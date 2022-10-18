Read full article on original website
Potential Eagles targets at running back prior to NFL trade deadline
Might the Eagles add one more game-breaker to the offensive backfield?. As the trade deadline approaches, there are multiple players league-wide that could benefit from a fresh start in a Philadelphia Eagles uniform. For a team seemingly at the beginning stages of a playoff push, one that hopefully leads to a second Vince Lombardi Trophy, a few things are obvious.
3 best prop bets for Packers vs. Commanders in Week 7
A look at some of the best prop bets ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ Week 7 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Is it too early to call this a must-win game for the Green Bay Packers? With a matchup against the Buffalo Bills to come next, perhaps not.
Packers: Why a Chase Claypool trade could be difficult
Trading for Chase Claypool would make sense for the Green Bay Packers, but agreeing on a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers could be a challenge. Could Chase Claypool help the Green Bay Packers‘ offense? Absolutely. Should they try to trade for him before the deadline on November 1? You bet.
Packers 2023 mock draft: Tight end in the first round?
Tight end could be a position of need for the Green Bay Packers next offseason, and a recent 2023 mock draft has the team fixing that in the first round. Wide receiver and the offensive line may get most of the attention, and understandably so, but tight end could be a major need for the Green Bay Packers next offseason.
Olivia Culpo says goodbye to Carolina fans with heartfelt video
Olivia Culpo, model and girlfriend of running back Christian McCaffrey, said goodbye to Carolina after the Panthers traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. With just one win through the first six weeks of the season, the Carolina Panthers have signaled that they are selling ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After firing head coach Matt Rhule, the team traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Days later, there was a huge domino to fall, and it took place during Thursday Night Football.
