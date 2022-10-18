ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment complex. Last night on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay St in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
ORANGEBURG, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies search for suspects in robbery, shooting

Sumter Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie are wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. During...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate election office staff prepares for first week of early voting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just three days away from the start of early voting in South Carolina on Monday October, 24th. This week upstate election’s office staff have been making last minute preparations to open doors on Monday. Signs have been printed, machines have been tested,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

Multiple departments respond in midnight Orangeburg house fire

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg house fire is under investigation Friday. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire department responded to a structure fire just after midnight in the 1200 block of Goff Ave. A 9-1-1 call from a neighbor alerted first responders to the fire. The department was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

