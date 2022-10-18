Read full article on original website
Paris Police Report For Friday (Oct 21)
Thursday evening at 6:10, Paris Police arrested David Lee Roth, 40, of Paris, in the 1500-block of Graham Street. He had a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions from a Paris investigation concerning a May 7, 2022 shoplifting. Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a T-shirt from a store in the 3500-block of Lamar Avenue.
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Oct 19)
Tuesday at 10:58 am, Paris Police worked on a possible burglary of a habitation occurring in the 1800-block of Cedar. The suspects had left the area, and the reporting person had lost sight of them. The suspects had pulled a window unit out of a back window, entered the residence, opened several drawers, took two “shot size” bottles of peanut butter whiskey valued at two dollars, replaced the window unit backward in the window, and fled the scene. The reporting person provided descriptions of the suspects as the officer lifted fingerprints to assist with the investigation.
4 Arrested On Felony Controlled Substance Charges
At least four people were arrested during the past three days on felony controlled substance and related charges, according to arrest reports. A welfare check on what was reported to be an unresponsive person in a vehicle at Walmart resulted in a Sulphur Springs woman’s arrest on seven Gregg County warrants.
Evening Search Concludes With Missing Senior Citizen Being Located
Hopkins County officers spent a couple of hours Friday evening searching for a senior citizen, who was reported missing from his rural residence. The search concluded with the missing man being found and checked out by EMS around 7:15 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022, according to sheriff’s reports. After searching...
Paris police arrest report || Oct. 17, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Campbell,Steven Bernard – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic. Combs,Jana Lynn – FAIL TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILIT; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED W/CHILD. Flatt,Maryanna Marie – Out Side Agency.
Ethel Lee Swint Abbott of Paris || Obituary
Ethel Lee Swint Abbott, 88, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Heritage House of Paris. Ethel Lee Swint Abbott, 88, of Paris, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Heritage House of Paris. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled private services at Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. D. J. Harris officiating. Mrs. Abbott, the daughter of Thomas Swint & Mary Gammons Swint, was born May 8, 1934, in Borger, Texas. She married William Ray “W.R.” Abbott, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 17, 1989. She worked alongside her husband, W. R., in their surveying and construction business for many years.
Shell Shock At Winnsboro ISD
Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student’s backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning around 10:30. The school’s Facebook posted that they were 22-caliber shells. School resource officers and administrators determined that a weapon was not on campus and no students were in danger.
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
Hopkins County Deputies arrested 40-year-old Brandon Nicholas Carrell for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone and a misdemeanor. He’s awaiting arraignment. Kevin Charles Jones. Deputies arrested 37-year-old Kevin Charles Jones for Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Drug-Free Zone. In addition, they charged him with...
Paris Community Players “Drop Dead”
Paris Community Theatre presents the comedy “Drop Dead.” It’s about an odd-ball cast of has-been actors attempting to revive their careers. They must save the show, solve the mystery, and stay alive for the curtain call. Performances are:. Performance Dates: (NEW DATES!) Sunday, October 23rd at 2:30.
Donna Elaine Helm of Paris || Obituary
A family-directed memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Paris New Generation Baptist Church, 1513 Lamar Ave., Paris. Donna Elaine Helm, age 51, of Paris, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. A family-directed memorial service will be held...
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
Sulphur Springs Man Charged With Assaulting Mother
Hopkins County Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at an RV on Hwy 19 south of Sulphur Springs. A man had allegedly assaulted his mother and thrown her out of the RV. Deputies removed the man and arrested 52-year-old Trenis Newman Turner for Assault of an Elderly Person, a third-degree felony.
Sulphur Springs Teen Jailed After Knife Attack
Hopkins County Deputies arrested a 19-year-old Sulphur Springs man after allegedly injuring five other people with a knife after Hopkins County Deputies responded to a disturbance at about 2:00 am Saturday. It began with an argument over a Blue Tooth speaker. One victim reportedly had a cut on a finger. Four other men tried to disarm the assailant, who continued to swing the knife and make slashing motions. Bryan Sandoval-Perez was arrested on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and is in jail for a $150,000 bond. They treated all the victims for minor injuries. Mugshot not available.
Anthony Harold (Tony) Clark of Paris || Obituary
Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 21 at East Paris Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Fortenberry. Anthony Harold (Tony) Clark, 63, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at his home in Paris. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at East Paris Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Fortenberry and Rev. Wade White officiating. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Bright-Holland Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Titus County Bookings
Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
New Vehicles For Lamar County Sherrif’s Office
The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will receive ten new Ford Explorers and five new pickups after the County Commissioner’s Court voted to add $94,000 to the package total after finding out from Sheriff Cass that Ford had canceled the previous order earlier this year. The funds are being made available through the American Rescue Act.
East Texas Man Faces Multiple Felony Charges
Harrison County arrested a Morris County man for multiple violent crimes committed on Sunday. They arrested 23-year-old Jeffrey Wade Berry of Naples, who allegedly assaulted two people with a vehicle, stabbed one person, and set an RV on fire. Bond is $213,000 on charges of arson, assault, family violence causing bodily injury, and two counts of aggravated assault, family violence with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report – Oct. 10-16, 2022
Theresa Wells, 57 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 14, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Assault Causing Bodily Injury. Keri Joseph Garner, 19 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 13, 2022, for Possession of Marijuana in a Drug-Free Zone. Christopher Byrd, 28...
Bonnie Jean Guest of Paris || Obituary
Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dr. L. C. Stout officiating. Bonnie Jean Guest, 81, of Paris, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Paris Regional Medical Center. Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with...
