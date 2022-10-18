ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, NY

Comments / 1

casedogg3
2d ago

No where near the same band or sound without Kevin Dubrow. That's like Queen losing Freddie it will never be the same!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

The Rolling Stones Set to Release First New Album of Original Material in 18 Years

The Rolling Stones are set to release their first album of original material in 18 years in 2023. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, along with drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones, have been recording the basic tracks of their new album in New York, the band’s first new album of original songs since their 22nd album, The Bigger Bang, in 2005. The album marks the band’s first without founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 prior to the band’s 60th anniversary tour.
NEW YORK STATE
guitar.com

Slash: Guns N’ Roses to release a “couple of epic songs” in the coming months

Slash has confirmed that Gun N’ Roses will be releasing several new songs in the near future, while speaking in an interview about the band’s upcoming plans. The guitarist said in an interview on Trunk Nation yesterday (20 October) that fans should expect “a couple of epic songs” to come out over the next few months.
BBC

Birmingham: Black Sabbath pub The Crown returns as music venue

A Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig is to be restored as a live music venue after years of closure. In its heyday, The Crown in the city centre also hosted other local acts that would go on to become household names, including Led Zeppelin and UB40.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins

Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: How Bob Dylan Helped Judas Priest Find Their Name

Just two years before Judas Priest formed, Bob Dylan released a song that would inspire the band’s name. Pulled from “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest,” off Dylan’s eighth album, John Wesley Harding, the song followed the story of two friends, one meeting a terrible fate. Frankie borrowed money from Judas one day, to reach eternity in a brothel before dying 16 days later from thirst in his friend’s arms.
American Songwriter

Behind The Band Name: Guns N’ Roses

Few bands are as indicative of ’80s heavy metal as Guns N’ Roses. With perennial hits like “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle,” their music is a large part of that era’s zeitgeist. Formed in Los Angeles in 1985,...
Stereogum

Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Break The Chain”

In November, Neil Young will release a new, Rick Rubin-produced album he made with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded live at Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, World Record will be available as a three-sided 2xLP, a regular LP, CD, and cassette, and it will be available in high-resolution streaming audio via Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz (not Spotify, though). It’ll also be in the Neil Young Archives. Last month, Young & Crazy Horse released World Record‘s lead single “Love Earth,” and now the group is back with another song off the album. It’s a twangy, mid-tempo stomper called “Break The Chain.” Listen below.
Daily Beast

Are You Ready to Embrace the Soulful, Dad-Rock Version of Arctic Monkeys?

British indie rockers Arctic Monkeys have heard what you think of them by now. In response to fans’ complaints about the band’s evolving sound—most notably on their 2018 psychedelic adventure Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino—lead singer Alex Turner recently had this to say:. “Maybe it’s wishful...
WIBX 950

WIBX 950

Marcy, NY
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WIBX 950 has the best news coverage for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy