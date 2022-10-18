ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. lawmakers criticize Biden administration Puerto Rico fuel waiver

(Reuters) – A bipartisan group of House lawmakers criticized the Biden administration decision to waive U.S. shipping rules in September for the delivery of fuel to Puerto Rico. The Sept. 28 Jones Act waiver allowed for the delivery of diesel that was sourced from the mainland United States by...
EU to back climate compensation talks at U.N. summit – document

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will support discussion of financial compensation for vulnerable nations bearing the brunt of climate change at next month’s U.N. climate summit, a draft document showed, a potential breakthrough for countries pushing for such talks. The EU and United States, the world’s third...
EU will discuss Iran and special tribunal for Russia – Estonia PM

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union will discuss how to deal with Iran over its support for Russia’s war against Ukraine and the bloc should also start thinking about a special tribunal to rule on Moscow’s aggression, Estonian Prime Kaja Kallas said Friday. “We have agreed sanctions...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'

The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
The Independent

Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide

President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Salon

Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Iran’s atomic energy organization says e-mail was hacked, state media says

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s atomic energy organization said that an e-mail server of one of its subsidiaries was hacked from a foreign country, leading to some information being published online, state media reported on Sunday. “This move was made with the aim of attracting public attention,” the atomic...
Russia says it destroyed foreign-made-weapons depot in Kherson region

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that the Russian air force had destroyed a depot with foreign-made Ukrainian military equipment in Ukraine’s Kherson region. Reuters was unable to immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)
Pentagon declines to offer details on U.S.-Russia defense call

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Pentagon on Friday declined to offer specifics about the first call since May between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart beyond saying that Austin emphasized a need for lines of communication amid the war in Ukraine. A Pentagon spokesperson told a televised...
Macron urges Russian Orthodox Church to resist Kremlin pressure on Ukraine

ROME (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday said the Russian Orthodox Church was allowing itself to be manipulated by the country’s authorities to justify their war in Ukraine and urged it to resist such pressure. Macron, who is on an official visit to Italy, spoke in...
Pakistan election commission disqualifies former PM khan from public office – local media

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s election commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from holding public office over charges of unlawfully selling state gifts received from heads of other nations and foreign dignitaries, local media reported. (Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad, writing by Shivam Patel in...

