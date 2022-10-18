ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Man charged in fatal North Street shooting Oct. 8 in Fayetteville

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago
Carl McGill is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the death of Alonzo Clark, 22, and injury to an unnamed woman, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. McGill was arrested Thursday, police announced this week.

Clark was shot multiple times around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Street. He and the woman, who was also found at the scene, were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, where Clark was pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

McGill is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail.

