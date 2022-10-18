Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Zottola Convicted in Murder-for-Hire Hit of His FatherBronxVoiceNew York City, NY
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
Flyers-Panthers Preview: Four in a Row?
The Flyers are certainly finding a way early in the season. After falling behind 2-0 for the season straight game, this time to a much more formidable opponent in the Tampa Bay Lightning, they rallied back for three straight goals to get their third straight win. Now comes the back...
NHL
Quinn returns to New York with Sharks seeking first win of season
NEW YORK -- David Quinn knows his winless San Jose Sharks will play an important game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW). But it will also be meaningful for the coach. Quinn got his NHL coaching start...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Salary Cap
In t NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs are going to proceed with caution when it comes to defenseman Jake Muzzin. Meanwhile, the Florida Panthers have lost Aaron Ekblad to LTIR and the Minnesota Wild might be looking to trade blueliners. Finally, are defensemen a commodity most Canadian teams in the NHL are looking for?
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Flyers 3
Improving to 3-1-0 to start the season, the Florida Panthers opened up the home portion of their 2022-23 schedule with a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "Everyone did a fantastic job stepping in," Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe said. "Everyone was making fantastic plays,...
Yardbarker
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk Off to Great Start with New Squad
The Florida Panthers are off to a good start to their 2022-23 campaign, going 3-1-0 through four games with wins against the New York Islanders, Buffalo Sabres, and Philadelphia Flyers. The all-around team effort is there, but one player who sticks out is a new guy who was sent here in a blockbuster trade this past summer that shook the entire league.
Penguins Game 4: Lines, Notes & What to Watch vs. Kings
One quick stop home before two weeks of laundry bags, hotels, and the Canadian Rockies. The Pittsburgh Penguins (2-0-1) host the LA Kings (3-2-0) Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins’ lineup figures to be the same as the first three games, including a pair of six-goal performances and a sloppy clunker against the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.
NHL
Canucks at Blue Jackets
CANUCKS (0-3-0) at BLUE JACKETS (0-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; BSOH, SNP, ESPN+, SN NOW. Andrei Kuzmenko -- Elias Pettersson -- Curtis Lazar. Injured: Travis Dermott (concussion), Tucker Poolman (illness) Blue Jackets projected lineup. Johnny Gaudreau -- Boone Jenner -- Gustav Nyquist. Yegor Chinakhov -- Cole Sillinger -- Jakub Voracek. Justin...
FOX Sports
Islanders host the Devils after Wahlstrom's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (1-2-0, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (2-1-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New Jersey Devils after Oliver Wahlstrom scored two goals in the Islanders' 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks. New York had a...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Need to Keep Clifton & Forbort Defensive Pairing Together
Before the puck was dropped on the 2022-23 regular season for the Boston Bruins, they knew they were going to be shorthanded on defense. Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk were beginning the season recovering from off-season surgeries. If that was not enough of a blow, Brandon Carlo left after the first period against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 15 after taking a hit from Liam O’Brien. Carlo has not played since with an upper-body injury.
Yardbarker
Canadiens at Risk of Losing Roster Spots to Start 2022-23
All Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis can realistically ask of the Habs during a rebuilding 2022-23 season is an honest effort every game. Sometimes even that isn’t enough to hold onto a roster spot on such a young team, though. At a surprising 2-2 so far, the...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Kaiden Guhle Exceeds Expectations
The Montreal Canadiens are only four games into their 2022-23 season, with them earning a win/loss record of 2-2 in those games. Both wins have been at home, showing that the Habs can compete if they get their matchups. A big part of that so far this season has been the play of rookie defenseman Kaiden Guhle.
NHL
Favell appreciates special place in Flyers history 55 years later
Favell jokes about the Oct. 19, 1967 game at the Spectrum between his Philadelphia Flyers and the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins, expansion teams that played in what was less than an epic struggle. After 60 minutes of eye-glazing hockey, the home team had ground out a 1-0 victory, the Flyers' first...
