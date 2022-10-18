Read full article on original website
13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx
New York, NY- A 13-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by a group of teenagers in the South Bronx Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department. The NYPD reported the incident at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Castle Hill and Westchester Avenue. The 13-year-old boy was attacked by at least three teams who are now in police custody. The extent of the teen’s injuries is unknown, but police said he is expected to survive at this time. The three suspects who are apprehended by police are believed to be roughly 17 years old, and at The post 13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at a Queens subway station located on Myrtle Avenue on Friday. The daytime attack happened at around 2:00 pm when an unknown male subject rushed at a man walking along the northbound platform, sending him onto the tracks below. Luckily, the man did not hit the third rail and was able to pull himself off the tracks before an incoming train arrived at the station. Police said the attack was unprovoked but are searching for a black male wearing a New England Patriots hat and a yellow hoodie. The post Man pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man killed in New York City smoke shop after calling rude person who didn’t say ‘thank you’
NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in New York City smoke shop after calling rude person who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
Attempted luring of child at school bus stop reported in Manchester
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A young girl was the victim of an attempted luring incident in Manchester on Friday as she was walking home after being droppped off by her school bus on Northhampton Boulevard. According to the Manchester Police Department, the young girl was approached by an Asian male driving a white four-door sedan. The girl’s mother called police and reported that her daughter exited the school bus, a white four-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up and made multiple gestures for the female to enter his vehicle. The incident happened at around 2:39 pm. On October 21, 2022, The post Attempted luring of child at school bus stop reported in Manchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey
It was a terrifying moment for the owner of a stolen car, made worse when it was realized that a three-month-old baby was in the back seat of the car as the thief drove away. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Newark. Police later located the car with the baby safe and unharmed, but abandoned by the car thief. Multiple government agencies were involved in the search including the US Department of Homeland Security. 3 hours later the vehicle was found in the baby was taken to University Hospital for medical attention. While the baby was The post Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police
BEACHWOOD, NJ – Rumors swirled on social media Friday night regarding a stabbing at the Toms River Intermediate South Halloween dance, but the Beachwood Police Department said those rumors were false. The department did confirm two injuries at the dance that erequired medical response, but said reports of a stabbing were simply not true. “The Beachwood Police Department was made aware of numerous concerns from parents regarding the “Halloween Dance.” These concerns pertained to an allegation of an incident involving a knife or a stabbing at this dance,” the department said Friday night. “Our agency was present at the event The post Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Serious crash with an overturned vehicle in Brick Saturday night
BRICK, NJ – Police in Brick Township responded to a serious motor vehicle crash Saturday night in the area of Chambersbridge Road and Lakeland Drive. According to initial reports, one person required extrication from an overturned vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital via helicopter. EMTs rushed the unidentified injured patient to a helicopter landing zone at the nearby Brick Township High School. During the investigation and rescue effort, traffic was backed up to Route 88 after police shut down traffic on Chambersbridge Road. The status of the seriously injured occupant was unknown at this time. Other injuries were also The post Serious crash with an overturned vehicle in Brick Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police issue amber alert for missing 17-year-old girl
Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Kayla Jagoo, 17, who was reported missing on October 14, 2022. Kayla, who has previously run away from home, is reportedly in good mental and physical condition. She was last seen on Sunday, October 9, 2022, in the 100 block of Fabyan Place. She is known to frequent the area of Osborne Terrance. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Kayla Jagoo. She is described as 5’9” tall and 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing The post Newark police issue amber alert for missing 17-year-old girl appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Prosecutor to handle investigation of state integrity officer arrested at Wildwood bar
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office will be handling the investigation of a New Jersey Office of Public Integrity and Accountability after she was arrested and charged for trespassing a North Wildwood bar last week. “The Office of the Attorney General is aware of the incident and the matter is under review. In an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of a potential conflict, we have asked that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office conduct an independent review of the incident,” the Attorney General’s Office told Shore News Network when asked about the incident. This week, The post Ocean County Prosecutor to handle investigation of state integrity officer arrested at Wildwood bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River home invaders caught on camera during car theft
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A trio of burglars entered a home on Hickory Street in Toms River on Tuesday in an attempt to locate car keys to steal the homeowner’s vehicles while they were out. According to the Toms River Township Police Department, the home invasion took place at around 5:52 am when the three suspects entered the downstairs of the home and began rummaging through kitchen draws. They were able to find four sets of keys and fled with the homeowner’s 2022 BMW M8. The entire incident was caught on the victim’s home security system. At one point, one The post Toms River home invaders caught on camera during car theft appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old girl reported missing in Morris County
Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Town of Boonton Police Department Officer in Charge Christian Trowbridge are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old female from Boonton, New Jersey. Keyoni Jackson, who resides on Plane Street in Boonton, was last seen Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Boonton. Ms. Jackson has ties to Morristown, NJ. Keyoni is a 16-year-old black female has brown eyes, short black hair, a nose and lip ring, weighs approximately 160 lbs. and is 5 feet 3 inches in height. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or this investigation, is The post 16-year-old girl reported missing in Morris County appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A deer that somehow ended up in a lagoon in the Snug Harbor section of Toms River was rescued on Monday by members of the East Dover Fire Department’s marine rescue team. Residents tried unsuccessfully to steer the deer close to the nearby docks and beach. Firefighters were called in at around 4:30 pm where they deployed their marine unit to the lagoon on Ship Court, along with volunteers from the Silverton Fire Department and Fire District #1. Eventually, the rescue team was able to steer the deer back to dry land near Cattus Island Park, The post Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Have you seen her? Woman reported missing in Manchester
MANCHESTER TWP, NJ – The Manchester Township Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a 32-year old woman who is last seen early this morning near the Crestwood Village Clubhouse. 62-year-old Estelle Girratano has not been seen since after she was spotted around 7 a.m. near the Crestwood Village 6 Clubhouse. “Estelle was last seen wearing black pants and a red sweater. Estelle is operating a black 2021 Nissan Versa bearing New Jersey registration E19NRS,” the Manchester Police Department said today in a silver alert. “Estelle may be in the early stages of dementia. Numerous investigative steps The post Have you seen her? Woman reported missing in Manchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River funeral home to host Trunk or Treat
You can’t find a more spooky setting for a Halloween event than a cemetery or funeral home and one funeral home in Toms River is doing just that. The Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River will be hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat this coming Saturday. The funeral home is located on Mule Road just south of Route 37 and will be hosting its event starting Saturday night at 5 p.m. “In addition to our staff and some spooky vehicles, you can visit many other local businesses, police departments, and fire companies who are participating in our family-friendly event,” The post Toms River funeral home to host Trunk or Treat appeared first on Shore News Network.
Jackson Police launch new emergency alert system
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Jackson Township Police Department has announced it has contracted with Regroup to provide emergency alert notifications to residents. The system will allow the department to send routine emergency notices to the public. “These types of notifications may include upcoming events, road closures, emergency notifications for weather and more,” the JPD said today in a statement. “This system will be utilized for all Municipal emergencies including but not limited to Police, Emergency Management, and Fire.” The alert system notice can be sent to residents via email, text or phone call. To register, click here. The post Jackson Police launch new emergency alert system appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police find body of missing Princeton student lost since Friday
Princeton, NJ- The search for a missing Princeton University student who has not been seen since last week ended in tragedy today as a university employee discovered her body near the universities tennis courts. Police said the body of Misrach Ewunetie was found by an employee on the ground of the campus. Related: Police continue search for missing Princeton University student According to police, the student was last seen around 3 a.m. on Friday in the area of Scully Hall. At this time, police do not believe the incident to be suspicious or criminal in nature. The Mercer County prosecutor’s The post Police find body of missing Princeton student lost since Friday appeared first on Shore News Network.
This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World
TOMS RIVER, NJ – For over 80 years, the small downtown village of Toms River has hosted one of the biggest Halloween parties in the entire world. While local officials claim it’s the second-largest Halloween parade in the world, but the Guinness Worlds Records could not officially verify that claim. Each year between 5,000 and 7,000 people line Main Street in Toms River and watch Halloween-themed parade floats go by, created by civic organizations from around the region. The annual Toms River Halloween parade is hosted by Toms River Fire Company No. 1 and this month it is hosting its The post This New Jersey Halloween Parade is One of the Largest in the World appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Veterans Day Parade Coming Soon
TOM RIVER, NJ – Ocean County will host its annual parade to celebrate America’s veterans on Friday, November 11th at 9:45 am. The parade starts at the Toms River Shopping Center parking lot at the intersection of Route 37 and Main Street and heads south along Main Street. The event ends with a wreath-laying ceremony and rifle salute at the Veterans Memorial plaza in Downtown Toms River at the intersection of Washington Street and Hooper Avenue. Civic groups, marching bands, veterans organizations and first responders will march in the parade. The post Ocean County Veterans Day Parade Coming Soon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Howell Township Deputy Mayor Pamela Richardson, a Republican is under fire after she and her boyfriend reportedly caused a scene at the Ivy League bar and restaurant last week. Democrat Mayor Theresa Berger called for Richardson’s resignation. Richardson and her boyfriend allegedly caused a scene at the bar while watching a football game, chanting “Let’s Go Brandon”. The allegation was raised at this week’s township council meeting. A woman who identified herself as the manager of the bar claims Richardson and her boyfriend came into the bar and had already been drinking elsewhere. The manager said The post Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River
It has been vacant for a couple of years now, and at this point, there are no plans in the works to replace the former Charlie Brown’s restaurant located at the corner of Kettle Creek Road and Hooper Avenue in Toms River. The site has long been a recreational social and drinking hub for residents of Silverton and lower Brick Township, dating back to the 1970s when it was a local bar known as Phil’s Liquor Locker Lounge. Charlie Brown’s was having success at the location for many years until covid-19 came, and the New Jersey lockdown under the direction The post What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
