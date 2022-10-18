Read full article on original website
Pixel 7 owners can try Google's new Clear Calling feature in beta
Background sounds won't be quite so bothersome. Clinical Trials For Multiple Stages Of Lung Cancer. One of the Pixel 7 family's signature software features is available to try if you're willing to live on the bleeding edge. Android Police reports Google has shared a third beta for Android 13's first Quarterly Platform Release (QPR1) that adds Clear Calling for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. Enable it in the sound settings and AI will eliminate background noise on the other end of cellular calls while boosting voices. You might not have to ask someone to repeat themselves when traffic sounds drown them out.
Apple Watch Series 8 returns to an all-time low of $349
Celebrate National Apple Day with a 2016 iPad Pro for under $300
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. The M2 iPad Pro is expected to launch this month and may coincide with . With it comes , bringing users one step closer to a laptop-like experience. However, If you don’t care for these updates or simply want to add an iPad to your tech arsenal on a budget, you can save hundreds of dollars by exploring the refurbished market.
Blackmagic's powerful DaVinci Resolve video editor is coming to iPad
Blackmagic Design is bringing it's popular DaVinci Resolve video editing app to the iPad, promising support for RAW, cloud collaboration and more, the company announced on Twitter. It won't be a full version of the PC/Mac app, as it will initially feature just the Cut and Color pages. Otherwise, though, "it will be similar to the desktop version," Blackmagic said.
Android 13 Go Edition brings the Material You look to entry-level phones
The OS is now in use on 250 million devices. Google's Material You design language has been available since Android 12, but you wouldn't know it if you bought an entry Go Edition phone stuck with the old look. Thankfully, Google is finally bringing that aesthetic to lower-cost handset. The newly announced Android 13 Go Edition brings Material You to these basic devices for the first time, giving you color themes that reflect your wallpaper as well as an overall more stylish appearance.
The 2021 Apple TV 4K is cheaper than ever right now
Engadget Podcast: Apple's confusing new iPads
Apple just dropped several new devices on us this week, seemingly out of nowhere. In this episode, Cherlynn and Devindra break down Apple’s new base iPad and iPad Pro with M2. They chat about why the iPad lineup is now more confusing than ever, and what that means going forward. (At least the new Apple TV 4K seems likely a genuinely solid upgrade.)
Microsoft wants to build an Xbox-branded mobile game store
Microsoft wants to bring a taste of Xbox game shopping to your phone. As The Verge explains, a company filing with the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has revealed plans to build a "next generation" Xbox store that's available on mobile devices, not just consoles and PCs. The shop would unsurprisingly lean heavily on content from the proposed Activision Blizzard merger. Call of Duty Mobile and King's more casual games (think Candy Crush) represent more than half of Activision's revenue and would help attract gamers to the new platform, Microsoft said.
Google launches its News Showcase program in France
It will give users free access to some paywalled content from partner publications. Google has launched News Showcase in France, and it has teamed up with over 65 publishers representing over 130 publications for the program's expansion in the country. Now, users in France will see panels populated by articles from participating publications when they navigate to the News tab on Android, iOS or the web and in Discover on the mobile platforms. The tech giant says its partners include not just national outlets, but also regional and local ones, including 20 minutes, La Dépêche, L’Equipe, L'Express, Le Figaro, La Provence, Le Monde, Les Echos, Groupe EBRA and Le Parisien.
Get a near-mint condition MacBook Air for under $500
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Amazon boasted numerous discounts on Apple products during its Prime Early Access Sale, making it an excellent time to pick up some of the latest tech from the Cupertino giant. But if you missed out on the promotion or felt the deals were still too expensive, we’re offering price drops that might better suit your budget.
DuckDuckGo makes its Mac browser beta open to all
All Mac users can now take DuckDuckGo's browser and its built-in privacy protections for a spin. The company first gave us a glimpse of its desktop web browser in December last year before launching it as a closed beta in April. Now, the beta browser is finally open to the public and can be downloaded — clicking this link will automatically load its DMG file — from DuckDuckGo's website. The company has also bundled the browser with new features, some of which were requested by testers who've been using it over the past few months. One new feature is the Duck Player, a YouTube player that prevents the website from serving the viewer targeted ads.
Apple store workers go on strike in Australia
Apple isn't just facing unionization efforts among its retail workers. The New York Times reports about 150 store staff went on strike for an hour Tuesday after negotiations for better pay and working conditions hit an impasse. On Wednesday, they refused to provide a mix of services that included repairing AirPods and managing deliveries.
YouTube Premium family plan now costs $23 a month
That's $5 a month more than you used to pay. The home security hogging all the awards. If you subscribe to a YouTube Premium family plan, you may want to check your email: Google is notifying users that the monthly cost of the service will be going up by $5 a month.
Adobe's upcoming AI experiments include a powerful drag-and-drop composite tool
Adobe is working on a new feature that makes it possible to create composite images with just a few clicks. During its latest round of sneak peaks for experimental features, Adobe has showed off Project Clever Composites that uses AI and automation to quickly combine two images together. If you want a picture showing you standing in front of a tourist spot like the Eiffel Tower or the Leaning Tower of Pisa, you'd have to cut your photo out of an image and trim its edges. Then, after you paste it in front of the background you want, you still need to adjust the lighting, scale and color to make it blend seamlessly. Clever Composites can do all that on its own.
Snapchat lets subscribers choose when their stories expire
It's also launching custom notifications sounds, camera borders and more on Snapchat+. Snap has introduced a number of features for its Snapchat+ subscription app, including a new "Story Expiration" feature, along with custom notification sounds, camera borders and more. The Story feature looks useful, and appears designed to tempt hardcore users to sign up for the $4 per month service.
Akai reveals a bigger sibling for one of the best budget MIDI controllers
Akai's MPK Mini mk3 is a solid and affordable way to get into MIDI keyboard controllers, but there's still a chance you want more flexibility for your music-making sessions. Thankfully, the company now has a more powerful option that still keeps costs in check. The just-launched MPK Mini Plus offers more range by expanding from 25 to 37 keys, and introduces more advanced elements like a two-track step/live sequencer, chord and scale modes, DAW-friendly transport controls and wheels for pitch bending and modulation. You'll also find full five-pin MIDI ports (you previously needed USB) as well as CV/Gate connectors for attaching synths and similar modular equipment.
Moog resurrects Moogerfooger effects as a collection of digital plugins
Moogerfoogers are among some of the most sought after effects pedals out there. They were originally introduced in 1998 and were in many ways direct descendants of some of the . They were in 2018, but even during their lifespan they could be difficult to get a hold of thanks to limited production. Because of this they command quite the premium on the used market, with the MF-104 Analog Delay sometimes fetching north of $1,500.
The Morning After: Elon Musk reportedly wanted to lay off most of Twitter's employees
According to a report from The Washington Post, Musk has told prospective investors he plans to axe 75 percent of Twitter's 7,500-member staff upon completion of the deal, a move that would likely kneecap its ability to moderate content and ensure users' security. Internal documents obtained by The Post reveal that, prior to the Musk deal, current company leadership planned to "pare the company's payroll" by around $800 million, a relatively modest 25 percent reduction. The company’s General Counsel Sean Edgett told staff that discussions about cost savings happened earlier this year, and they stopped "once the merger agreement was signed." Edgett added there have been no plans for company-wide layoffs since then.
BMW will spend $1.7 billion to build EVs in the US
It plans to have six US-made EVs by 2030. It's a big day for huge EV investments in the US. The Biden admin announced it's awarding $2.8 billion to companies developing EV battery materials earlier today, and now BMW says it'll be investing another $1.7 billion towards building electric vehicles in America. $1 billion will go towards expanding its Spartanburg, South Carolina manufacturing plant to build EVs, while the remaining $700 million is earmarked to build a high-voltage battery facility in a nearby town called Woodruff.
EV startup Arrival to refocus business on electric vans for the US market
This move will result in numerous layoffs for the company's UK workforce. The home security hogging all the awards. In 2018, fledgling EV maker Arrival partnered with UPS to build a new generation of electric delivery vans, beginning with a pilot fleet of 35 vehicles, for use in both the US and Europe. The company quickly expanded its scope from there, working on plans for an electrified bus, an EV rideshare vehicle for Uber and an $11.5 million battery plant. However, on Thursday the company abruptly announced that it has decided to shutter its bus and automotive projects to instead "refocus its resources on the US market while further advancing its enabling technologies."
