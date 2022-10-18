Read full article on original website
wach.com
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
SLED: South Carolina corrections officer, inmates charged in “mob attack”
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Friday against a former Al Cannon Detention Center corrections officer and four inmates in connection to a Sept. 13 attack on an inmate. According to an arrest warrant dated Sept. 15, Shannon Burden was working as a corrections officer when she “allowed […]
FOX Carolina
Gov. McMaster issues crackdown on bail bondsmen, cites ‘revolving door’ repeat offenders
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Insurance is cracking down on bail bondsmen after an order from the governor. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the department to investigate bail bondsmen who fail to report a criminal defendant’s non-compliance with court-ordered bond conditions. The DOI is being directed...
FOX Carolina
Midlands rapper sentenced in stolen firearm case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands rapper was sentenced in federal court in a case involving a stolen firearm. Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson, 26, of Sumter, was arrested in Nov. of 2019 by the Sumter Police Department. Investigators said Johnson was a gang member and rapper who performed under the name...
WRDW-TV
Final sentence handed down in bust of local pill-making ring
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The final defendant of four conspirators in an industrial-level pill-production operation is joining his mother and two other defendants in federal prison. All admitted participating in an operation that used pill presses to package and distribute methamphetamine. Albert “Bossman Chino” Bynoe, 35, of Tucker, was sentenced...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD searching for man believed to have information regarding shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify a man captured by surveillance who may have information regarding a shooting incident that occurred last month near Ridge View High School. Investigators say they would like to speak with the man following a Sept. 29...
Woman found shot dead at Columbia-area apartment on Friday night
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies are investigating a Friday night shooting at a Columbia apartment complex that left one person dead. According to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Kay Street which is located near St. Andrews and Broad River roads. Deputies received reports of the shooting and arrived to find a woman in an apartment with a gunshot wound.
7NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Escaped inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for answers after woman is found dead in apartment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in a Columbia apartment complex. Last night on Oct. 21 around 9 p.m., deputies responded to the 3400 block of Kay St in Columbia after receiving reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived on the scene,...
WIS-TV
Rapid shelter Columbia aims to house the homeless
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
North Carolina men arrested in fentanyl sting that yielded enough to kill 2.7 million people, Florida sheriff says
Several pounds of the fentanyl in the bust was hidden in a Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal box and a yellow Igloo cooler.
Roughly 7,000 chickens lost in late night Lexington County fire, authorities say
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Fire Services says a Friday night fire destroyed a chicken house and killed several thousand chickens. The fire happened in the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road, roughly four miles west of Red Bank, around 9:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, the entire structure was already burning heavily.
abccolumbia.com
SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies search for suspects in robbery, shooting
Sumter Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie are wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. During...
abccolumbia.com
Former rapper and gang member sentenced to six years for firearm possession
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Rapper and gang member Daquan Tyreek Funchess-Johnson was sentenced to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The 26 year-old was scheduled to perform at a local nightclub under the name Lil Quan the...
FOX Carolina
Upstate election office staff prepares for first week of early voting
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s just three days away from the start of early voting in South Carolina on Monday October, 24th. This week upstate election’s office staff have been making last minute preparations to open doors on Monday. Signs have been printed, machines have been tested,...
WIS-TV
Kershaw County suspect caught on stolen security camera breaking into safe
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says stolen security system footage ended up catching a theft suspect. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, deputies were investigating a burglary involving a safe with multiple firearms inside when evidence led them to the suspect’s home.
Sumter County investigators: Millwood Road murder victim was relative of suspect
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A Sumter County man is charged with murder following a Sunday night incident that left his own relative dead. Investigators with the Sumter County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened during an argument in the yard of a Millwood Avenue home that the victim and suspect shared.
WIS-TV
Multiple departments respond in midnight Orangeburg house fire
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg house fire is under investigation Friday. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety fire department responded to a structure fire just after midnight in the 1200 block of Goff Ave. A 9-1-1 call from a neighbor alerted first responders to the fire. The department was...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
