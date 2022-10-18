Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
ALNY - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
BFH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
The Hartford (HIG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
HIG - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com
Analysts Estimate Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
TECK - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report, which is expected...
Zacks.com
Carlisle (CSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
CSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $293.45, moving +0.64% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%. Carlisle will be looking to display strength...
Zacks.com
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which manufactures ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Array Technologies, Inc. Quote. Capital...
Zacks.com
Harte-Hanks (HHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HHS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.70, moving +1.42% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%. Harte-Hanks will be looking to display strength as it nears...
Zacks.com
PPG Industries (PPG) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
PPG Industries (. PPG - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.66 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.69 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Nucor (NUE) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
NUE - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $6.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $7.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.78%. A...
Zacks.com
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
AIT - Free Report) closed at $112.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Applied Industrial Technologies will be looking...
Zacks.com
Crown Castle (CCI) Beats on Q3 FFO & Revenues, Hikes Dividend
CCI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.85, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. The net revenues of $1.75 billion, too, exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. Reported AFFO per share compared favorably with the year-ago period’s $1.77. Net...
Zacks.com
Landstar System (LSTR) Stock Up 2.6% Since Q3 Earnings Release
LSTR - Free Report) stock has gained 2.6% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Oct 19. The uptick can be attributed to a better-than-expected top-line performance. Quarterly earnings of $2.76 per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line rose 7% year over year. The reported figure was within the guided range of $2.75-$2.85.
Zacks.com
Snap-On (SNA) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SNA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.14 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.76 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.57 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.11%. A...
Zacks.com
S&T Bancorp (STBA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
STBA - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.28%. A...
Zacks.com
First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) Q3 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates
FR - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.56 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock International Seaways Inc. (INSW) a Buy Now?
INSW - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +10.4%, compared to the...
Zacks.com
Columbia Banking (COLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
COLB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.80 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
Zacks.com
IBM Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates on Solid Hybrid Cloud Demand
IBM - Free Report) reported solid third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. On a GAAP basis, the net loss from continuing operations was $3,214 million or a loss of $3.55 per share against restated net income of $1,037 million or $1.14 per share in the year-ago quarter. The sharp decline was primarily attributable to a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $5.9 billion ($4.4 billion net of tax) during third-quarter 2022.
Zacks.com
Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Rise Y/Y
MMC - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The bottom line rose 9% year over year. Consolidated revenues of MMC amounted to $4.8 billion, which grew 4% year over year in the quarter under review but fell...
Zacks.com
IDEXX (IDXX) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
IDXX - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings per share of $1.56 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. Moreover, earnings outpaced the consensus estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 5.84%.
Comments / 0