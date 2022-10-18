Read full article on original website
West Virginia woman gets minimum sentence for meth
A Randolph County woman was sentenced Wednesday to spend a decade in prison on federal drug charges.
lootpress.com
Man consumes jar of moonshine, 3 shots, 4 beers, chokes man, assaults car, endangers toddler after Magic the Gathering game gone wrong
PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges in relation to a series of incidents Wednesday during which a litany of public offenses were committed including malicious assault and child abuse. Reports from the Princeton Police Department indicate that, on Wednesday, October 18, 2022, at 4:15pm, Patrolman E.D. Leftwich...
2 women arrested in West Virginia drug bust
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane. Edwards says police found large amounts of […]
Metro News
Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in southern West Virginia under investigation for fraud
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — United States Attorney Will Thompson says ‘more than five’ sober living residences in his Southern District of West Virginia are a focus of the United States Attorney’s Health Care Fraud Task Force. Thompson, appearing on Thursday’s MetroNews ‘Talkline,’ said it’s an unfortunate situation...
Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case
UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
wchstv.com
Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
I-79S back open after Kanawha County crash
A two-vehicle crash has closed a portion of I-79 South in Kanawha County.
WDTV
Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge
ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said. 32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
WVANG: Helicopters flying in Cabell County, WV part of nighttime training
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Air National Guard tells 13 News that helicopters flying around Cabell County are a part of a training exercise. They say the training is to, “maintain proficiency in nighttime flying operations.” The training will happen on Wednesday, Oct. 19, and go into early Thursday morning, the West […]
West Virginia’s wild boar firearms season begins Saturday
West Virginia's first segment of wild boar firearms season starts on Saturday.
lootpress.com
Man arrested after absconding from probation
BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man faces charges in relation to his abscondence from probation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Green, 24 of Madison, attracted attention from law enforcement after deviating from the established terms of his probation agreement. On Tuesday,...
Man killed after vehicle crashes into pond in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (6:13 P.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – Authorities are investigating after a man died when his vehicle went into a pond in Mason County this morning. According to authorities, the crash happened in on Route 2, also known as Huntington Road, between Ashton and Glenwood this morning around 11 a.m., Oct. 21, 2022. Authorities say […]
WBOY
What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
Crash totals West Virginia volunteer fire department’s mini pumper truck
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Reedy Volunteer Fire Department’s rescue mini pumper truck has been “totaled” after a crash earlier today, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. According to Reedy VFD Captain Joshua Hand, the pumper truck was trying to pass a state road dump truck in the 1900 block of Middle Fork Road in Reedy […]
Truck driver killed in crash with school bus in West Virginia identified
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The identity of a driver who was killed in a crash involving a school bus has been released. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office has identified the driver of a truck that collided with a school bus on State Route 52 as Thomas Francis. The driver of the school bus and seven students […]
West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer
West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
wchstv.com
Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
Man to be sent to West Virginia for cold case murder
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago. Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez. HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block […]
woay.com
Fayette County Sheriffs recognize 2022 Incite Hope award recipients
Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the 2022 recipients of the Incite Hope award presented by representatives of the Women’s Resource Center. The award is dedicated to recognizing the work of multiple agencies in battling domestic violence and providing...
