ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files For October 20th

Charles Rice Jr, charged with public intoxication, and disorderly conduct, by the. Jessica Stump, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia,attempt to elude,possession with intention to distribute, by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Eric Gogley, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intention to distribute, and tampering...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Polk Today

Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022

Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com

Arrest Files For Friday October 21st

Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Valley Head Man Reaches Plea Agreement On Murder Charges

A Valley Head resident, Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement for the murder of William Goldin in 2018. The plea agreement will give him a 20 year sentence and He will also have to pay court costs which totals $679. He also was given credit for time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
VALLEY HEAD, AL
weisradio.com

20 Drug Charges From 2 Arrests

Over the weekend, Centre Pd made a total of 20 drug charges stemming. Friday, October 14 at approximately 9:15 pm, Officer Kilgore initiated a. routine traffic stop with Kimberly Lillard 42 of Centre, AL. This stop. resulted in the recovery of 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of. methamphetamine, 8...
CENTRE, AL
WAFF

DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement

VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from the United Kingdom who was arrested in 2018 for murdering a DeKalb County man has entered a plea agreement. Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement that will give him 20 years in prison, he will also have to pay court costs which total $679. He also was given time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

October 18, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Claims Life of Anniston Woman

Anniston, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) a two-vehicle crash this past weekend has claimed the life of an Anniston woman. Margaret M. Greenwood, 57, was fatally injured when the 2019 Kia Optima she was driving was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Hector Cosme, 27, of Birmingham. After the initial impact from the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway and struck a metal light pole. Greenwood was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Interstate 20 near the 136 mile marker, approximately one mile east of Irondale, in Jefferson County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in Jefferson County car crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash outside of Irondale killed a woman Sunday afternoon. Margaret Greenwood, 57, of Anniston, was driving a Kia Optima when it was struck by a tire that broke from a trailer being towed by a Chevrolet Silverado. After being hit by the tire, the Optima traveled off the roadway […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Traffic Alert

Anniston, AL – Residents and visitors to the city of Anniston please be aware of the following downtown transit alert: On Thursday, October 20th, the parking lot located at the intersection of 12th Street and Noble Street, Anniston, AL 36201 will be closed all day for the Main Street AnnistonJazz & Art. This alert is per the City of Anniston.
ANNISTON, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Observes School Bus Safety Week

Held during the third full week of October each year, National School Bus Safety Week is an active and evolving public education program and an excellent way for parents, students, teachers, motorists, school bus operators, school administrators, and other interested parties to join forces and address the importance of school bus safety.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy