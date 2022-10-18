Read full article on original website
casedogg3
2d ago
No where near the same band or sound without Kevin Dubrow. That's like Queen losing Freddie it will never be the same!
3
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
The Rolling Stones Set to Release First New Album of Original Material in 18 Years
The Rolling Stones are set to release their first album of original material in 18 years in 2023. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, along with drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones, have been recording the basic tracks of their new album in New York, the band’s first new album of original songs since their 22nd album, The Bigger Bang, in 2005. The album marks the band’s first without founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 prior to the band’s 60th anniversary tour.
guitar.com
Slash: Guns N’ Roses to release a “couple of epic songs” in the coming months
Slash has confirmed that Gun N’ Roses will be releasing several new songs in the near future, while speaking in an interview about the band’s upcoming plans. The guitarist said in an interview on Trunk Nation yesterday (20 October) that fans should expect “a couple of epic songs” to come out over the next few months.
BBC
Birmingham: Black Sabbath pub The Crown returns as music venue
A Birmingham pub where Black Sabbath played their first gig is to be restored as a live music venue after years of closure. In its heyday, The Crown in the city centre also hosted other local acts that would go on to become household names, including Led Zeppelin and UB40.
Stevie Nicks Said She Would Have Left Fleetwood Mac to Join This Band
Stevie Nicks once said she would have quit Fleetwood Mac to join another rock and roll band.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
James Arness Said No Other Male Actors Wanted to Work With Him Before ‘Gunsmoke’ Because of His Height
James Arness had difficulty getting roles before 'Gunsmoke' because male lead actors didn't want to work with someone so tall.
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Once Explained How ‘Fortunate’ He Was to Stop Using Drugs
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant said he was fortunate to stop using drugs after having a frank conversation with himself.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
What The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Said About John Lennon’s Death
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger discussed how he reacted to John Lennon's death in the media. He also discussed John's life.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Watch a giant sad clown bring new depths of emotion to Black Sabbath's War Pigs
The internet's favourite maudlin entertainer Puddles Pity Party takes on Black Sabbath's War Pigs and makes a sad song even sadder
Wolfgang Van Halen suggests VH reunion is off the table, says former members are too "dysfunctional" to organise it anyway
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
Behind the Band Name: How Bob Dylan Helped Judas Priest Find Their Name
Just two years before Judas Priest formed, Bob Dylan released a song that would inspire the band’s name. Pulled from “The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest,” off Dylan’s eighth album, John Wesley Harding, the song followed the story of two friends, one meeting a terrible fate. Frankie borrowed money from Judas one day, to reach eternity in a brothel before dying 16 days later from thirst in his friend’s arms.
Behind The Band Name: Guns N’ Roses
Few bands are as indicative of ’80s heavy metal as Guns N’ Roses. With perennial hits like “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and “Welcome to the Jungle,” their music is a large part of that era’s zeitgeist. Formed in Los Angeles in 1985,...
Rick Wakeman to perform live with Jazz Sabbath in Birmingham
Jazz Sabbath released their acclaimed Vol. 2 album earlier this year
Stereogum
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Break The Chain”
In November, Neil Young will release a new, Rick Rubin-produced album he made with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded live at Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, World Record will be available as a three-sided 2xLP, a regular LP, CD, and cassette, and it will be available in high-resolution streaming audio via Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz (not Spotify, though). It’ll also be in the Neil Young Archives. Last month, Young & Crazy Horse released World Record‘s lead single “Love Earth,” and now the group is back with another song off the album. It’s a twangy, mid-tempo stomper called “Break The Chain.” Listen below.
Daily Beast
Are You Ready to Embrace the Soulful, Dad-Rock Version of Arctic Monkeys?
British indie rockers Arctic Monkeys have heard what you think of them by now. In response to fans’ complaints about the band’s evolving sound—most notably on their 2018 psychedelic adventure Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino—lead singer Alex Turner recently had this to say:. “Maybe it’s wishful...
