and four others from...
KPLC TV
Judge Guy Bradberry and Judge Clayton Davis face off in race for Third Circuit
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Comments / 0