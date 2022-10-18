Olivia Culpo, model and girlfriend of running back Christian McCaffrey, said goodbye to Carolina after the Panthers traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. With just one win through the first six weeks of the season, the Carolina Panthers have signaled that they are selling ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. After firing head coach Matt Rhule, the team traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Days later, there was a huge domino to fall, and it took place during Thursday Night Football.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO