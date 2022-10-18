Read full article on original website
Penney K. Baldwin
Penney K. Baldwin, age 58, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green. Penney was born October 25, 1963 to Thomas and Karen (Stevenson) Blue, in Bowling Green, OH. She went on to graduate from Otsego High School in 1981. On October 20, 1990 she married Randy Baldwin in Neapolis, OH. Penney and Randy raised 1 son and celebrated nearly 32 years of marriage together.
Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen
Rebecca “Becky” L. Hansen of Bowling Green passed away on August 23, 2022. Becky’s Celebration of Life service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately after the service. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Jane Marie Poole
Jane Marie Poole, 76, of Toledo, Ohio passed away October 18, 2022. She was born July 27, 1946 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Raymond and Ollie Jane (Jones) Poole. Jane was a 1965 graduate of Whitmer High School and went on to attend Davis Business College. She was a member of Mt. Hope United Methodist Church. Jane loved watching baseball and was an avid Detroit Tigers fan. She enjoyed reading, making hooked rugs, listening to country music and working on fill in puzzles.
Teri L. Swartz
Teri L. Swartz, Luckey, 61, died Oct. 19, 2022. Marsh & Marsteller, Luckey, is handling the arrangements.
Craig, Bucher find roles with Lourdes golf
SYLVANIA — Hannah Craig (Perrysburg) and Jordan Bucher (North Baltimore) shot rounds of 89 and 95 to lead Lourdes University women’s golf team to a third-place finish at its Gray Wolf Invitational on Monday. In the final home match at Sylvania Country Club, the Gray Wolves posted a...
Evening with Ebone benefits Welcome BG
A fundraising event, An Evening with Ebone, is set for Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at on Thursday at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, featuring Toledo Opera soprano Ebone Waweru, accompanied by Kevin McGill on piano. The evening will benefit Welcome BG, a non-profit organization with a mission to continue to...
Volunteers needed for Perrysburg boards
PERRYSBURG — The city is looking for volunteers to serve on committees, commissions and boards. There are nine vacancies to fill:. Citizen’s Park and Recreation Advisory Committee. Three vacancies. Street Tree Commission. One vacancy. Anyone who is interested should download and fill out this form and either email,...
Grounds for Thought brews up Sunday concerts
Live music gigs are returning to Grounds For Thought coffee house and they will be getting the documentary treatment. The new Sunday evening concert series started with a dry run. Dustin Galish will be hosting and booking the bands, and he did a test run on Sept. 23 with his band Tree No Leaves.
Renowned organist Gail Archer performs in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — Internationally acclaimed organist and recording artist Gail Archer will perform Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 N. Indiana Ave. The concert is free. For mo re information, visit ZoarLutheran.com or call 419-874-4336. Archer’s ninth album, “Chernivtsi: Contemporary Ukrainian Organ Music,” was recently released....
Compass program presents ‘Self-Care for Caregivers’
The Care Compass project serves as a quarterly network gathering for caregivers and those who may be caregivers in the future. Care Compass is a place to gather information and obtain resources to make the journey of caregiving less stressful. The upcoming session, focusing on caregiver resources, will be held in-person and virtually using Zoom on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at the Wood County Senior Center, 140 South Grove St.
B&B in BG a little longer: Maximum period of days to stay changed from 14 to 120
During a committee of the whole meeting following their regular meeting on Monday, Bowling Green Council continued their efforts to work through the proposed new zoning code. Monday’s was the second of an expected series of several such work sessions. When these work sessions conclude, council expects to have an adoption draft of the code that can be added to their formal agenda.
Local Briefs
There have been 36,625 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 71 cases in the last seven days, according to a Thursday Wood County Health Department. There have been 54 cases per 100,000 in the last seven days. There has...
Former BG mayor: Support schools, Ghanbari
As most Bowling Green readers know, and I hope appreciate, I have generally avoided getting involved in partisan political issues and campaigns in my various public service roles. My passions have been directed toward the adoption of BG park levies, BG school issues and the levies in support of the...
Deal earns second team All-Ohio honors
COLUMBUS — Perrysburg junior Sydney Deal finished 11th out of 72 golfers at the Division I state tournament Friday and Saturday. At the Ohio State University Gray Course, Deal shot 37-39—76 on Friday and 40-36—76 on Saturday to post a final score of 152, earning second team All-Ohio honors.
Knights’ 2-0 win ends Jackets’ tourney hopes
PERRYSBURG — Toledo St. Francis avenged a 3-2 season opening loss to Perrysburg by defeating the Yellow Jackets, 2-0, in a Division I soccer tournament game Saturday at Steinecker Stadium. Both St. Francis goals were scored by senior forward Caleb Trent, who found the back of the net once...
Vouchers Hurt Ohio: Educators explain lawsuit against state
In the past two years, $500,000 has left the Bowling Green City Schools district — and is funding private school vouchers. Board of education member Ginny Stewart said she started tracking the money in 2020, where a line item showed that $138,855 was depleted from the BG coffers for vouchers. In 2021, that increased to $341,811.
BGSU launches new platform for community organizations to find, manage volunteers
The C. Raymond Marvin Center for Student Leadership and Civic Engagement at Bowling Green State University has launched a new platform for community organizations to find and manage volunteers for their events and initiatives called BGSUserves. The free, comprehensive service will allow organizations to manage their own profiles and connect...
Lake falls, 2-1, on PK in final minutes
MILLBURY — Maumee junior forward Ava Leonard found the back of the net on a penalty kick with 3:13 remaining to give the Panthers a 2-1 Division II tournament win over Lake Saturday at Lake Community Stadium. Leonard was awarded the PK after the Flyers were whistled for a...
Cygnet cowboy heads into the 4th quarter
With references to cowboys and fourth quarters, readers might assume this is an article about football. But it’s about real cowboys — those with horses, ropes and 400-pound steers. Cowboys for whom the fourth quarter refers to the last weeks of the rodeo season, which we happen to be in.
Freedom Twp. meeting will discuss levies
PEMBERVILLE — Freedom Township’s upcoming regular meeting of the board of trustees will include an informational meeting to explain, discuss and answer questions regarding the levies that will be on the ballot in November as well as providing information regarding the office/maintenance building. The meeting is set for...
