ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 1

Related
lootpress.com

Man consumes jar of moonshine, 3 shots, 4 beers, chokes man, assaults car, endangers toddler after Magic the Gathering game gone wrong

PRINCETON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man faces charges in relation to a series of incidents Wednesday during which a litany of public offenses were committed including malicious assault and child abuse. Reports from the Princeton Police Department indicate that, on Wednesday, October 18, 2022, at 4:15pm, Patrolman E.D. Leftwich...
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 women arrested in West Virginia drug bust

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Two women were arrested after a drug bust in Hurricane on Tuesday. According to a Facebook post by Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane PD conducted an undercover investigation and executed a search warrant with the West Virginia State Police on the 4000 block of Ridgeview Lane. Edwards says police found large amounts of […]
HURRICANE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Huntington investigated as murder case

UPDATE (11:15 A.M. Oct. 21, 2022) – The Huntington Police Department says what began as a death investigation is now being investigated as a murder. According to HPD, officers responded to the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, where they found the victim dead inside a home. Officers say the […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington police ask public for information to help in homicide investigation

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington police are asking the public for help in a homicide investigation after a man was found dead inside a home. Kerwin McKinney, 50, of Detroit was found dead at a residence about 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to a news release Friday from the Huntington Police Department.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WDTV

Randolph County woman sentenced for federal meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Valley Head woman was sentenced to 10 years behind bars for a federal methamphetamine charge, officials said. 32-year-old Tara Leary pleaded guilty in May 2022 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute at Least Fifty Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
PennLive.com

Man admits to 1993 killing of West Virginia woman: police

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Montana man has been charged in a woman’s 1993 slaying in West Virginia, police said. Ricky Louie Woody, 59, of Billings, Montana, was charged this month in the March 1993 death of Melissa Martinez in Huntington. She had a gunshot wound to the torso, lacerations to the head and died at a hospital, police said in a news release Tuesday.
BILLINGS, MT
lootpress.com

Man arrested after absconding from probation

BOONE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Madison man faces charges in relation to his abscondence from probation. According to reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department, Jordan Green, 24 of Madison, attracted attention from law enforcement after deviating from the established terms of his probation agreement. On Tuesday,...
MADISON, WV
WBOY

What the heck is the ‘Abagoochie’ of Webster Springs, West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The abagoochie is a creature native to Costa Rica that was introduced to West Virginia by the state Division of Natural Resources to combat growing predator populations, outlets reported in the early 2000s. They are said to be about as large as a medium-sized dog at three feet long and 35 pounds when fully grown. Many internet accounts refer to them as “dry-land piranhas” that will eat anything.
WEBSTER SPRINGS, WV
Outsider.com

West Virginia Authorities Investigating People Accused of Illegally Killing 8 Deer

West Virginia authorities are reportedly conducting an investigation after two people were accused of illegally killing eight deer. The West Virginia Natural Resources Police announced late last week that its latest investigation resulted in multiple charges for two people that illegally killed eight deer in southern Wood County. The duo allegedly shot three bucks and five does from a vehicle at night. They are now facing more than 20 charges.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Putnam County deputies say they are trying to identify hit-and-run suspect

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a female they said is a suspect in a hit-and-run. The sheriff’s office shared pictures of the suspect Friday on the agency’s Facebook page. No further information was immediately available...
WTRF- 7News

Man to be sent to West Virginia for cold case murder

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A man from Montana was indicted for a murder that happened nearly 30 years ago. Huntington Police say that 59-year-old Ricky Woody, of Billings, Montana, was indicted on Sept. 26, 2022, and charged on Oct. 11, 2022, for the 1993 death of Melissa Martinez. HPD says that police responded to the 1400 block […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
woay.com

Fayette County Sheriffs recognize 2022 Incite Hope award recipients

Fayette County, WV (WOAY) – Sheriff Mike Fridley and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office congratulates the 2022 recipients of the Incite Hope award presented by representatives of the Women’s Resource Center. The award is dedicated to recognizing the work of multiple agencies in battling domestic violence and providing...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy