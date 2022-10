SUMMIT One Vanderbilt took the city by storm this past year allowing even the most jaded of New Yorkers to experience NYC like they never have before–from 1,100 feet up in the sky. In just one year they’ve become quite the NYC destination, holding titles like “Best Landmark in the United States” by Tiqests and one of the most Instagrammable places in the world by ELLE Magazine.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO