UT Martin @ No. 3 Tennessee: How to Watch, Key Stats, Betting Odds
The undefeated Tennessee Volunteers are set to host the UT Martin Skyhawks this Saturday afternoon in Neyland Stadium. The University of Tennessee will also be celebrating both Homecoming and the 50 year anniversary of Title IX on campus. To show support for Title IX and to honor legendary Tennessee head...
Tennessee Announces Homecoming Sellout Against UT Martin
It’s pretty tough to keep the fans out of Neyland Stadium these days. As Tennessee announced on Friday night, the Vols’ home game against UT Martin will be in front of a sold-out crowd. This will be the Vols’ fourth-straight announced sell out contest at 101,915 spectators.
RTI Game Predictions: UT Martin At Tennessee
After its biggest win in over two decades, Tennessee is back at Neyland Stadium Saturday for a matchup against instate FCS foe UT Martin. Each week, the RTI team will provide game predictions for Tennessee’s weekly opponent. We move on to UT Martin. Ric Butler. It’s pretty crazy how...
Tennessee Football: 5 Greatest Quarterbacks in Volunteers History
These are the five greatest quarterbacks to play for the Tennessee Volunteers.
Tennessee Football Preview: Vols vs UT Martin
The Opponent: The University of Tennessee at Martin is relatively young in terms of universities. The school will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2027. Between the Great Depression & World War II, UT-Martin struggled to get off the ground in its early years. Martin is now a well established institution in rural West Tennessee, boasting an enrollment of over 6,700 total students. UT-Martin is the alma mater of Tennessee legend Pat Summitt. It is also the alma mater of CNN political commentator Van Jones and Florida State basketball coach Leonard Hamilton. The Skyhawks compete in the Ohio Valley Conference at FCS level in football.
2024 five-star recruit posts photo that will make Tennessee Vols fans smile
2024 five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis is one of the most sought-after recruits in the nation and he was in attendance for the Tennessee Vols‘ big win against Alabama this past weekend in Knoxville. And Davis seemed to enjoy himself. The talented 2024 recruit posted a photo of himself with...
Why Tennessee’s Offense Is So Efficient In The Red Zone
Tennessee’s offense went from one of the nation’s worst to one of the nation’s best after Josh Heupel took over a season ago. That group has found a whole new gear this season. Tennessee ranks second nationally in scoring offense, averaging 47.7 points per game. That’s just 1.1 less points per game than the nation’s leader Ohio State.
Jauan Jennings Soaking In Tennessee’s Win Over Alabama
There are few recent Tennessee players that are beloved by the Volunteer fanbase as much as Jauan Jennings. The former Tennessee receiver made legendary plays and willed the 2019 Vols to a 7-5 record after a 1-3 start to the season, totaling nearly 1,000 receiving yards in a poor passing offense.
WATCH: Josh Heupel Previews UT Martin in Thursday Press Conference
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Thursday to discuss his final thoughts on the upcoming UT Martin game this Saturday in Neyland Stadium. Heupel and the 6-0 Vols have had quite the hot start to the season, climbing all the way up to the No. 3 team in the country after wins against Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU, and Alabama.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Alabama's Upset Loss To Tennessee
Three-time college football National Champion Urban Meyer was impressed by the Tennessee Volunteers' win over Alabama this past weekend. The former Ohio State/Florida head coach was particularly impressed by the quarterback play of Heisman Trophy contender Hendon Hooker. “It’s all the quarterback. If you trust that quarterback you take a...
Tennessee football makes cut for elite 2023 DE Daevin Hobbs
Wild crowds on hand to see Tennessee football beat the Florida Gators and Alabama Crimson Tide is naturally going to have an impact on recruiting, and now, the Vols are trending for a prospect who was on hand for both. It may give them a shot against his home state school.
Scarbinsky: Bama loses and we lose our minds. Is this what college football should be?
It didn’t start Saturday evening in Knoxville, but the phenomenon may have reached its peak and hit bottom that night. Alabama loses a football game, and we all lose our minds. It’s kinda understandable. It’s also inexcusable. If only we could make it stop. But we can’t. Or we...
Nick Saban said Alabama defensive players did not know what to do against an I-formation and it is embarrassing
Josh Heupel loves to spread defenses out, run an uptempo offense, and take shots in the vertical passing game. He does this well as an offensive-minded head coach for the University of Tennessee. Heupel attacked Alabama’s defensive secondary with big plays last week, but the play that stunned everyone at...
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Sets Commitment Date
Four-star defensive lineman Deavin Hobbs is announcing his college commitment on Nov. 25, On3 first reported Wednesday. Hobbs commitment is on his mother’s birthday and the top 100 recruit will decide between Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio State and Tennessee. The Concord, North Carolina native is one of...
Tennessee Basketball Picked To Finish Third In SEC
The conference’s media picked Tennessee basketball to finish third in the SEC this season, the league announced Wednesday morning to begin SEC Media Days. The Vols are third out of 14 teams, coming in behind No. 1 Kentucky and No. 2 Arkansas and immediately ahead of No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Alabama.
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Three Vols Land On Preseason All-SEC Teams
Three Tennessee players — the most of any school — landed on the two preseason All-SEC teams Wednesday morning. Senior shooting guard Santiago Vescovi landed on the preseason First Team while senior forward Josiah-Jordan James and sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler landed on the preseason Second Team. Tennessee...
Urban Meyer Makes His Opinion On Tennessee Quarterback Hendon Hooker Very Clear
Urban Meyer developed and worked with a number of special quarterbacks during his collegiate coaching career. He knows a winner when he sees one. Meyer, the former Ohio State head football coach, likes what he sees in Tennessee quarterback and Heisman hopeful Hendon Hooker. Hooker and the ...
