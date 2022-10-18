ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genoa Township, MI

St. Joe's hospital expansion approved by Genoa Township officials

By Jennifer Eberbach, Livingston Daily
 3 days ago
GENOA TWP. - Trinity Health's plans to establish a new hospital near Brighton Monday received final approvals by local officials.

Trinity Health is gearing up to expand St. Joseph Mercy Brighton Health Center into a full-service hospital by adding more than 186,000 square feet and renovating portions of the existing facility.

Genoa Township Board of Trustees voted unanimously Monday to approve site plans, an amended planned unit development agreement and an environmental impact assessment.

Genoa Township Manager Kelly VanMarter said it is her understanding that hospital officials still need to approve the project internally.

"I remember they said once they got all the final (township) approvals, Trinity Health would approve it," VanMarter said. "I think their next step is to get final authorization from Trinity Health."

A request for comment was left Tuesday morning with Trinity Health officials.

John O'Malley, president of St. Joseph Mercy Livingston and Brighton, told the Livingston Daily in July that hospital officials are still determining what medical services the proposed hospital would offer.

O'Malley said the health system's board of directors will review plans in December and decide whether to move forward.

Trinity Health's plans include constructing a four-story addition attached to the back of the existing two-story health center, which is expected to be more than 175,000 square feet, and a more than 11,000 expansion of the existing health center, according to township documents. They also plan to renovate more than 23,000 square feet of existing space.

The new hospital will include 72 inpatient beds, a mother and baby unit, expanded emergency department services, a new cafeteria and other upgrades.

It is expected to offer a range of medical services, including some surgeries.

The current health center is approximately 145,000 square feet and offers outpatient services, including primary and specialty care physicians, diagnostic and testing services, emergency services, outpatient surgery and cancer care.

A floor plan for the new hospital that Trinity Health officials submitted to the township shows rooms for patients, exams, intensive care, and triage, among other features.

The floor plan also indicates the hospital would feature a birthing center, including rooms for doctors to perform C-sections. Livingston County has not had a birthing center since a former birthing center at St. Joseph Mercy Livingston closed in 2010.

VanMarter said hospital officials have not yet submitted final construction documents or indicated a final timeline, but she expects those plans to be in place in the next few months.

O'Malley said in July that construction could start as soon as next year, and it would take a few years to build. He said at the time he anticipated a 2026 opening.

Hospital officials are also considering establishing a farm on the property, which is a potential future phase of developing the health center property.

The fate of Trinity Health's hospital in Howell remains unknown. The hospital system currently operates St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.

Health system officials confirmed in February that Trinity Health is looking to transfer in-patient beds from St. Joseph Mercy Livingston to the proposed hospital. The Howell hospital is licensed for 66 beds, according to its website.

VanMarter said hospital representatives told township officials they were "relocating," she said. "They didn't say close."

A couple years ago, the health system pursued a different plan to build a new hospital on a different property, a golf range and putt-putt course at 4444 E. Grand River Ave. in the township, and transfer beds from the Howell hospital. They scrapped that plan during the pandemic.

"We’re thrilled to have this facility move into the community," VanMarter said. "This benefits the community far beyond Genoa Township. This is going to benefit the entire county and some communities just outside the county boundaries."

Contact Livingston Daily reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

