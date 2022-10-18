Read full article on original website
Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 20th
Charles Rice Jr, charged with public intoxication, and disorderly conduct, by the. Jessica Stump, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,attempt to elude,possession with intention to distribute, by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Eric Gogley, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intention to distribute, and tampering...
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
Valley Head Man Reaches Plea Agreement On Murder Charges
A Valley Head resident, Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement for the murder of William Goldin in 2018. The plea agreement will give him a 20 year sentence and He will also have to pay court costs which totals $679. He also was given credit for time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
Jefferson County pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. “It has alarmed us,” Moon said. “I mean it really has, it hurts our hearts anytime a child is a victim of any crime, but specifically something this […]
20 Drug Charges From 2 Arrests
Over the weekend, Centre Pd made a total of 20 drug charges stemming. Friday, October 14 at approximately 9:15 pm, Officer Kilgore initiated a. routine traffic stop with Kimberly Lillard 42 of Centre, AL. This stop. resulted in the recovery of 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of. methamphetamine, 8...
Student charged after stolen gun found at Rome High School
ROME, Ga. — Police arrested a 15-year-old student at Rome High School after they were found with a loaded and stolen gun. On Wednesday, someone alerted school resource officers that a classmate had a gun. The officers took that student to the front office to search their items. Police...
DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement
VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from the United Kingdom who was arrested in 2018 for murdering a DeKalb County man has entered a plea agreement. Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement that will give him 20 years in prison, he will also have to pay court costs which total $679. He also was given time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
'I hope I didn't kill him' Catoosa County man shoots his roommate, says sheriff's office
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: (Oct. 20 2022) - Catoose County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) has released more information on the arrest of a Ringgold, Georgia man. The arrest report we received says deputies responded to a gun shot wound call. When they got there, CCSO says they discovered Thomas...
Alleged ‘confession letter’ details DeKalb County man’s 2018 murder
A 26-year-old British man pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of a DeKalb County man whose body was found buried in a barrel in the woods, according to court documents.
VERIFY: No, doctor says there's no evidence that touching fentanyl will cause you to overdose
DALTON, Ga. — There's a claim being pushed out on social media from Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that some car door handles outside a Dalton shopping center were being laced with fentanyl. 11Alive is verifying the claims to find out if a person can overdose by touching...
October 18, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CANCELLED: Marshall County deputies asking for assistance in locating missing woman
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
FOUND: Boaz Police end search for wanted man
33-year-old Anthony "Tony" Hawkins is wanted by several law enforcement agencies, according to Boaz PD.
Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman
Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
A man has been arrested in connection with a body being found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
Anniston Traffic Alert
Anniston, AL – Residents and visitors to the city of Anniston please be aware of the following downtown transit alert: On Thursday, October 20th, the parking lot located at the intersection of 12th Street and Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201 will be closed all day for the Main Street AnnistonJazz & Art. This alert is per the City of Anniston.
Cherokee County Observes School Bus Safety Week
Held during the third full week of October each year, National School Bus Safety Week is an active and evolving public education program and an excellent way for parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus operators, school administrators, and other interested parties to join forces and address the importance of school bus safety.
