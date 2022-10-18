Phillies playoff schedule: How to watch the Fightin' Phils take on the Padres in the NLCS

It's been more than a decade in the making, but the Philadelphia Phillies are back in the playoffs and on the brink of reaching the World Series.

After an up-and-down regular season that saw the team fire its manager in June and squeak into playoffs after some late-season struggles, the Phillies have taken advantage of MLB's new playoff format and gone on an unpredictable run past two of the National League's toughest teams.

They will look to stay hot against the San Diego Padres in the National League Championship Series in hopes of returning to the World Series for the first time since 2009. The 89-win Padres head into the series on a roll after knocking off the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Four for four: Philadelphia pro sports teams' success brings back unforgettable 1980-81 memories

Looking to stay perfect: Can Eagles remain undefeated? A look at the remaining schedule and who could trip them up

Who won the Phillies game?

Game 1

The Phillies took Game 1 of the NLCS with a 2-0 win over the Padres thanks to a dominate performance by starter Zack Wheeler and solo home runs by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Wheeler was nearly unhittable, twirling 7-shutout innings while allowing only one hit and striking out eight Padres.

Harper got the scoring started with a solo shot off starter Yu Darvish in the 4th inning.

The big blow came in the sixth when Schwarber hammered Darvish's first pitch of the inning roughly 488 feet into the second deck of Petco Park. The ball left Schwarber’s bat at 119.7 mph, the highest velocity off a bat by any player but New York Yankee sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton since the statistic began being recorded in 2008.

Relievers Seranthony Domínguez and José Alvarado each pitched scoreless frames to finish off the Padres.

NLCS Game 1: Phillies win over Padres behind Kyle Schwarber's monster home run

Game 2

The Padres stunned the Phillies , 8-5, scoring eight unanswered runs, including a five-run, 37-minute fifth inning that was sparked by Austin Nola’s run-scoring single off his brother, Aaron, turning the game upside down.

The Phillies burst out to 4-0 lead in the fourth with some help from Padres outfield Juan Soto, who dropped a flyball in right field which allowed one run to score. By the time the inning ended, Padres starter Blake Snell threw 37 pitches, and was on the ropes.

But starter Aaron Nola couldn't hold the lead, giving up a pair of solo home runs in the bottom half of the inning before the Padres teed off on the Phils' started in the fifth.

The two teams are tied at one game apiece heading back to Philadelphia, where the next three games are scheduled at Citizens Bank Park, with the winner going to the World Series.

NLCS Game 2: San Diego Padres win to even up series vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Game 3

It wasn't always pretty, but the Phillies found a way to beat the Padres 4-2 at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

The Phils got five strong innings from starter Ranger Suárez despite having to work around two errors from his defense. The bullpen took over with relivers Zach Eflin, José Alvarado and Seranthony Domínguez holding the Padres scoreless over four frames.

Outfielder Kyle Schwarber got the scoring started with a leadoff home run in the first off Padres starter Joe Musgrove, who pitched through trouble in six innings of work.

Second baseman Jean Segura had a rollercoaster fourth, dropping a potential double play ball that led to a run for the Padres. He redeemed himself in the bottom half with a two-run single before getting picked off first to end the inning.

Alec Bohm, who went 2 for 3, added an insurance run with an RBI double in the sixth.

NLCS Game 3: Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1

When do the Phillies play?

NLCS Game 4: Padres at Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 7:45 p.m. EST

NLCS Game 5: Padres at Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:37 p.m. EST

∗NLCS Game 6: Phillies at Padres on Monday, Oct. 24 at 8:03 p.m. EST

∗NLCS Game 7: Phillies at Padres on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8:03 p.m. EST

(∗=if necessary)

What channel is the Phillies game on?

NLCS Game 4: FOX

NLCS Game 5: FS1

∗NLCS Game 6: FS1

∗NLCS Game 7: FOX/FS1

(∗=if necessary)

Is there a live stream for the National League Championship Series?

Games can be streamed on the Fox Sports website (for those that sign in with their cable/satellite provider) and the Fox Sports app.

Welcome to Philly: Kate Scott prepared for sophomore season behind the microphone for 76ers

Road to the World Series: It's not 1956 anymore. It's time fans adapted to MLB's imperfect playoff format | Opinion

Probable starters for the Phillies-Padres series

Game 1

Phillies 2, Padres 0

Game 2

Padres 8, Phillies 5

Game 3

Phillies 4, Padres 2

Game 4

Phillies: Bailey Falter (8-5, 4.36 ERA, 117.2 IP, 108 SO)

Padres: Mike Clevinger (7-7, 4.33 ERA, 114.1 IP, 91 SO)

What's the Philly weather look like for Games 3 and 4?

The temperatures will be more like October baseball weather when the series heads to Philly later in the week. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low-70s throughout the weekend with hardly any clouds until Sunday. The series' East Coast leg wraps up just before the anticipated rain showers Tuesday.

Phillies-Padres season series

The Phillies won the regular season series 4-3. The last game came June 26, which was an 8-5 Phils' win in San Diego. This will be the first time the teams have met in the playoffs.

How did the Phillies reach the NLCS?

After finishing third in the NL East with an 87-75 record, the Phils locked up the third and final Wild Card spot in the third to last game of the regular season.

They swept through the best-of-three Wild Card round against the NL Central champion Cardinals.

Moving onto the NLDS, the Phils shocked the 101-win Braves by holding on for a 7-6 Game 1 victory in Atlanta before routing the reigning World Series champs in Games 3 and 4 in Philly to lock up the best-of-five series.

Off to the NLCS: Phillies eliminate defending World Series champion Braves, advance to National League Championship Series

Spike This!: Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Phillies playoff schedule: How to watch the Fightin' Phils take on the Padres in the NLCS