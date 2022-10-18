ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

rockytopinsider.com

UT Martin @ No. 3 Tennessee: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds

The undefeated Tennessee Volunteers are set to host the UT Martin Skyhawks this Saturday afternoon in Neyland Stadium. The University of Tennessee will also be celebrating both Homecoming and the 50 year anniversary of Title IX on campus. To show support for Title IX and to honor legendary Tennessee head...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Announces Homecoming Sellout Against UT Martin

It’s pretty tough to keep the fans out of Neyland Stadium these days. As Tennessee announced on Friday night, the Vols’ home game against UT Martin will be in front of a sold-out crowd. This will be the Vols’ fourth-straight announced sell out contest at 101,915 spectators.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

RTI Game Predictions: UT Martin At Tennessee

After its biggest win in over two decades, Tennessee is back at Neyland Stadium Saturday for a matchup against instate FCS foe UT Martin. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to UT Martin. Ric Butler. It’s pretty crazy how...
MARTIN, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Football Preview: Vols vs UT Martin

The Opponent: The University of Tennessee at Martin is relatively young in terms of universities. The school will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2027. Between the Great Depression & World War II, UT-Martin struggled to get off the ground in its early years. Martin is now a well established institution in rural West Tennessee, boasting an enrollment of over 6,700 total students. UT-Martin is the alma mater of Tennessee legend Pat Summitt. It is also the alma mater of CNN political commentator Van Jones and Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton. The Skyhawks compete in the Ohio Valley Conference at FCS level in football.
MARTIN, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Why Tennessee’s Offense Is So Efficient In The Red Zone

Tennessee’s offense went from one of the nation’s worst to one of the nation’s best after Josh Heupel took over a season ago. That group has found a whole new gear this season. Tennessee ranks second nationally in scoring offense, averaging 47.7 points per game. That’s just 1.1 less points per game than the nation’s leader Ohio State.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Jauan Jennings Soaking In Tennessee’s Win Over Alabama

There are few recent Tennessee players that are beloved by the Volunteer fanbase as much as Jauan Jennings. The former Tennessee receiver made legendary plays and willed the 2019 Vols to a 7-5 record after a 1-3 start to the season, totaling nearly 1,000 receiving yards in a poor passing offense.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Josh Heupel Previews UT Martin in Thursday Press Conference

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday to discuss his final thoughts on the upcoming UT Martin game this Saturday in Neyland Stadium. Heupel and the 6-0 Vols have had quite the hot start to the season, climbing all the way up to the No. 3 team in the country after wins against Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU, and Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee

Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game

A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Sets Commitment Date

Four-star defensive lineman Deavin Hobbs is announcing his college commitment on Nov. 25, On3 first reported Wednesday. Hobbs commitment is on his mother’s birthday and the top 100 recruit will decide between Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee. The Concord, North Carolina native is one of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Basketball Picked To Finish Third In SEC

The conference’s media picked Tennessee basketball to finish third in the SEC this season, the league announced Wednesday morning to begin SEC Media Days. The Vols are third out of 14 teams, coming in behind No. 1 Kentucky and No. 2 Arkansas and immediately ahead of No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Alabama.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Three Vols Land On Preseason All-SEC Teams

Three Tennessee players — the most of any school — landed on the two preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday morning. Senior shooting guard Santiago Vescovi landed on the preseason First Team while senior forward Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler landed on the preseason Second Team. Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN

