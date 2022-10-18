The Rolling Stones are set to release their first album of original material in 18 years in 2023. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood, along with drummer Steve Jordan and bass player Darryl Jones, have been recording the basic tracks of their new album in New York, the band’s first new album of original songs since their 22nd album, The Bigger Bang, in 2005. The album marks the band’s first without founding drummer Charlie Watts, who died in 2021 prior to the band’s 60th anniversary tour.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO