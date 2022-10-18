Read full article on original website
13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx
New York, NY- A 13-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by a group of teenagers in the South Bronx Saturday night, according to the New York City Police Department. The NYPD reported the incident at around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Castle Hill and Westchester Avenue. The 13-year-old boy was attacked by at least three teams who are now in police custody. The extent of the teen’s injuries is unknown, but police said he is expected to survive at this time. The three suspects who are apprehended by police are believed to be roughly 17 years old, and at The post 13-year-old boy stabbed in South Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A 32-year-old man was pushed onto the tracks at a Queens subway station located on Myrtle Avenue on Friday. The daytime attack happened at around 2:00 pm when an unknown male subject rushed at a man walking along the northbound platform, sending him onto the tracks below. Luckily, the man did not hit the third rail and was able to pull himself off the tracks before an incoming train arrived at the station. Police said the attack was unprovoked but are searching for a black male wearing a New England Patriots hat and a yellow hoodie. The post Man pushed onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Queens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’
NEW YORK, NY – If you’re one of those people who don’t say thank you when somebody opens the door for you, you might want to change your ways, especially if you live in New York City. If you like to call people out for not saying thank you, you might want to think again before you do it next time. The NYPD arrested 42-year-old Edwin Pedroza, who stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man inside a Brooklyn smoke shop in September, who called him out for not saying thank you to a man holding a door open for him Kharef The post Man killed in NYC smoke shop after calling out customer who didn’t say ‘thank you’ appeared first on Shore News Network.
Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey
It was a terrifying moment for the owner of a stolen car, made worse when it was realized that a three-month-old baby was in the back seat of the car as the thief drove away. The incident happened at around 8 p.m. Tuesday night in Newark. Police later located the car with the baby safe and unharmed, but abandoned by the car thief. Multiple government agencies were involved in the search including the US Department of Homeland Security. 3 hours later the vehicle was found in the baby was taken to University Hospital for medical attention. While the baby was The post Baby was inside car when it was stolen in North Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toddler poisoned at the Jersey Shore by carelessly discarded drugs in home
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ – A two-year-old child was rescued by police and first responders Monday night after ingesting opioids carelessly left in the home by two adults. A couple, Sharek White, 46, and Alexis Mistretta, 37, were both arrested and charged with reckless endangerment of a child. Police arrived at the home on 17th Avenue in Wall Township on Monday to find the child unresponsive. EMTs performed lifesaving medical care, and the child was rushed to the hospital, where she is recovering from her experience. Police believe the child was playing with items that had been exposed to opioid narcotics. The post Toddler poisoned at the Jersey Shore by carelessly discarded drugs in home appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A deer that somehow ended up in a lagoon in the Snug Harbor section of Toms River was rescued on Monday by members of the East Dover Fire Department’s marine rescue team. Residents tried unsuccessfully to steer the deer close to the nearby docks and beach. Firefighters were called in at around 4:30 pm where they deployed their marine unit to the lagoon on Ship Court, along with volunteers from the Silverton Fire Department and Fire District #1. Eventually, the rescue team was able to steer the deer back to dry land near Cattus Island Park, The post Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police
BEACHWOOD, NJ – Rumors swirled on social media Friday night regarding a stabbing at the Toms River Intermediate South Halloween dance, but the Beachwood Police Department said those rumors were false. The department did confirm two injuries at the dance that erequired medical response, but said reports of a stabbing were simply not true. “The Beachwood Police Department was made aware of numerous concerns from parents regarding the “Halloween Dance.” These concerns pertained to an allegation of an incident involving a knife or a stabbing at this dance,” the department said Friday night. “Our agency was present at the event The post Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River funeral home to host Trunk or Treat
You can’t find a more spooky setting for a Halloween event than a cemetery or funeral home and one funeral home in Toms River is doing just that. The Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home in Toms River will be hosting its second annual Trunk or Treat this coming Saturday. The funeral home is located on Mule Road just south of Route 37 and will be hosting its event starting Saturday night at 5 p.m. “In addition to our staff and some spooky vehicles, you can visit many other local businesses, police departments, and fire companies who are participating in our family-friendly event,” The post Toms River funeral home to host Trunk or Treat appeared first on Shore News Network.
Serious crash with an overturned vehicle in Brick Saturday night
BRICK, NJ – Police in Brick Township responded to a serious motor vehicle crash Saturday night in the area of Chambersbridge Road and Lakeland Drive. According to initial reports, one person required extrication from an overturned vehicle and was airlifted to the hospital via helicopter. EMTs rushed the unidentified injured patient to a helicopter landing zone at the nearby Brick Township High School. During the investigation and rescue effort, traffic was backed up to Route 88 after police shut down traffic on Chambersbridge Road. The status of the seriously injured occupant was unknown at this time. Other injuries were also The post Serious crash with an overturned vehicle in Brick Saturday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Prosecutor to handle investigation of state integrity officer arrested at Wildwood bar
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office will be handling the investigation of a New Jersey Office of Public Integrity and Accountability after she was arrested and charged for trespassing a North Wildwood bar last week. “The Office of the Attorney General is aware of the incident and the matter is under review. In an abundance of caution and to avoid the appearance of a potential conflict, we have asked that the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office conduct an independent review of the incident,” the Attorney General’s Office told Shore News Network when asked about the incident. This week, The post Ocean County Prosecutor to handle investigation of state integrity officer arrested at Wildwood bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing
WESTFIELD, NJ – One lucky person in Westfield has just become a multi-millionaire. The New Jersey Lotter Commission announced that a single Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold at the Krauszer’s food store located at 727 Central Avenue. Check your tickets and if you’re the winner, make sure you sign your ticket as soon as possible and contact the New Jersey Lottery Commission. There were no grand prize winners in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing the jackpot is now worth $550 million. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, October 19, drawing were: 06, 08, 15, 27 and 42. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Power Play was 3X. 48,895 New Jersey players took The post Somebody in New Jersey won $2 million in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
$2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey
LYNDHURST, NJ – One lucky winner who purchased a Pick 6 letter ticket ahead of Thursday’s drawing will soon be a multi-millionaire. The winning $2.7 million ticket was sold at the Corner Store on Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. For the sale, the business will get a $10,000 bonus. The winning numbers for the Thursday, October 20, drawing were: 04, 08, 13, 19, 30 and 42. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, October 24. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, in addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced seven winners matching five out of the The post $2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Howell Township Deputy Mayor Pamela Richardson, a Republican is under fire after she and her boyfriend reportedly caused a scene at the Ivy League bar and restaurant last week. Democrat Mayor Theresa Berger called for Richardson’s resignation. Richardson and her boyfriend allegedly caused a scene at the bar while watching a football game, chanting “Let’s Go Brandon”. The allegation was raised at this week’s township council meeting. A woman who identified herself as the manager of the bar claims Richardson and her boyfriend came into the bar and had already been drinking elsewhere. The manager said The post Howell Deputy Mayor Asked to Resign After Rowdy “Let’s Go Brandon” Chant at Bar appeared first on Shore News Network.
16-year-old girl reported missing in Morris County
Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker, and Town of Boonton Police Department Officer in Charge Christian Trowbridge are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 16-year-old female from Boonton, New Jersey. Keyoni Jackson, who resides on Plane Street in Boonton, was last seen Saturday, October 15, 2022 in Boonton. Ms. Jackson has ties to Morristown, NJ. Keyoni is a 16-year-old black female has brown eyes, short black hair, a nose and lip ring, weighs approximately 160 lbs. and is 5 feet 3 inches in height. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts or this investigation, is The post 16-year-old girl reported missing in Morris County appeared first on Shore News Network.
What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River
It has been vacant for a couple of years now, and at this point, there are no plans in the works to replace the former Charlie Brown’s restaurant located at the corner of Kettle Creek Road and Hooper Avenue in Toms River. The site has long been a recreational social and drinking hub for residents of Silverton and lower Brick Township, dating back to the 1970s when it was a local bar known as Phil’s Liquor Locker Lounge. Charlie Brown’s was having success at the location for many years until covid-19 came, and the New Jersey lockdown under the direction The post What’s next for the old Charlie Brown’s in Toms River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Legionella bacteria detected in Trenton water supply
Trenton, NJ – Legionella bacteria, the microorganism that can lead to Legionnaires Disease and cause pneumonia, has been found in tests of water supplied by the Trenton Water Water Works (TWW). That authority also provides water to Ewing, Lawrence and Hopewell Townships. Samples collected from more than half of the 30 homes tested were positive for the bacteria, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. The testing was conducted in September 2022 following the detection of Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, in several homes that were voluntarily tested within the Hamilton Township area served by TWW in July The post Legionella bacteria detected in Trenton water supply appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bedminster receives $300,00 from Somerset County commissioners for community garden
BEDMINSTER, NJ – A new community garden will be built at River Road Park in Bedminster thanks to a $300,000 donation from the Somerset County Open Space Fun. The check was presented to Mayor Lawrence Jacobs by Commissioner Deputy Director Melonie Marano. The open space fund is typically used by the county to acquire open spaces to preserve them from development. This garden will be built alongside the historic Jacobus Vanderveer House. The post Bedminster receives $300,00 from Somerset County commissioners for community garden appeared first on Shore News Network.
Attempted luring of child at school bus stop reported in Manchester
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A young girl was the victim of an attempted luring incident in Manchester on Friday as she was walking home after being droppped off by her school bus on Northhampton Boulevard. According to the Manchester Police Department, the young girl was approached by an Asian male driving a white four-door sedan. The girl’s mother called police and reported that her daughter exited the school bus, a white four-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up and made multiple gestures for the female to enter his vehicle. The incident happened at around 2:39 pm. On October 21, 2022, The post Attempted luring of child at school bus stop reported in Manchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River home invaders caught on camera during car theft
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A trio of burglars entered a home on Hickory Street in Toms River on Tuesday in an attempt to locate car keys to steal the homeowner’s vehicles while they were out. According to the Toms River Township Police Department, the home invasion took place at around 5:52 am when the three suspects entered the downstairs of the home and began rummaging through kitchen draws. They were able to find four sets of keys and fled with the homeowner’s 2022 BMW M8. The entire incident was caught on the victim’s home security system. At one point, one The post Toms River home invaders caught on camera during car theft appeared first on Shore News Network.
South River to hold Trunk or Treat on Sunday
South River, NJ- Hey, South River kids get your scare on, because this week is the annual Township Department of recreation Trunk or Treat. For the adult, you can register online with the town to participate and enter your vehicle in the Trunk or Treat event. Decorated and on decorated cars are welcome. For the little ones, there will be a safe trick-or-treat environment, to give kids A Taste of the Halloween spirit a week before the big day. South River Parks & Recreation will hold their annual Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, October 23rd, from 4:00 PM until 5:00 PM. The The post South River to hold Trunk or Treat on Sunday appeared first on Shore News Network.
